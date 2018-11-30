Philip Morris International Strengthens Organizational Capabilities to Realize Its Vision for a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM) today announced
leadership moves to accelerate the realization of its vision of a
smoke-free future and further enhance business growth. The company has
created the following new roles: Chief Consumer Officer (CCO), Chief
Life Sciences Officer (CLSO), Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Chief New
Ventures Officer (CNVO).
"Since the launch of our smoke-free product, IQOS, in 2014, we
have made enormous progress both in terms of organizational
capabilities, know-how and in our business results. With IQOS
commercialized in 47 markets today, we are extremely proud of what has
been achieved to date, including two recent milestones: realizing 10
million users and the U.S. FDA authorization to commercialize this
smoke-free alternative in the U.S., said André Calantzopoulos, PMIs
Chief Executive Officer. "To accelerate, we must further enhance our
ability to stay at the forefront of technology, science and consumer
centricity.
All four executive positions will report to Mr. Calantzopoulos as part
of PMIs Senior Management Team (SMT). Three of the four are new hires
who will replace the current role of President Science & Innovation,
currently held by Mirek Zielinski, who will assume the new role of Chief
New Ventures Officer.
The role of CCO will be filled by Stefano Volpetti, an expert marketer
in end-to-end brand building with more than two decades of international
experience working across different markets in a variety of roles. He
will be responsible for grouping all consumer-facing experiences across
the consumer journeyconnecting with legal age smokers to drive
changefrom trends and insights, product and brand portfolio
architecture, and consumer communications, to channel strategy.
Stepping into the role of CLSO will be Dr. John OMullane, a broad
integrative thinker who has led innovation and R&D across all of the
significant consumer healthcare categories. He will build upon PMIs
unique scientific capabilities in RRPs and outline the companys
scientific strategy for new products and services that go beyond tobacco
and nicotine. He will combine scientific excellence with commercial
rigor to elevate the business transformation.
The CPO role has been filled by an experienced leader from the
electronics industry and will be announced in the forthcoming weeks. The
CPO will be accountable for the development and acceleration of the
companys innovative smoke-free product pipeline, related technologies
and electronic devices manufacturing.
"It is both humbling and reassuring that we are able to attract senior
executives of such deep experience, credibility and expertise, said
Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President People & Culture, PMI. "We look
forward to their contributions in accelerating business success and
achieving our vision.
For more on these and other aspects of PMIs game-changing
transformation, visit: www.pmi.com.
