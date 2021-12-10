  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
10.12.2021 11:50

Philip Morris International Releases 10-Year Anniversary Report on Agricultural Labor Practices

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, in recognition of International Day of Human Rights and the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor (2021), Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) publishes its Agricultural Labor Practices: 10-Year Anniversary Report. The report recognizes the companys decade-long Agricultural Labor Practices (ALP) program, which launched in 2011 with the aim to eliminate child labor and to achieve safe and fair working conditions on farms where PMI sources tobacco.

"In marking the 10-year anniversary of our ALP program and the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor, we have developed a comprehensive report to reflect on the progress weve made while acknowledging that accelerated action is more urgent than ever, said Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, PMI. "We are acutely aware that poverty and inequality are at the root of child labor and other human rights issues. Through our focus on living income, we aim to build resilience in our farming communities, provide new and alternative sources of revenue, and improve income levels and households livelihoods.

Updated in 2019 to include its living income target, PMIs ALP program remains one of the most ambitious and comprehensive efforts to improve labor practices in a global agricultural supply chain. The report reaffirms the companys commitment to continue protecting, promoting, and supporting the socioeconomic well-being of tobacco-farming communities. This includes the ambition to achieve 100% of its contracted farmers paying at least the legal minimum wage by 2022, zero child labor in its tobacco supply chain by 2025, 100% of its contracted farmers making a living income by 2025, and 100% of contracted farmers supplying tobacco to PMI to have basic water access by 2025 and access to basic sanitation and hygiene by 2030.

These strategic ambitions continue to build on important ALP targets already achieved in previous years, which include providing safe and decent accommodation to workers, and ensuring 100% of farmers and workers have access to personal protective equipment for the application of crop protection agents and prevention of green tobacco sickness.

In commemoration of the 10-year anniversary, PMI is also partnering with Verité to integrate its learnings into an open-source toolkit that will aid companies, suppliers, and producers in driving improvements in labor practices of agricultural supply chains around the world. The initiative, called the "Verité Farm Labor Due Diligence Toolkit, is part of an action pledge Verité has made in support of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor.

The toolkit will draw on the insights developed during Verités collaboration with PMI on the ALP program, as well as Verités work with other clients. PMI will join a coalition of other private-sector sponsors convened by Verité to support the toolkit initiative, helping to prioritize, develop, and promote the materials to be included within.

Anna Kletsidou, Head of Social Impact, PMI, said: "By continuing to collaborate with our partners such as Verité, we further strengthen our foundations, scale our efforts, and share our learnings to improve agriculture labor practices. As the company delivers a smoke-free future, we are expanding into electronicsleveraging our ALP learnings, PMI remains alert to environmental and social impacts created by this supply chain and is developing robust strategies to address them.

Since its implementation, PMIs ALP program has showcased the importance of partnership, digitalization, and continuous improvement. Earlier this year, PMI commissioned a publication focused on climate justice and the interconnectivity between environmental and social issues, recognizing the impact of climate change on human rights and the need to develop coherent and inclusive strategies.

To learn more about PMIs ALP program, its work with Verité, or to read the anniversary report, visit the PMI Social Sustainability landing page.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains projections of future results and other forward-looking statements. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. In the event that risks or uncertainties materialize, or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Pursuant to the "safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, PMI is identifying important factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements made by PMI.

PMI's business risks include: excise tax increases and discriminatory tax structures; increasing marketing and regulatory restrictions that could reduce our competitiveness, eliminate our ability to communicate with adult consumers, or ban certain of our products in certain markets or countries; health concerns relating to the use of tobacco and other nicotine-containing products and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke; litigation related to tobacco use and intellectual property; intense competition; the effects of global and individual country economic, regulatory and political developments, natural disasters and conflicts; changes in adult smoker behavior; lost revenues as a result of counterfeiting, contraband and cross-border purchases; governmental investigations; unfavorable currency exchange rates and currency devaluations, and limitations on the ability to repatriate funds; adverse changes in applicable corporate tax laws; adverse changes in the cost, availability, and quality of tobacco and other agricultural products and raw materials, as well as components and materials for our electronic devices; and the integrity of its information systems and effectiveness of its data privacy policies. PMI's future profitability may also be adversely affected should it be unsuccessful in its attempts to produce and commercialize reduced-risk products or if regulation or taxation do not differentiate between such products and cigarettes; if it is unable to successfully introduce new products, promote brand equity, enter new markets or improve its margins through increased prices and productivity gains; if it is unable to expand its brand portfolio internally or through acquisitions and the development of strategic business relationships; or if it is unable to attract and retain the best global talent. Future results are also subject to the lower predictability of our reduced-risk product category's performance.

PMI is further subject to other risks detailed from time to time in its publicly filed documents, including the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. PMI cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not a complete discussion of all potential risks and uncertainties. PMI does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that it may make from time to time, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders, and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, versions of PMIs IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMIs smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn products, nicotine-containing vapor products, and oral nicotine products. As of September 30, 2021, PMIs smoke-free products are available for sale in 70 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.9 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

About Verité
Verité is an independent, non-profit, civil society organization (CSO), recognized for its unique credibility. Since 1995, they have partnered with hundreds of corporations, governments, and CSOs to illuminate labor rights violations in supply chains and remedy them to the benefit of workers and companies alike. Verité has been recognized by the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship and Schwab US Social Entrepreneur of the Year. Verités goals are to provide businesses with tools that help to eliminate labor abuses; To empower workers to advocate for their rights; To create publicly-shared resources that enlighten and drive action; To contribute their expertise to government labor and human rights policy. Verité has a history of work in over 70 countries, with a global network of experts in Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, North America and Australia. Visit their website to find out more.

# # #

Nachrichten zu Philip Morris Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08:00 Uhr
Philip Morris International kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
21.10.21
Philip Morris vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.10.21
Ausblick: Philip Morris gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Philip Morris-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
14.10.21
Philip Morris International schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Philip Morris präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
16.09.21
Tabakkonzern: Philip Morris stärkt rauchfreies Sortiment mit Übernahme (Handelsblatt)
16.09.21
Philip Morris International erhöht die Dividende das 13. Jahr in Folge (MyDividends)
09.09.21
Umstrittener Strategiewechsel: Jetzt will Philip Morris die Raucher heilen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Philip Morris News
RSS Feed
Philip Morris zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Philip Morris Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.08.2019Philip Morris NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.08.2019Philip Morris UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
19.07.2019Philip Morris OverweightBarclays Capital
23.05.2019Philip Morris Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Philip Morris BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.07.2019Philip Morris OverweightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Philip Morris BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.04.2018Philip Morris BuyDeutsche Bank AG
16.10.2015Philip Morris International OverweightBarclays Capital
21.03.2013Philip Morris International kaufenJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.08.2019Philip Morris NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.05.2019Philip Morris Equal WeightBarclays Capital
20.07.2018Philip Morris Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
13.04.2015Philip Morris International HoldArgus Research Company
22.10.2012Philip Morris International holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Philip Morris Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Philip Morris News

09.11.21Philip Morris rules out future merger with Altria
19.11.21Is Philip Morris (PM) a Suitable Stock for Value Investors Now?
02.12.21Philip Morris (PM) Cuts 2021 Earnings View on Currency Impacts
22.11.21Philip Morris International’s ESG Performance Recognized by S&P Dow Jones Indices; Company Included in Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for Second Consecutive Year
18.11.21Philip Morris (PM) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
24.11.21Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) to Host Webcast of Presentation at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
12.11.21Top Stock Reports for McDonald's. UPS & Philip Morris
15.11.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: McDonald's. United Parcel Service. Philip Morris. Cigna. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Emerson Electric
30.11.21Philip Morris creates designated vaping areas
01.12.21Philip Morris tweaks 2021 profit view on currency exchange impact
Weitere Philip Morris News
Werbung

Trading-News

E.ON  Ausbruchsversuch
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Henkel
Allianz will höheres Gewinnwachstum erzielen
GD 50 fungiert als Sprungbrett für die Bullen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Schlechte Konjunktur in China macht monetäre Stimulierung wahrscheinlich.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Oh, du Fröhliche?!
BIT Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
Der Wert des Vermögens steigt
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Philip Morris-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Philip Morris Peer Group News

09.12.21ROUNDUP 2: Raucher sehen künftig häufiger Warnungen auf Zigarettenautomaten
09.12.21Altria wird eine unveränderte Dividende ausschütten
09.12.21ROUNDUP: EuGH-Urteil zu Zigaretten-Kauf: Wann müssen Warnungen zu sehen sein?
09.12.21Neuseeland will Zigarettenverkauf an kommende Generationen verbieten
08.12.21Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 Per Share
08.12.21Aufstrebende Künstlerin aus dem Nahen Osten entwirft Original-Kunstwerk Rennwagen-Livery
07.12.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsenrally dank Konjunktur und Omikron-Entspannung
07.12.21Emerging Middle Eastern Artist Designs Original Artwork Race Car Livery
07.12.21Emerging Middle Eastern Artist Designs Original Artwork Race Car Livery
07.12.21BAT-Aktie gewinnt: BAT bekräftigt Jahresziele

News von

Die Filetierung der Deutschland AG - und die Chancen der Anleger
Bling-Effekt bei Daimler und Achterbahn-Fahren mit der Nasdaq
Weihnachten 2021  tolle Angebote zum Verschenken und selbst behalten
Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Fatale Schönrechnerei  tatsächlich trifft die Inflation Eigentümer härter als gedacht

News von

BASF, Allianz und Munich Re: Drei attraktive Dividendenaktien für 2022 mit BÖRSE ONLINE-Kaufempfehlung
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Apple-Börsenwert bei fast drei Billionen Dollar
Dax schwächelt weiter - Wochenplus schmilzt
Innovationsaktie der Woche: Philips - Einstiegschance nach Ausverkauf
ABB, Daimler & Co.: Spin-offs für Mehrwert - so sind die Aussichten

Heute im Fokus

DAX reduziert Verluste etwas -- VW: Drastischer Absatzeinbruch -- Carl Zeiss Meditec will wachsen -- Daimler Truck-Börsengang erfolgreich -- Deutsche Inflation, GFG im Fokus

Vantage Towers wird nach Großauftrag von 1&1 etwas optimistischer. Wirecard-Affäre: OLG München lässt Anleger auf Schadenersatz hoffen. Volvo Cars und Batteriefirma Northvolt zurren Gemeinschaftsunternehmen fest. UniCredit mit Aktienrückkauf. United Internet erwartet 2022 Umsatzanstieg und stabiles operatives Ergebnis.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen