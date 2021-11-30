  • Suche
30.11.2021 15:30

Phoebe Targets Improved Patient Management With Earlier Sepsis Recognition and Intervention Workflows with POC Advisor

Wolters Kluwer, Health today announced that Phoebe Putney Health System, a not-for-profit health system in southwest Georgia, has selected POC Advisor for earlier detection of sepsis and to support faster intervention at three hospital sites. With POC Advisors real-time, AI-supported natural language processing (NLP) to analyze patient data and free-text chart notes, patients with sepsis are identified and flagged to Phoebes clinical teams earlier when care can make the biggest impact on outcomes.

Evelyn Olenick, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital described the challenges of spotting sepsis in a timely manner in a busy hospital setting, "From a workforce perspective, the earlier, more accurate alerts and the patient-specific guidance provided by POC Advisor together can help to reduce all the noise and aid clinical decision-making for the bedside nurse so they can focus on the highest-priority patients with sepsis who really need that rapid intervention.

Phoebe selected a surveillance technology solution that equips bedside clinical teams to improve care and provides a population-wide view of the status of all sepsis patients in a hospital which allows the sepsis coordinator to identify where to best to partner with care teams to drive improved patient outcomes. This technology supports a well-rounded sepsis program that includes the early and accurate identification of patients showing signs of sepsis, and consistent and timely adherence to polices, protocols, and order sets, all of which are overseen by dedicated sepsis coordinators as serving as the hands-on specialist resource for providers.

"With key elements of our program in place, POC Advisor surveillance helps ensure a consistent response protocol is delivered for each patient with sepsis, no different than responding to a code stroke, said Kathy Hudson, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital "No matter who is on staff, or if nurses or providers change over time, POC Advisor is helping us build a self-sustaining approach that removes single points of failure from our program, and helps us ensure standardized, evidence-based sepsis response on the front lines, Hudson added. "If we can prevent one patient from degrading and going to the ICU or possibly dying, that makes it all worthwhile.

At Phoebe, clinicians will receive alerts with evidence-based protocols at the point of care. The solutions intuitive analytic dashboards track quality performance metrics to reduce practice variation by identifying gaps in bundle compliance. Additionally, the Alert Response dashboard will provide a comprehensive view of Phoebes clinician actions to promote timely interventions, support continuous improvement, educate staff and increase standardization of sepsis response.

Driven by better intervention and outcomes

Knowing which patients to look at is essential. By analyzing a broad cross-section of Phoebes MEDITECH EHR data, including clinical notes using NLP, the platform can identify patients at risk of sepsis much earlier than the EHR SIRS-based sepsis alerts. POC Advisor analyzes data in real-time, accounting for more than 4,000 co-morbidities. The solutions evidence-based algorithms dramatically reduce false positives for conditions that mimic sepsis resulting in higher quality alerts that clinicians trust.

"With NLP to sift through clinical notes and a big-picture dashboard view of sepsis patients, POC Advisor is a vital tool to help care teams recognize sepsis and respond quickly with the care required," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager for Clinical Surveillance, Compliance & Data Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health. "By combining our evidence-based technology with a proactive approachincluding a dedicated sepsis coordinator and forward-looking leadershipPhoebe can empower teams to effectively harness critical data insights to provide patients the best care at the right time.

Learn more about POC Advisor.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of 4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

