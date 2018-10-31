Philly Shipyard Delivers Largest US-Built Container Vessel to Matson

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly
Shipyard ASA (Oslo: PHLY), today delivered the first of two 3,600 TEU
Aloha Class containerships that PSI is building for Matson Navigation
Company, Inc. (Matson).
The vessel, named Daniel K. Inouye, is the 29th
vessel built at Philly Shipyard in the companys 20 year history and is
the largest containership ever built in the United States. Measuring 850
feet long, it is built with dual fuel engines that can be adapted to use
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is designed to operate at speeds in
excess of 23 knots.
"It is an honor to deliver this vessel today to our returning customer
Matson, and leave our mark on the industry with the largest
containership built in the U.S. remarked Steinar Nerbovik, Philly
Shipyards President and CEO. "We are grateful for Matsons confidence
in our talented men and women who brought the vessel to life, and are
proud to satisfy the needs of our customer with another quality vessel.
Currently, the shipyard is in the process of constructing the second
3,600 TEU Aloha Class containership for Matson with a planned delivery
in Q1 2019. For more information on Philly Shipyard transactions and
projects, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.
About Philly Shipyard:
Philly Shipyard is a leading U.S. commercial shipyard constructing
vessels for operation in the Jones Act market. It possesses a
state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as
the preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track
record of delivering quality ships. Philly Shipyard is listed on the
Oslo Stock Exchange and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in
turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA. Aker is a Norwegian industrial
investment company that creates value through active ownership. Aker's
investment portfolio is concentrated on key Norwegian industries that
are international in scope: oil and gas, fisheries and biotechnology,
and marine assets. Aker's industrial holdings comprise ownership
interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Aker BP, Aker BioMarine, Ocean
Yield and Akastor.
