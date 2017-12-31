PGT Innovations Prices Public Offering of Its Common Stock

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window
and door category, today announced that it has priced its previously
announced underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common
stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. PGTI has also
granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
1,050,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on September 18,
2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $161
million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and
estimated offering expenses. PGTI intends to apply the net proceeds from
this offering to repay indebtedness under PGTIs existing credit
facility and intends to apply any net proceeds of the underwriters
exercise of their option to purchase additional shares to general
corporate purposes.
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, J.P. Morgan, KeyBanc Capital Markets,
Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities are
serving as Joint Bookrunning Managers and Dougherty & Company is serving
as Co-Manager for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and J.P.
Morgan are also serving as representatives of the underwriters for the
offering.
A shelf registration statement relating to the securities being offered
has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC)
and has become effective. This press release does not constitute an
offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities
described herein, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any
state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would
be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
law of any such jurisdiction. The offering is being made only by means
of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A
preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating
to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available free of
charge on the SECs website at http://www.sec.gov.
Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus relating to this offering of securities may also be obtained
from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 3333
Peachtree Road, NE 9th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30326, by telephone at (404)
926-5744 or by email at strh.prospectus@suntrust.com
or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the
"Exchange Act) and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995, including with respect to our ability to consummate this offering.
These "forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which
could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in
the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements
generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
such as "may, "expect, "expectations, "outlook, "forecast,
"guidance, "intend, "believe, "could, "project, "estimate,
"anticipate, "should and similar terminology. These risks and
uncertainties include factors such as:
-
our ability to successfully integrate the Western Window Systems
operations into our existing operations and the diversion of
managements attention from ongoing business and regular business
responsibilities to effect such integration;
-
the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities
incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to, the
acquisition of Western Window Systems;
-
the risk that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue
enhancement strategies and other benefits from the acquisition of
Western Window Systems may not be fully realized or may take longer to
realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed
our estimates;
-
disruption from the acquisition of Western Window Systems making it
more difficult to maintain relationships with customers or suppliers
of Western Window Systems;
-
our level of indebtedness, which increased in connection with the
acquisition of Western Window Systems;
-
adverse changes in new home starts and home repair and remodeling
trends, especially in the state of Florida, where the substantial
portion of our sales are currently generated and are expected to
continue to be generated, and in the western United States, where the
substantial portion sales of the Western Window Systems operations are
generated, and in the U.S. generally;
-
macroeconomic conditions in Florida, where the substantial portion of
our sales are generated, and in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada,
Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, where the substantial portion
of the products of Western Window Systems operations are sold, and in
the U.S. generally;
-
raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl,
including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and
other trade-related restrictions;
-
our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key
materials;
-
sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key
customers;
-
in addition to the acquisition of Western Window Systems, our ability
to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire, or that any
business we acquire may not perform as we expected at the time we
acquired it;
-
increases in transportation costs, including due to increases in fuel
prices;
-
our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines and contemporary
indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences
for those types and styles of products;
-
product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
-
federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable
changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code
regulations;
-
our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated
manufacturing facilities;
-
risks associated with our information technology systems, including
cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our
systems by "hackers and theft of data and information from our
systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not
function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to
perform as intended; and
-
the other risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with
the SEC.
