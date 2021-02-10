PGTI Reports 2021 Second Quarter Growth and Revises Fiscal 2021 Guidance

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2020

Net sales increased 41 percent, to $286 million, which includes $24 million from consolidation of Eco Enterprises (f/k/a Eco Windows Systems)

Gross profit increased 30 percent, to $97 million

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.11 per diluted share

Adjusted net income was $0.18 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $36 million

Full-Year 2021 Guidance (includes results for Eco from date of acquisition at 100% of its sales)

Net sales in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

EBITDA in the range of $160 million to $190 million

"PGT Innovations achieved sales growth of 41 percent in the second quarter as we continue to see economic growth across our key markets, said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Organic growth was 29 percent in addition to $24 million of sales contribution from Eco, which we acquired in January of this year. In our Southeast Business Unit, sales were up 40 percent, and in our Western Business Unit, sales were up 44 percent, as the recoveries weve seen in Arizona and California continue.

"Order entries increased 35 percent over the prior-year quarter, as demand continues to be robust across our geographies and business channels, Jackson continued. "We remain focused on increasing capacity by adding new equipment and the needed headcount to support the growing demand. I am excited that we successfully added nearly 600 employees. As we focused on hiring and training new employees to maintain our high standards for safety and quality, these efforts generated higher costs and inefficiencies resulting in a gross margin decline of 270 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin did not get the full benefit of the price increases as products being shipped in the quarter were from backlog generated prior to the price increases taking effect.

"Looking toward the second half of the year, we expect that price increases and the benefits from increased efficiencies will enable us to improve margins in both the third and fourth quarters, concluded Jackson.

2021 Guidance

Prior 2021 Guidance* (as of 05/13/2021) Revised 2021 Guidance* (as of 08/12/2021) Net sales (in billions) $1.050 $1.125 $1.1 $1.2 % growth 19% 27% 25% 36% EBITDA (in millions) $175 $194 $160 $190 % growth 17% 29% 7% 27% * 2021 guidance includes Eco at 100% contribution for the post-acquisition period.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows & Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems®, CGI Commercial®, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions®, and Eco Enterprises®. The Companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. The Companys high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with multiple dimensions that allow for greater design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "assume, "believe, "could, "estimate, "expect, "guidance, "intend, "many, "positioned, "potential, "project, "think, "should, "target, "will, "would and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding demand in our Western business recovering; price increases offsetting cost impacts; our prioritization of capital; and our Sales and EBITDA guidance.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are used only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the pandemic, including the impact of the pandemic and these measures on the economies and demand for our products in the states where we sell them, and on our customers, suppliers, labor force, business, operations and financial performance;

unpredictable weather and macroeconomic factors that may negatively impact the repair and remodel and new construction markets and the construction industry generally, especially in the state of Florida and the western United States, where the substantial portion of our sales are currently generated, and in the U.S. generally;

changes in raw material prices, especially for aluminum, glass and vinyl, including, price increases due to the implementation of tariffs and other trade-related restrictions or pandemic-related supply chain interruptions;

our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain of our key materials;

our dependence on our impact-resistant product lines, which increased with our acquisition of a 75% ownership stake in Eco Enterprises and its related companies (collectively, the "Eco Acquisition), and contemporary indoor/outdoor window and door systems, and on consumer preferences for those types and styles of products;

the effects of increased expenses or unanticipated liabilities incurred as a result of, or due to activities related to our recent acquisitions, including NewSouth and our Eco Acquisition;

our level of indebtedness, which increased in connection with our acquisition of NewSouth, and increased further in connection with our Eco Acquisition;

increases in bad debt owed to us by our customers in the event of a downturn in the home repair and remodel or new home construction channels in our core markets and our inability to collect such debt;

the risks that the anticipated cost savings, synergies, revenue enhancement strategies and other benefits expected from our acquisition of NewSouth and from our Eco Acquisition, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected or that our actual integration costs may exceed our estimates;

increases in transportation costs, including increases in fuel prices;

our dependence on our limited number of geographically concentrated manufacturing facilities, which increased further due to our Eco Acquisition;

sales fluctuations to and changes in our relationships with key customers;

federal, state and local laws and regulations, including unfavorable changes in local building codes and environmental and energy code regulations;

risks associated with our information technology systems, including cybersecurity-related risks, such as unauthorized intrusions into our systems by "hackers and theft of data and information from our systems, and the risks that our information technology systems do not function as intended or experience temporary or long-term failures to perform as intended;

product liability and warranty claims brought against us;

in addition to our acquisition of NewSouth, and our Eco Acquisition, our ability to successfully integrate businesses we may acquire in the future, or that any business we acquire may not perform as we expected at the time we acquired it; and

the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2021 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the financial schedules include financial measures and terms not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors and analysts with an alternative method for assessing our operating results in a manner that enables investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance compared to past performance. Management also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better baseline for assessing our future earnings potential. The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are provided to give investors access to types of measures that we use in analyzing our results, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. Adjusted net income per share consists of GAAP net income per share adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe these measures enable investors and analysts to more thoroughly evaluate our current performance as compared to past performance and provide a better baseline for assessing the Company's future earnings potential. However, these measures do not provide a complete picture of our operations.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for the items included in the accompanying reconciliation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and analysts about the Company's performance because they eliminate the effects of period-to-period changes in taxes, costs associated with capital investments and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA does not give effect to the cash the Company must use to service its debt or pay its income taxes and thus does not reflect the actual funds generated from operations or available for capital investments.

Our calculations of Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to calculations performed by other companies and reported as similarly titled measures. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. Schedules that reconcile Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income are included in the financial schedules accompanying this release.

Adjusted EBITDA as used in the calculation of the net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, consists of our Adjusted EBITDA as described above, but for the trailing twelve-month period, adjusted pursuant to the covenants contained in the 2016 Credit Agreement due 2022.

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, July 4, July 3, July 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 285,500 $ 202,783 $ 556,592 $ 422,987 Cost of sales 188,491 128,320 365,621 267,397 Gross profit 97,009 74,463 190,971 155,590 Selling, general and administrative expenses 75,745 53,969 145,511 108,189 Impairment of trade name  8,000  8,000 Restructuring costs and charges  3,906  3,906 Income from operations 21,264 8,588 45,460 35,495 Interest expense, net 7,825 6,856 15,282 14,025 Income before income taxes 13,439 1,732 30,178 21,470 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,726 (467 ) 6,670 3,671 Net income 10,713 2,199 23,508 17,799 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (568 )  (979 )  Net income attributable to the Company $ 10,145 $ 2,199 $ 22,529 $ 17,799 Calculation of net income per common share attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders: Net income attributable to the Company $ 10,145 $ 2,199 $ 22,529 $ 17,799 Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest (3,563 )  (3,563 )  Net income attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders $ 6,582 $ 2,199 $ 18,966 $ 17,799 Net income per common share attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,551 58,943 59,418 58,806 Diluted 60,051 59,140 59,977 59,147

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited - in thousands) July 3, January 2, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,587 $ 100,320 Accounts receivable, net 139,688 92,844 Inventories 78,228 60,317 Contract assets, net 48,456 28,723 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,929 19,468 Total current assets 348,888 301,672 Property, plant and equipment, net 162,464 135,155 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 80,021 38,567 Intangible assets, net 324,717 256,507 Goodwill 360,230 329,695 Other assets, net 3,861 925 Total assets $ 1,280,181 $ 1,062,521 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 125,874 $ 84,344 Current portion of operating lease liability 10,311 6,132 Total current liabilities 136,185 90,476 Long-term debt, less current portion 474,481 412,098 Operating lease liability, less current portion 73,354 35,130 Deferred income taxes, net 31,172 28,329 Other liabilities 10,361 11,354 Total liabilities 725,553 577,387 Redeemable non-controlling interest 33,006  Total shareholders' equity 521,622 485,134 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 1,280,181 $ 1,062,521

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO THEIR MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP EQUIVALENTS (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, July 4, July 3, July 4, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted: Net income $ 10,713 $ 2,199 $ 23,508 $ 17,799 Reconciling items: Acquisition-related costs (1) - 379 672 922 Business wind-down costs (2) - - 4,197 - Impairment of tradename (3) - 8,000 - 8,000 Restructuring costs and charges (4) - 3,906 - 3,906 Product line transition costs (5) - - - 382 Pandemic-related costs (6) - 1,500 - 1,585 Tax effect of reconciling items - (3,447 ) (1,205 ) (3,700 ) Adjusted net income $ 10,713 $ 12,537 $ 27,172 $ 28,894 Weighted-average diluted shares 60,051 59,140 59,977 59,147 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.45 $ 0.49 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization expense $ 12,802 $ 10,947 $ 24,248 $ 20,875 Interest expense, net 7,825 6,856 15,282 14,025 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,726 (467 ) 6,670 3,671 Reversal of tax effect of reconciling items for adjusted net income above - 3,447 1,205 3,700 Stock-based compensation expense 1,744 1,388 3,494 2,918 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,810 $ 34,708 $ 78,071 $ 74,083 Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales 12.5 % 17.1 % 14.0 % 17.5 % Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio (7) 2.7 x

(1) In 2021, represents costs relating to our acquisition of Eco. In 2020, represents costs relating to our acquisition of NewSouth. (2) Represents incremental costs related to the wind-down of our commercial business acquired in the New South acquisition. Of the $4.2 million of these costs, $2.7 million are classified as cost of sales, and $1.5 million are classified as selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended July 3, 2021. A portion of these costs may be recoverable through insurance. (3) Represents impairment charge relating to our Western Window Systems trade name, for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020. (4) Represents restructuring costs and charges relating to our 2020 Florida facilities consolidation, which totaled $3.9 million, as classified within the line item on the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020 described as restructuring costs and charges. (5) Represents costs relating to product line transitions, classified within cost of sales for the six months ended July 4, 2020. (6) Represents incremental costs incurred relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including cleaning and sanitizing costs for the protection of the health of our employees and safety of our facilities, classified within selling, general and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended July 4, 2020. (7) Calculated using an adjusted EBITDA amount pursuant to the covenants included in our 2016 Credit Agreement due 2022 which includes the EBITDA of Eco on a proforma trailing twelve-month basis.

