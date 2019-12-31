finanzen.net
+++ Weltweite Quartalszahlen in Zeiten von Corona. HEUTE 19 Uhr: Rendezvous mit Harry - Die Charttechnik-Sendung von BNP Paribas.
Zur Anmeldung. +++-w-
27.04.2020 16:25

PGT Innovations to Hire Over 150 New Employees Across Florida Facilities

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, is seeking talented team members to fill over 150 positions throughout its manufacturing plants in North Venice, Hialeah, Miami, and Tampa, Fla.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005501/en/

Inside the manufacturing facility at <a href=PGT Innovations North Venice location (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

Inside the manufacturing facility at PGT Innovations North Venice location (Photo: Business Wire)

"PGT Innovations is looking for more incredible folks to join our team and build long-term careers with us, said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. "We make products that protect people, safeguard their assets, and save lives, and we take that responsibility very seriously. With the demand that were seeing for our products and hurricane season just weeks away, its more important than ever that our manufacturing teams at all of our facilities are fully staffed to produce our incredible products to serve the needs of homeowners.

The companys open opportunities include manufacturing technicians, forklift drivers, semi-truck drivers, loading technicians for its warehouse and dock operations, and roles within the Accounting and Credit departments.

Candidates with all types of work backgrounds and skill sets are encouraged to learn more about the career opportunities available with the innovative team that manufactures hundreds of products across its seven brands. To ensure the safety of applicants and PGT Innovations team members, all interviews will be conducted via telephone or video conference to accommodate social distancing and sheltering in place, as outlined in government recommendations for personal wellness.

"PGT Innovations is built on a culture of care, said Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Our organization recognizes that taking care of our team members is our number one priority, so we are doing everything we can to keep all parties safe. In addition to these personal wellness practices, we consistently invest in programs that support our team members personal well-being and growth, as well as professional development. Individuals who share our commitment to supporting others and contributing to the success of a team have tremendous potential to thrive within our company.

PGT Innovations employs more than 2,700 team members across its Florida facilities and is the largest private sector employer in Sarasota County. The company offers robust benefits packages with competitive wages and healthcare benefits, as well as up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement, paid time off, profit sharing, and an employee stock purchase program. At the foundation of PGT Innovation is a culture of family and team member growth, and in support of those values, the company offers numerous non-traditional employee-focused benefits and programs, such as leadership development training, financial wellness classes, personal and professional skills certifications, their Inspire the Future scholarship program for dependents of team members, personal wellness programs, and employee assistance programs. The companys Venice campus also offers a full-service café, wellness center, fitness center, and child care center.

"When we welcome new team members to PGT Innovations, they see very quickly that theyre joining more than a company, Jackson added. "Theyre joining a family.

To learn more about PGT Innovations culture and to view and apply for open positions, visit careers.pgtinnovations.com or call 941-480-1600.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
PGT-Aktie: Was Analysten von PGT erwarten (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
PGT öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.02.20
Ausblick: PGT stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
04.08.19
PGT stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.19
Ausblick: PGT stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
04.05.19
PGT: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: PGT mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PGT News
RSS Feed
PGT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PGT IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
26.10.2015PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene PGT News

31.03.20PGT-Aktie: Was Analysten von PGT erwarten
Weitere PGT News
Werbung

Inside

DZ BANK - Märkte im Ausnahmezustand - Sind das schon Kaufkurse?
HeidelbergCement: Fallen Angel mit stabilem (technischen) Fundament
Financial Fact: Nicht auf Aktien setzen, die von einer schnellen internationalen Konjunkturerholung abhängig sind
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief  Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bullische Tendenzen
Kone zeigt sich beim Ausblick zurückhaltend
Diese 10 Aktien kaufen Top-Trader
Exporo: Wie Logistik-Immobilien die letzte Meile meistern wollen
Bewusst Vermögen aufbauen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PGT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PGT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die trügerische Corona-Hoffnung der deutschen Mieter
Jetzt haben Sie die Chance, die PKV zu verlassen
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher
Fahrverbote, höhere Bußgelder  Die neue StVO tut richtig weh
Stellen Sie heute Ihre Fragen rund ums Geld  im Chat oder telefonisch!

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Dow baut Gewinne aus -- DAX im Plus -- GM setzt Dividende aus -- adidas mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank erzielt Gewinn -- Wirecard, Lufthansa, VW, Daimler im Fokus

Jungheinrich streicht Prognose. Vossloh mit besseren Geschäften. Sanofi und Regeneron stoppen Teil ihrer COVID-19-Studie. Airbus-Chef bereitet offenbar Mitarbeiter auf Stellenabbau vor. KUKA schreibt im ersten Quartal Verlust. Amadeus Fire rechnet mit sehr schwachem zweiten Quartal. Corona-Krise drückt Gewinn von Bank BAWAG zum Jahresauftakt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:27 Uhr
Dow baut Gewinne aus -- DAX im Plus -- GM setzt Dividende aus -- adidas mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank erzielt Gewinn -- Wirecard, Lufthansa, VW, Daimler im Fokus
Private Finanzen
16:39 Uhr
Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Mai
Aktie im Fokus
16:30 Uhr
VW attestiert Tesla offenbar überlegene Software-Kompetenz - Tesla-Aktie klettert hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Lufthansa AG823212
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M