PGT Innovations to Hire Over 150 New Employees Across Florida Facilities

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is seeking talented team members to fill over 150 positions throughout its manufacturing plants in North Venice, Hialeah, Miami, and Tampa, Fla.

PGT Innovations North Venice location (Photo: Business Wire)"/> PGT Innovations North Venice location (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Inside the manufacturing facility at PGT Innovations North Venice location (Photo: Business Wire)

"PGT Innovations is looking for more incredible folks to join our team and build long-term careers with us, said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. "We make products that protect people, safeguard their assets, and save lives, and we take that responsibility very seriously. With the demand that were seeing for our products and hurricane season just weeks away, its more important than ever that our manufacturing teams at all of our facilities are fully staffed to produce our incredible products to serve the needs of homeowners.

The companys open opportunities include manufacturing technicians, forklift drivers, semi-truck drivers, loading technicians for its warehouse and dock operations, and roles within the Accounting and Credit departments.

Candidates with all types of work backgrounds and skill sets are encouraged to learn more about the career opportunities available with the innovative team that manufactures hundreds of products across its seven brands. To ensure the safety of applicants and PGT Innovations team members, all interviews will be conducted via telephone or video conference to accommodate social distancing and sheltering in place, as outlined in government recommendations for personal wellness.

"PGT Innovations is built on a culture of care, said Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Our organization recognizes that taking care of our team members is our number one priority, so we are doing everything we can to keep all parties safe. In addition to these personal wellness practices, we consistently invest in programs that support our team members personal well-being and growth, as well as professional development. Individuals who share our commitment to supporting others and contributing to the success of a team have tremendous potential to thrive within our company.

PGT Innovations employs more than 2,700 team members across its Florida facilities and is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County. The company offers robust benefits packages with competitive wages and healthcare benefits, as well as up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement, paid time off, profit sharing, and an employee stock purchase program. At the foundation of PGT Innovation is a culture of family and team member growth, and in support of those values, the company offers numerous non-traditional employee-focused benefits and programs, such as leadership development training, financial wellness classes, personal and professional skills certifications, their Inspire the Future scholarship program for dependents of team members, personal wellness programs, and employee assistance programs. The companys Venice campus also offers a full-service café, wellness center, fitness center, and child care center.

"When we welcome new team members to PGT Innovations, they see very quickly that theyre joining more than a company, Jackson added. "Theyre joining a family.

To learn more about PGT Innovations culture and to view and apply for open positions, visit careers.pgtinnovations.com or call 941-480-1600.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

