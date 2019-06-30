PGT Innovations Team Donates More Than 1,900 Pounds of Food to Nonprofits

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently completed its "Storm Out Summer Hunger initiative and donated more than 1,900 pounds of food to community food banks located near the companys five manufacturing facilities.

PGT Innovations Hialeah facility to Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations Hialeah facility to Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Melanie Da Silva shows some of the items donated by team members from PGT Innovations Hialeah facility to Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Florida (Photo: Business Wire)

During the inaugural month-long drive in June, more than 1,700 non-perishable snacks and meal items were collected for local food banks, including All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota, Fla., Desert Mission Food Bank in Phoenix, Ariz., Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park, Fla., and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. The total amount of food donated from the companys team members equated to approximately 1,617 meals which will help combat hunger in children across the country.

"Sadly, hunger affects those who are most vulnerable, such as children, seniors and veterans, said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. "Our team organized the companys first "Storm Out Summer Hunger food drive to support various "End Summer Hunger campaigns run by our local food banks. Im very proud of our team for stepping up to this call to help to fight hunger that specifically affects children while school is out. We plan to make this an annual initiative to help kids get through the summer months when food supplies are limited.

According to FeedingAmerica.org, more than 41 million people struggle with hunger in the U.S., and one out of six children struggle with hunger.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

