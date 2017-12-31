Philip Morris International and Scuderia Ferrari Partner Together to Advance the Vision of a World Free of Tobacco Smoke

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PMI) and Scuderia
Ferrari have extended their partnership until 2021. Their successful
collaboration spans more than 40 years. As of today, the partnership
will be exclusively focused on advancing the cause of a smoke-free world
a world in which all people who would otherwise continue smoking
switch from the most harmful form of nicotine consumption cigarettes
to scientifically substantiated less harmful alternatives that are
smoke-free.
"We want to give the worlds 1.1 billion men and women who smoke the
opportunity to make better and informed choices. We are committed to use
all available resources, including our motorsports related activities,
to accelerate momentum around this revolutionary change for the benefit
of people who smoke, public health and society at large. We deeply
appreciate Scuderia Ferraris support in this cause, said PMIs
Chief Executive Officer, André Calantzopoulos.
Creating global awareness of the opportunity presented by innovation,
science and technology to achieve a smoke-free world is of paramount
importance. In addition to PMIs unwavering commitment to this goal, it
is critical that governments, public health experts, the scientific
community and civil society embrace the challenge and help put in place
a sensible regulatory plan. The men and women who smoke and the people
who care about them truly deserve this.
Scuderia Ferrari is the perfect partner for this challenge, because it
harnesses a pioneering spirit, technology and innovation in a relentless
pursuit of great ambitions. Our plan does not envisage any
product-specific communications. We expect to announce further details
in the coming months.
Burning tobacco generates smoke and the vast majority of harmful
toxicants generally associated with smoking-related diseases. Since we
became a public company in 2008, we have spent more than USD 4.5 billion
to develop, substantiate and build manufacturing capacity for a wide
portfolio of smoke-free products. In 2017, after only two years since
commercialization started, nearly 40% of our worldwide commercial
expenditure was dedicated to these innovative products. We are proud
that in such a short period, according to our estimates nearly 5 million
people have already stopped smoking and made the change to the most
advanced of our smoke-free products. Our short term ambition is that at
least one out of three of our consumers, 40 million men and women, will
do the same by 2025.
With appropriate regulatory support, this number could be much higher by
then. We hope todays announced initiative will be an important
catalyst. Find out more about our vision of a smoke-free future at www.pmi.com.
Philip Morris International: Who We Are
We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the
manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing
products in markets outside the United States of America. We are
building our future on smoke-free products that are a much better
consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through
multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art
facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our
smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous
regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately
replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company
and our shareholders. For more information, see our PMI
and PMI
Science websites.
