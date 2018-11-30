finanzen.net
22.05.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

PGTI Authorizes $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of PGTIs common stock.

PGTI expects that any stock repurchases will be funded through available cash. The repurchases may be made in open market or private transactions from time to time. Repurchases of shares may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit repurchases when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The Company will base future repurchase decisions, including the timing of any such repurchases, on such factors as PGTIs stock price, general economic and market conditions, the potential impact on its capital structure, the expected return on competing uses of capital such as strategic acquisitions and capital investments, and other corporate considerations, as determined by management. PGTI gives no assurance as to the amount of repurchases to be made or the actual purchase prices, and any repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations' family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems®, CGI Commercial® and Eze-Breeze®. The Company's brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. The Company's high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with multiple dimensions that allow for greater design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "expect," "expectations," "outlook," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "believe," "could," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "should" and similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as:

     adverse changes in new home starts and home repair and remodeling trends, especially in the state of Florida, where the substantial portion of our sales are currently generated, and in the western United States, where the substantial portion of the sales of Western Window Systems' operations are generated, and in the U.S. generally;
 macroeconomic conditions in Florida, where the substantial portion of our sales are generated, and in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii, where the substantial portion of the sales of Western Window Systems are currently generated, and in the U.S. generally;
 increases in bad debt owed to us by our customers in the event of a downturn in the home repair and remodeling or new home construction channels in our core markets;
 our level of indebtedness, which increased in connection with our acquisition of Western Window Systems;
 the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to, our acquisition of Western Window Systems;
 the risk that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue enhancement strategies and other benefits from our acquisition of Western Window Systems may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;
 raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl, including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and other trade-related restrictions;
 our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key materials;
 sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key customers;
 in addition to our acquisition of Western Window Systems, our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire, or that any business we acquire may not perform as we expected at the time we acquired it;
 increases in transportation costs, including due to increases in fuel prices;
 our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines and contemporary indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences for those types and styles of products;
 product liability and warranty claims brought against us;
 federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code regulations;
 our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated manufacturing facilities;
 risks associated with our information technology systems, including cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our systems by "hackers" and theft of data and information from our systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to perform as intended; and
 the risks and uncertainties discussed under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018.

Statements in this press release that are forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations regarding our plans and expectations regarding our ability to effect stock repurchases. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances from the date of this press release.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu PGT IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.05.19
PGT: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
01.05.19
Ausblick: PGT mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.02.19
Ausblick: PGT legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.18
Ausblick: PGT gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
29.07.18
Ausblick: PGT informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr PGT News
RSS Feed
PGT zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu PGT IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
28.02.2019PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
19.10.2018PGT BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.02.2018PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.11.2017PGT BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
03.11.2017PGT BuyDougherty & Company LLC
14.06.2018PGT HoldGabelli & Co
22.02.2017PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC
26.10.2015PGT NeutralDougherty & Company LLC

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PGT IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene PGT News

04.05.19PGT: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht
01.05.19Ausblick: PGT mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.04.19Earnings Preview: PGT (PGTI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
04.05.19PGT (PGTI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere PGT News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent überwindet wichtigen Widerstand!
Der ETF-Ratgeber von Scalable Capital
Euro Dollar: Worauf kommt es bei den EU Wahlen an?
Ölpreise nach Anstieg der US-Lagerbestände im Rückwärtsgang
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erreicht Aufwärtsziele
Daimler will den Neuanfang
HSBC: Technische Analyse zu EUR/USD und Infineon: Keine Entwarnung!
5 Schritte zur Geldanlage - Meine erste Aktie
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur PGT-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

PGT Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Eine Lösung kann Zielke seinen Aktionären nicht liefern
Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück
So retten sie die Welt  und verdienen Geld dabei
Auf den neuen Scheinen sind auch kyrillische Buchstaben enthalten
Wie Grillkohle-Hersteller ihre Kunden täuschen

News von

Massenweise Kündigungen: Gerichtsverfahren gegen Versicherer AXA rückt näher
BASF, SAP und Vonovia: Hier kaufen die Führungskräfte
Bayer-Aktie nach dem Sechs-Jahres-Tief: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
DAX im Plus - Deutsche Telekom-Aktie bei Anlegern gefragt
Wirecard-Aktie: Gleich zwei Kaufempfehlungen sorgen für Kursschub

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas fester -- Wall Street gibt ab -- Daimler bestätigt Prognose - Entscheidung über 'Projekt Zukunft' -- Commerzbank bestätigt Ziele 2019 -- Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Fed Minutes: Notenbanker sind trotz Bedenken mit abwartender Haltung zufrieden. US-Richter bestellt Mediator im Streit um glyphosathaltige Mittel von Bayer. BVB-Transferoffensive: Brandt, Schulz und Hazard perfekt. Chinas Präsident Xi: Internationale Lage "immer komplizierter". Diageo bekräftigt Prognose. Delivery Hero verkündet Platzierungspreis für Aktienoptionsprogramm. May verteidigt Brexit-Pläne.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 20 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am billigsten
Wo zahlen Abonnenten am wenigsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas fester -- Wall Street gibt ab -- Daimler bestätigt Prognose - Entscheidung über 'Projekt Zukunft' -- Commerzbank bestätigt Ziele 2019 -- Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, QUALCOMM im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:40 Uhr
Umfrage: Kanadier ziehen Cannabis Bier vor - Schub für Tilray, Aurora und Co.?
Aktie im Fokus
23:10 Uhr
Überhitzter IPO-Markt? - Mark Hulbert findet das stark übertrieben
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB