finanzen.net
JETZT ETF-Sparplan starten und von niedrigen Einstiegskursen profitieren.-w-
08.04.2020 19:10

Philly Shipyard Wins Major Training Ships Contract

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Philly Shipyard, Inc., the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (Oslo: PHLY), has been awarded a contract for the construction of up to five (5) National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) from TOTE Services, LLC (TOTE), an industry leader in ship management, marine operations and vessel services. TOTE was selected by the U.S. Department of Transportations Maritime Administration (MARAD) as the vessel construction manager for the NSMV program in May 2019. TOTE placed an initial order with Philly Shipyard for the first two vessels (NSMVs 1 and 2), with deliveries in Spring and Winter 2023, and retains options for the next three vessels (NSMVs 3, 4 and 5).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005624/en/

Image: Herbert Engineering & MARAD

Image: Herbert Engineering & MARAD

The initial award is valued at approximately USD 630 million and supports non-recurring engineering and detail design of the NSMV class as well as procurement of equipment and materials and construction of the first two ships. If all five ships are ordered and built in series, then the total contract value of the 5-ship program would be approximately USD 1.5 billion.

The NSMV series is a new class of purpose-built ships to provide for the replacement of the current training ships at the State Maritime Academies (SMA). SMA ships are primarily used to provide cadets with required at-sea training on operational vessels, and to introduce them to the work of a merchant marine officer. The ships feature accommodations for up to 600 cadets and instructors, comprehensive instructional spaces and a full training bridge. The vessels will also serve critical national security interests and other important roles, including missions in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief throughout the world. To meet this requirement, the vessels will also have roll/on-roll/off and container storage capacity, as well as a helicopter landing pad.

Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO, remarked "Philly Shipyard is honored to be selected by TOTE to build these sophisticated vessels. We are thankful for the trust that TOTE has placed in us, and for all of the support we have received over the last year, especially from our unions, and our local and federal stakeholders. Securing this award is a major milestone in our strategy to reposition the yard for government and commercial projects. We look forward to delivering on our promises.

Engineering and planning work is already underway in conjunction with PSIs technical partner, and final design and procurement will commence immediately with a scheduled production start on NSMV 1 in early 2021. The vessels will be owned by MARAD, which developed the initial concept for their design. Construction of the vessels will not require any third-party financing.

Jimmy Hart, President of the Metal Trades Department, AFL-CIO, stated "On behalf of skilled shipbuilders throughout North America, the Metal Trades Department, AFL-CIO, offers its praise and thanks to a committed collaboration of great Americans that stretched from skilled workers to a persistent shipyard management, and willing, able partners in the White House and halls of Congress that committed to building and promoting our nations workers and the shipbuilding industry.

Jim Miller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Philly Shipyard, stated "On behalf of the entire Board, we couldnt be more pleased that the shipyard has secured this contract. Beginning two years ago, management boldly faced many challenges and systematically mapped out a strategic plan to transform the shipyard into a facility that can perform government related work. Through skillful deliberation, they have successfully executed that plan, while preserving a good financial platform on which to move forward. We are confident in the yards ability to continue to rise from here.

The contract for the NSMV program will allow Philly Shipyard to reconstitute its workforce in preparation for commencement of the new production work in early 2021. The total workforce at Philly Shipyard at full capacity is approximately 1,200. For more information about Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com.

About Philly Shipyard:

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA. Aker is a Norwegian industrial investment company that creates value through active ownership. Aker's investment portfolio is concentrated on key Norwegian industries that are international in scope: oil and gas, fisheries and biotechnology, and marine assets. Aker's industrial holdings comprise ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Aker BP, Aker BioMarine, Ocean Yield and Akastor.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Nachrichten zu Philly Shipyard ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Philly Shipyard ASA News
RSS Feed
Philly Shipyard ASA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Philly Shipyard ASA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Philly Shipyard ASA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Philly Shipyard ASA News
Werbung

Inside

Ermitteln Sie Ihren Anlegertyp
Diese Aktien sind Krisengewinner und technische Basisinvestments
DJE Kapital AG: Qualitätssicherung und digitaler Service in Zeiten von Corona
Exporo: Neues Bestandsobjekt "Ensemble an der Luther-Universität"
Samsung trotzt Corona-Krise
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Bärisches Reversal
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: ansteigend viral - Home-Office Aktien - nicht erst seit Corona! Teil 1
DZ BANK - Brent startet dynamische Erholungsbewegung!
Euro Stoxx 50  Bearishe Tageskerze warnt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Philly Shipyard ASA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Philly Shipyard ASA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nur der Pakt der Erzfeinde kann den 10-Dollar-Schock verhindern
Die Wette auf diese Wasserstoff-Aktien ist so lukrativ wie nie
Probleme mit der Miete? Jetzt soll es vereinfachtes Wohngeld geben
So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
Und plötzlich steht das Gesundheitsamt vor der Tür

News von

DAX im Minus - Virus-Sorgen und Enttäuschung über Europa drücken Börsen
Newsticker Corona: Bundesentwicklungsminister warnt vor dramatischen Folgen in Afrika
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wann geht es wieder nach unten?
Morgen kompakt: Zehn Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Spielraum langsam ausgeschöpft

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- McDonald's-Geschäft bricht ein - Prognose 2020 zurückgezogen -- Vorläufige Pinterest-Zahlen euphorisieren Anleger -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus

Daimler schreibt trotz Absatzeinbruch operativ schwarze Zahlen in Q1. Sammelklage gegen Zoom wegen Sicherheitslücken. Tausende BMW-Produktionsmitarbeiter in USA werden ohne Bezüge beurlaubt. Knorr-Bremse schickt Mitarbeiter in Kurzarbeit. Frühjahrsgutachten sieht schwere Rezession.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:20 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- McDonald's-Geschäft bricht ein - Prognose 2020 zurückgezogen -- Vorläufige Pinterest-Zahlen euphorisieren Anleger -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus
Sonstiges
19:05 Uhr
Darum verkaufen Immofonds wirklich Gebäude aus ihrem Portfolio
Sonstiges
19:14 Uhr
Warum es in der Krise Sinn macht, einen Sparplan zu starten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Amazon906866
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Apple Inc.865985
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100