PHANCY Announces 2025 Annual Results Revenue Exceeds RMB 7 Billion as Company Turns Profitable
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HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Phancy Group Co., Ltd. ("Phancy" or the "Company", Stock Code: 6682.HK), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Reporting Period").
Business Highlights:
In 2025, Phancy's three core business segments — AI Platform, API, and Agentic AI — established a multi-engine growth model, creating a cycle of synergy and mutual reinforcement.
AI Platform: Sustained Growth Driver
Driven by strong domestic demand for localization and the national "AI+" initiative, the AI Platform remained the Company's core growth engine. With its full-stack product portfolio and leading market position, the segment delivered deep integration between computing power and platform services, lowering barriers to AI adoption. Supported by a comprehensive technology framework and a strong customer base, the AI Platform effectively boosted performance and contributed to the Company's profitability breakthrough.
The Company continued to drive technological iteration, with a strategic focus on three core offerings: PhanthyCloud, HAMi vGPU, and ModelHub XC.
With the rapid adoption of AI Agents, token consumption has grown exponentially. Phancy's API business, built on a flexible pay-as-you-go model and a comprehensive ecosystem, achieved leapfrog growth, and became the Company's fastest growing segment. Token revenue for the first quarter of 2026 alone has already surpassed the full-year total for 2025.
The API business is anchored by the Phanthy platform, complemented by PhanRouter and PhanClaw, creating a comprehensive token ecosystem in synergy with the Sage Platform:
Agentic AI serves as the Company's revenue cornerstone and a "value multiplier" for empowering a wide range of industries. Operating under a Result-as-a-service model and aligned with national "AI+" energy development policies, this segment expanded rapidly across high-value industries, achieving economies of scale and strong growth momentum. Working in synergy with the AI Platform and API businesses, Agentic AI provides long-term support for revenue and contributes to the high-quality development of the Company's operations.
In terms of business expansion, the Company is focusing on core scenarios in spot electricity trading and medium- to long-term electricity trading. It has developed a full-chain AI solution encompassing forecasting, decision-making, risk control, and post-trading review. This solution has already been deployed in multiple pilot provinces and recognized by key customers, effectively improving efficiency and profitability in wind power, photovoltaics, and energy storage. This model is now being rapidly extended to other industries, including manufacturing and finance.
Future Outlook:
Looking ahead to 2026, Phancy will continue to advance its four strategic priorities: deepening its AI 2.0 roadmap, accelerating the deployment of industrial-grade AI Agents, driving international expansion, and further extending into the consumer market.
In terms of the AI 2.0 roadmap, the Company will continue to pursue its core philosophy of "AI for Everyone", focusing on foundational technology R&D and real-world deployment. By refining its end-to-end technology system, Phancy aims to lower barriers to AI adoption and enable more enterprises and users to benefit from AI. For industrial-grade AI Agents, the Company will accelerate deployment under a Result-as-a-service model, deepening its presence in key sectors such as energy and finance, and developing replicable, scalable industry solutions, to expand business scale and profitability. On international expansion, Phancy will strengthen partnerships with overseas brands and channels, building a robust global operations framework to support worldwide growth. In the consumer market, the Company will focus on core consumer needs by launching high-experience smart terminal products, further expanding its customer base and establishing a dual-driven growth model powered by both technology and market reach.
Hashtag: #PHANCY
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Phancy Group
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Phancy Group (Stock Code: 6682.HK) is a leading artificial general intelligence technology company. Guided by its mission of "AI for Everyone", the Company is committed to empowering industries across the board through its "AI Agent + World Model" technology approach. Founded in 2014, the Company underwent a comprehensive restructuring in 2025, establishing multiple business divisions including Enterprise Services (Fourth Paradigm), Large Models & AGI (Pantheon), Consumer Electronics (Paradigm Pilot), Smart Energy (PhancyArc), and Smart Sports (Phancy Wonder). To date, the Company has successfully deployed over 10,000 AI applications across sectors such as finance, retail, and healthcare, consistently striving to advance the democratization of AI and help enterprises achieve sustainable growth.
News Source: Phancy Group Co., Ltd.
31/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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