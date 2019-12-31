PGTI Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2020.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2020 compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net sales increased 2 percent, to $203 million, including $23 million from our NewSouth acquisition

Gross profit increased 2 percent, to $74 million

Net income decreased 87 percent, to $2 million, negatively impacted by an $8 million non-cash impairment charge and $4 million in costs and charges relating to our Florida facilities consolidation, both before tax-effect

Net income per diluted share decreased 86 percent, to $0.04, and adjusted net income per diluted share decreased 34 percent, to $0.21

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15 percent, to $35 million

"Our sales results for the quarter exceeded our internal forecasts, reflecting what we believe is solid demand recovery as the economy reopens, said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our organic sales were down 9 percent compared to the prior-year quarter, June order entry for our legacy businesses was up 13 percent versus June in the prior-year and also showed sequential improvement. Our subsidiary NewSouth Window Solutions, which we acquired earlier this year, had a strong quarter, contributing $23 million of revenue and growing orders more than 80 percent compared to the prior-year quarter.

"While we continue to face macro-economic headwinds in our core Western markets due to the pandemic, solid demand exists in the market for our impact-resistant windows and doors, particularly now that we have entered hurricane season, added Jackson. "Our ability to capture sales growth in a challenging market is also the result of an overarching strategy of continuous improvement and strong execution of our selling initiatives in recent quarters that are having a favorable impact on our current strength in the market.

"Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15 percent to $35 million, driven by lower sales in our organic business and less favorable product mix for the quarter, although we continue to achieve lower direct labor costs and improved operating efficiencies, said Sherri Baker, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We recently completed the consolidation of our Orlando, Florida manufacturing facility in order to further improve our operational efficiency, and we expect annual operating expense savings of approximately $3.5 million going forward. Weve made meaningful progress in improving our Western business unit's direct labor and distribution costs, driving a 140-basis point improvement in each category versus the prior year quarter. However, due to the impacts of the pandemic on the economy and our sales in the west, we recorded a non-cash impairment charge in the second quarter relating to our Western Window Systems trade name.

"We believe our balance sheet is strong, and we continue to deliver solid free cash flow. We ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $174 million, including a cash balance of $98 million and undrawn revolver capacity of $76 million. Given our cash position and overall liquidity, since the end of our second quarter of 2020, we made voluntary prepayments of borrowings under the term loan totaling $10 million, added Ms. Baker. "However, because of the difficulty in making longer term forecasts in this environment, we intend to maintain a conservative position towards our capital allocation priorities and preserve cash by reducing discretionary costs and capital expenditures.

"In lieu of giving guidance for the remainder of the year, we are providing a limited outlook for the quarter ahead. We expect our third quarter 2020 consolidated net sales, inclusive of NewSouth, to increase in the range of 14 to 19 percent as compared to the prior year, reflecting the strength of our order entries during the back half of the second quarter and into July, concluded Baker.

"I am extremely proud of all our employees for doing an excellent job delivering high-quality products and services for our customers during this difficult period, when all have been personally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, and we have demonstrated our commitment to the safety of our team and customers by our willingness to continue to invest in protecting against this threat, added Jackson. "We believe we are well positioned to continue our growth trajectory by expanding the markets we serve and offering high-quality innovative products as the economy continues to recover.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the financial schedules include financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We believe that presentation of non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA provides investors and analysts with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance compared to past performance. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better baseline for assessing our future earnings potential. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are provided to give investors access to types of measures that we use in analyzing our results.

Adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. Adjusted net income per share consists of GAAP net income per share adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe these measures enable investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as compared to past performance and provide a better baseline for assessing the Company's future earnings potential. However, these measures do not provide a complete picture of our operations.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and analysts about the Company's performance because they eliminate the effects of period-to-period changes in taxes, costs associated with capital investments and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA does not give effect to the cash the Company must use to service its debt or pay its income taxes and thus does not reflect the actual funds generated from operations or available for capital investments.

Our calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. Schedules that reconcile adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income are included in the financial schedules accompanying this release.

Adjusted EBITDA as used in the calculation of the net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, consists of our adjusted EBITDA as described above, but for the trailing twelve-month period, adjusted pursuant to the covenants contained in the 2016 Credit Agreement due 2022.

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, June 29, July 4, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 202,783 $ 198,570 $ 422,987 $ 372,307 Cost of sales 128,320 125,630 267,397 238,097 Gross profit 74,463 72,940 155,590 134,210 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,969 44,026 108,189 88,040 Impairment of trade name 8,000 - 8,000 - Restructuring costs and charges 3,906 - 3,906 - Income from operations 8,588 28,914 35,495 46,170 Interest expense, net 6,856 6,756 14,025 13,470 Income before income taxes 1,732 22,158 21,470 32,700 Income tax (benefit) expense (467) 5,113 3,671 7,398 Net income $ 2,199 $ 17,045 $ 17,799 $ 25,302 Basic net income per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.43 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 58,943 58,394 58,806 58,264 Diluted 59,140 59,291 59,147 59,248

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited - in thousands) July 4, December 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,353 $ 97,243 Accounts receivable, net 93,140 68,091 Inventories 51,560 43,851 Contract assets, net 15,387 10,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,653 13,878 Total current assets 277,093 233,610 Property, plant and equipment, net 132,075 128,199 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 37,335 26,390 Intangible assets, net 265,908 255,962 Goodwill 327,507 277,600 Other assets, net 978 972 Total assets $ 1,040,896 $ 922,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 89,459 $ 51,394 Current portion of operating lease liability 6,114 4,703 Total current liabilities 95,573 56,097 Long-term debt, less current portion 421,481 368,971 Operating lease liability, less current portion 34,402 24,040 Deferred income taxes, net 25,575 27,945 Other liabilities 12,855 14,132 Total liabilities 589,886 491,185 Total shareholders' equity 451,010 431,548 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,040,896 $ 922,733

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THEIR MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP EQUIVALENTS (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, June 29, July 4, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share (1): Net income $ 2,199 $ 17,045 $ 17,799 $ 25,302 Reconciling items: Impairment of trade name (2) 8,000 - 8,000 - Restructuring costs and charges (3) 3,906 - 3,906 - Product line transition costs (4) - 492 382 1,133 Acquisition-related costs (5) 379 1,709 922 2,359 Pandemic-related costs (6) 1,500 - 1,585 - Tax effect of reconciling items (3,447) (565) (3,700) (897) Adjusted net income $ 12,537 $ 18,681 $ 28,894 $ 27,897 Weighted-average diluted shares 59,140 59,291 59,147 59,248 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $0.21 $0.32 $0.49 $0.47 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (1): Depreciation and amortization expense $ 10,947 $ 8,661 $ 20,875 $ 17,173 Interest expense, net 6,856 6,756 14,025 13,470 Income tax (benefit) expense (467) 5,113 3,671 7,398 Reversal of tax effect of reconciling items for adjusted net income above 3,447 565 3,700 897 Stock-based compensation expense 1,388 1,078 2,918 2,276 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,708 $ 40,854 $ 74,083 $ 69,111 Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales 17.1% 20.6% 17.5% 18.6% Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio (7) 2.4x

(1) The Company's non-GAAP financial measures were explained in its Form 8-K filed August 12, 2020. (2) Represents impairment charge relating to our Western Window Systems trade name, for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020. (3) Represents restructuring costs and charges relating to our previously announced Florida facilities consolidation, which includes closure of our Orlando, Florida manufacturing facility, and relocation of the manufacturing of our Eze-Breeze products to our N. Venice, Florida manufacturing facility, and of our WinDoor products to our Tampa, Florida manufacturing facility, totaling $3.9 million, as classified within the line item on the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020 described as restructuring costs and charges. Of the $3.9 million of restructuring costs and charges, $1.6 million represents write-offs of property, plant and equipment, including the impairment of the right-of-use asset of the lease of the Orlando, Florida facility, $1.2 million represents charges relating to inventory we do not expect to use due to product rationalization, which we chose to dispose of, and $1.1 million represents personnel-related costs. Substantially all of the personnel-related costs had been paid in cash by the end of our 2020 second quarter. (4) Represents costs relating to product line transitions, classified within cost of sales for the six months ended July 4, 2020 and the three and six months ended June 29, 2019. (5) In 2020, represents costs relating to the acquisition of NewSouth Window Solutions, and in 2019, relating to the acquisition of Western Window Systems, classified within selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020 and June 29, 2019. (6) Represents incremental costs incurred relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including cleaning and sanitization costs for the protection of the health of our employees and safety of our facilities, classified within selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020. (7) Calculated using an adjusted EBITDA amount pursuant to the covenants included in our 2016 Credit Agreement due 2022 which includes the EBITDA of our NewSouth acquisition on a proforma trailing twelve-month basis.

