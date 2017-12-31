Pharnext Reports Financial Results for Year-End 2017

Regulatory News:
Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 ALPHA), a French
biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing
innovative drug combinations based on Big Data genomics and Artificial
Intelligence, today reported its financial and operational results for
the year ended December 31, 2017.
2017 KEY EVENTS
During 2017, Pharnext continued its international Phase 3 trial of
PXT3003 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A (CMT1A)
disease. This pivotal 15-month trial is being conducted at 29 sites
including 17 in Europe, 11 in the U.S. and one in Canada.
In September 2017, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB)
completed its second pre-specified safety evaluation of PXT3003. Based
on a review of safety data from all randomized patients, the DSMB
recommended Pharnext continue the study as planned.
In November 2017, two additional interim analyses were conducted. These
consisted of a blind variability analysis followed by a futility
analysis. The results indicated that the PLEO-CMT study could continue
according to the original plan, without having to increase the trial
size.
In March 2017, Pharnext initiated an open-label extension study, which
includes patients that completed the double-blind PLEO-CMT study. All
patients received one of two doses of PXT3003 over an additional
nine-month period. The initial results from this extension study are
expected in the second quarter of 2019.
In May 2017, Pharnext signed a strategic agreement with Tasly
Pharmaceutical (Shanghai: 600535), an organization ranked amongst
Chinas top 10 pharmaceutical companies. This partnership included three
components: a financial investment by Tasly in Pharnext comprised of
5 million in shares and 15 million in convertible bonds; the
development of a new pipeline of synergistic combinations through a
joint-venture; and the license of Pharnexts lead product PXT3003 to the
joint-venture for commercialization in the Chinese market.
In March 2017, Pharnext signed a research and development (R&D)
agreement with biotechnology company Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG). The
primary aim of this agreement is to generate a pipeline of novel
synergistic drug combinations in a broad set of indications.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The main elements of the year-end 2017 financials are set out in the
table below: These are taken from the financial statements drawn up
under IFRS, which were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting
on April 12, 2017. The audit procedures have been carried out and the
auditors report relating to the certification of the accounts is in the
process of being issued. The full financial statements are available on
the Companys website: www.pharnext.com.
|
|
|
Selected financial information (under IFRS)
|
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
Operating revenues
|
|
3,324
|
|
4,436
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
(15,529)
|
|
(13,647)
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
(5,949)
|
|
(4,177)
|
|
Operating income
|
|
(18,153)
|
|
(13,389)
|
|
Financial income
|
|
(1,922)
|
|
(4,058)
|
|
Net income
|
|
(20,075)
|
|
(17,447)
|
|
Basic earnings per share (in )
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
Net cash flows used in operating activities
|
|
(18,800)
|
|
(12,553)
|
|
Net cash flows used in financing activities
|
|
15,361
|
|
26,902
|
|
Net cash movement
|
|
-4,215
|
|
13,581
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
|
12,454
|
|
16,670
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenues for 2017 were mainly generated by the Companys
research tax credit (3.9m in 2017) and subsidies.
The increase in research and development expenses were directly linked
to the ramp-up of the PXT3003 Phase 3 clinical trial.
Financial income for 2017 was impacted by the recognition under
financial expenses of the convertible bond issue in July for Tasly.
Net cash flows used in operating activities totalled 18.8m in 2017. The
increase compared to the previous period was primarily the result of the
Phase 3 roll-out.
Net cash flows used in financing activities in 2017 primarily comprised
the 5m capital increase and the issue of 15m in convertible bonds for
Tasly. In 2017, loan repayments and payment of interest charges and
transaction costs on borrowing totalled 5.2m.
ANTICIPATED UPCOMING MILESTONES
Pharnext will announce the results from PLEO-CMT, the Phase 3 clinical
trial for its drug candidate PXT3003 in CMT1A, during the second half of
2018.
Beyond the 15-month PLEO-CMT study, patients will continue treatment in
a 9-month follow-up extension study designed to assess the long-term
safety of PXT3003. This follow-up extension study, which began in March
2017, will continue throughout the year. The initial results are
expected in the second quarter of 2019.
Pharnext is planning to launch a Phase 2b pediatric clinical trial for
PXT3003 in CMT1A in Europe and the United States.
In addition, after obtaining promising preliminary results in the Phase
2a trial for PXT864 in Alzheimer's disease and data in other
neurodegenerative diseases, the Company has identified two additional
strategic priorities for 2018:
-
Prioritize and identify new orphan indications to launch internal
Phase 2a studies;
-
Continue to develop strategic collaborations in common indications.
ABOUT PHARNEXT
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded
by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel
Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics: Pharnext has two lead products in
clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3
trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and
benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. The
results of this trial are expected before the end of 2018. PXT864 has
generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimers disease. Pharnext is
the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm based on Big Data genomics
and Artificial Intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and
develops synergistic combinations of drugs. These PLEODRUG offer
several key advantages: efficacy, safety and protected intellectual
property. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN
code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
