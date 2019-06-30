finanzen.net
+++ JETZT NEU: Bitcoin & Co. über die finanzen.net App handeln - So geht's +++
06.08.2019 18:45
Bewerten
(0)

PGT Innovations Team Donates More Than 1,900 Pounds of Food to Nonprofits

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently completed its "Storm Out Summer Hunger initiative and donated more than 1,900 pounds of food to community food banks located near the companys five manufacturing facilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005759/en/

Melanie Da Silva shows some of the items donated by team members from <a href=PGT Innovations Hialeah facility to Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

Melanie Da Silva shows some of the items donated by team members from PGT Innovations Hialeah facility to Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

During the inaugural month-long drive in June, more than 1,700 non-perishable snacks and meal items were collected for local food banks, including All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Fla., Desert Mission Food Bank in Phoenix, Ariz., Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Fla., and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. The total amount of food donated from the companys team members equated to approximately 1,617 meals which will help combat hunger in children across the country.

"Sadly, hunger affects those who are most vulnerable, such as children, seniors and veterans, said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. "Our team organized the companys first "Storm Out Summer Hunger food drive to support various "End Summer Hunger campaigns run by our local food banks. Im very proud of our team for stepping up to this call to help to fight hunger that specifically affects children while school is out. We plan to make this an annual initiative to help kids get through the summer months when food supplies are limited.

According to FeedingAmerica.org, more than 41 million people struggle with hunger in the U.S., and one out of six children struggle with hunger.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.08.19
PGT stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: PGT stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
PGT: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: PGT mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.02.19
Ausblick: PGT legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.18
Ausblick: PGT gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PGT News
RSS Feed
PGT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PGT IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
26.10.2015PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene PGT News

25.07.19Earnings Preview: PGT (PGTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
31.07.19Ausblick: PGT stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
01.08.19PGT (PGTI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
04.08.19PGT stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
05.08.19PGT Inc (PGTI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere PGT News
Werbung

Inside

Technische Analyse leicht gemacht  Kennen Sie schon diese Indikatoren?
Angst vor einem Währungskrieg - Kapitalmärkte auf Talfahrt
DZ BANK - Fresenius: Ausblick leicht angehoben
SOCIETE GENERALE: Merck - Chance von 21 Prozent
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones zurückerobert
Der ultimative ETF-Ratgeber
Allianz  Solide Entwicklung
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PGT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PGT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Bitcoin weiter auf Höhenflug -- Deutsche Post nach Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus optimistischer -- Beiersdorf wächst organisch -- KUKA, GEA, Varta im Fokus

Börsenturbulenzen treiben Goldpreis in Richtung 1.500 Dollar. Chinesische Staatsmedien: USA zerstören internationale Ordnung. PUMA-Aktie nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch. Vivendi verhandelt über Verkauf einer Universal-Beteiligung an Tencent. Gannett-Aktie fester: Verlag der 'USA Today' soll verkauft werden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 31 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Bitcoin weiter auf Höhenflug -- Deutsche Post nach Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus optimistischer -- Beiersdorf wächst organisch -- KUKA, GEA, Varta im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
19:45 Uhr
Alternative Lending: Direkt in den deutschen Mittelstand investieren und feste Zinsen erhalten
Webinare
19:44 Uhr
Online-Seminar: Erfolgreich dem Robo-Hype trotzen - mit ETF-Lösungen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
CommerzbankCBK100
Siemens AG723610
Allianz840400
Thomas CookA0MR3W