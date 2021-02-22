  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Die Börse nach der Wahl. Was das Ergebnis für DAX&Co bedeutet. Aktuelle Analysen heute in der Sendung "Rendezvous mit Harry" um 19 Uhr +++-w-
27.09.2021 22:30

PGTI Announces Closing of $575 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) ("PGTI" or the "Company"), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today the closing of its previously announced private offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes"), which were issued at 100.000% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from September 24, 2021. The offering was exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act).

The Notes were offered to finance, together with any borrowings under the Companys credit agreement, the purchase price of the acquisition (the "Anlin Acquisition") by Western Window Holding LLC, a newly formed Delaware limited liability company and indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, of all of the assets, properties and rights owned, used or held for use in the business, as operated by Anlin Industries, a California corporation ("Anlin). The Anlin Acquisition was announced on September 2, 2021, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. PGTI also intends to use the proceeds of the Notes to redeem in full $425.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Companys 6.75% Senior Notes due 2026, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, to repay the entire $54.0 million outstanding amount under its existing term loan credit facility, and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

The Notes are guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than any unrestricted subsidiary and any restricted subsidiary of the Company that does not guarantee the Company's existing senior secured credit facilities or any permitted refinancing thereof (the "Guarantors"). In this regard, Eco Enterprises, LLC and its subsidiaries are unrestricted subsidiaries under the indenture and the credit agreement governing the Companys existing senior secured credit facilities and are not Guarantors of the Notes.

The Notes and related guarantees were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and include statements relating to the offering of Notes, including the use of proceeds therefrom. These "forward­looking statements" involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "expect," "expectations," "outlook," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "believe," "could," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "should" and similar terminology.

These risks and uncertainties include factors such as:

  • market conditions;
  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic) and related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the Pandemic, including the impact of the Pandemic and these measures on the economies and demand for our products in the states where we sell them, and on our customers, suppliers, labor force, business, operations and financial performance;
  • the ability to successfully integrate the operations of Anlin into our existing operations and the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business and regular business responsibilities to effect such integration;
  • unpredictable weather and macroeconomic factors that may negatively impact the repair and remodel and new construction markets and the construction industry generally, especially in the state of Florida and the western United States, where the substantial portion of our sales are currently generated, and in the U.S. generally;
  • changes in raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl, including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and other trade-related restrictions;
  • our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key materials;
  • our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines, which increased with our acquisition of Eco Enterprises ("Eco), and contemporary indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences for those types and styles of products;
  • the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to, the Anlin Acquisition and our acquisitions of NewSouth Window Solutions ("NewSouth) and Eco;
  • our level of indebtedness;
  • increases in bad debt owed to us by our customers in the event of a downturn in the home repair and remodel or new home construction channels in our core markets and our inability to collect such debt;
  • the risks that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue enhancement strategies and other benefits expected from the Anlin Acquisition and our acquisitions of NewSouth and Eco may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;
  • increases in transportation costs, including increases in fuel prices;
  • our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated manufacturing facilities, which increased further due to our acquisition of Eco;
  • sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key customers;
  • federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code regulations;
  • the risks associated with our information technology systems, including cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our systems by "hackers" and theft of data and information from our systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to perform as intended;
  • product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
  • in addition to our acquisition of New South, Eco and Anlin, our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire in the future, or that any business we acquire may not perform as we expected at the time we acquired it; and
  • the other risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the SEC.

Statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements include , without limitation , our expectations regarding the expected Anlin Acquisition, including the timing and terms thereof. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PGT News
RSS Feed
PGT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PGT IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
02.08.2019PGT BuyGabelli & Co
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
26.10.2015PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene PGT News

02.09.21PGT Innovations to Acquire Anlin Windows & Doors
13.09.21PGTI Announces Pricing of $575 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2029
10.09.21PGTI Announces Private Placement of Senior Notes
08.09.21PGT Innovations welcomes Eric Kowalewski as Executive Vice President of Florida Operations
Weitere PGT News
Werbung

Trading-News

Nordex und Vestas Wind Systems: David vs. Goliath im Windsektor
Microsoft-Aktionäre glücklich - aus 2 Gründen
DZ BANK - Inflation: Das Schreckgespenst ist zurück. Jetzt handeln!
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
ETHENEA: Die USA vs Microsoft - wer macht das Rennen bei den Investoren?
Das Ende einer Ära
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur PGT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PGT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ja zur Enteignung ist logisch  doch die Umsetzung wäre verheerend
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Berliner stimmen für Enteignung von Wohnungsunternehmen
Diese Faktoren entscheiden, ob Sie reich werden
Der Tag danach und profitieren von der Gasflation

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Knappes Angebot verteuert Rohöl weiter
DAX-Chartanalyse: Alarm erst unter 14.800
DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen weitere stürmische Wochen bevor

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- PUMA-Chef zuversichtlich -- Vonovia hält nun die Mehrheit an Deutsche Wohnen -- LPKF kappt Quartalsprognose -- zooplus, Allianz im Fokus

Ölpreise legen deutlich zu - Brent auf Dreijahreshoch. Instagram legt Kinder-Version auf Eis. BASF rechnet mit hohen Umsätzen bei Batteriematerialien. Jungheinrich-Aktie: Wandel zu datengetriebenem Unternehmen - auch Zukäufe geplant. Apple- und Tesla-Aktien: Zulieferer in China stellen Produktion ein wegen Stromknappheit. Klöckner & Co erhöht Prognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Pleitekandidaten: Das sind die Länder mit den höchsten Staatsschulden
Diese Staaten haben die höchsten Staatsschulden
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen