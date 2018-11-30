The National Park Service and BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV)
("BrightView), the nations leading commercial landscaping services
company, today announced the re-opening of Philadelphias Independence
Mall, marking the end of the first phase of the companys in-kind
donation to Independence National Historical Park.
Independence Mall has been closed since work began on the project March
25. BrightView crews made significant improvements to the landscape,
including the replacement of nearly 100,000 square feet of damaged sod,
as well as irrigation repair, tree care and improvements to gardens
along the Malls perimeter.
"Independence Mall is one of the nations most important historical
sites and a destination for both Philadelphia residents and visitors to
our city, said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief
Executive Officer. "Our company is headquartered here and it was our
honor in partnership with the National Park Service and our valued
suppliers -- to help bring the landscape back to what its designers
intended more than a decade ago.
INHP Superintendent Cynthia MacLeod said, "We are sincerely grateful to
BrightView for this valuable in-kind donation. This landscaping project
in front of Independence Hall a World Heritage Site and the birthplace
of our nation, will enhance the visits for our millions of visitors to
enjoy all of the Park and make their connections with history.
Independence Mall looks beautiful, and we are thrilled it will be
showcased during all of our special events and other park festivities."
BrightView acknowledges its suppliers who also made significant
contributions to the project:
National Construction Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals
Clearview Nursery
Feeneys
Nursery
Laurel Valley Soils
Delaware Valley Paving
Aquarius
Supply
Rain Bird Corporation
Center City Film & Video
With Independence Mall now re-opened to visitors, BrightView will begin
work on the second phase of its donation to NPS: Maintaining the
Independence Mall landscape for the next year, free of charge. Later
this year, team members from BrightView operations throughout the
eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and northern Delaware will
participate in volunteer days at INHP to ensure the landscape continues
to look its best.
Photographs and video of the project, including sound bites from Andrew
Masterman and Cynthia MacLeod, can be accessed here.
About Independence National Historical Park
Independence National Historical Park is one of over 400 places within
the National Park Service and is often referred to as the birthplace of
our nation. Millions visit the park each year to see the Liberty Bell,
an international symbol of freedom, and Independence Hall, a UNESCO
World Heritage Site where both the Declaration of Independence and the
U.S. Constitution were debated, adopted and signed. Here are stories
about the events and the lives of the diverse population during the
years when Philadelphia was the capital of the United States from 1790
to 1800. It is the site of the nation's executive mansion in which
Presidents George Washington and John Adams lived and where nine
enslaved people served the first president. Spanning over 55 acres, the
park has over 20 buildings open to the public during the summer months.
About BrightView
BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in
the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees,
BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and
enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of
customers properties, including corporate and commercial properties,
HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare
facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf
courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to
Major League Baseball.
