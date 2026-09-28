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Phuket's residential market splits in two as luxury demand builds while lower-tier supply outpaces demand

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EQS Newswire / 28/09/2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

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Banyan Group Residences records 900 per cent year-on-year rise in luxury sales value, underlining the widening gap between prime and mass-market residences


PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 September 2026 – Phuket's residential property market is becoming increasingly polarised. Genuinely differentiated luxury residences continue to attract strong demand, while lower-priced, investment-led segments are showing signs of saturation and, in some areas, oversupply. Banyan Group Residences, whose luxury sales value in Phuket rose 900 per cent year-on-year to nearly US$50 million, illustrates the resilience of well-located, high-quality residences even as conditions become tougher elsewhere in the market.

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The divide is becoming more pronounced. There is a clear distinction between genuinely differentiated luxury residences and more commoditised products built for short-term speculation. Premium buyers continue to commit capital to prime locations, trusted brands and long-term lifestyle value, while a wave of new, commoditised supply aimed largely at short-term investment has outpaced demand at the lower end, intensifying competition and, in some cases, leaving units unsold.

Among Banyan Group Residences' results, sales of the exclusive luxurious Banyan Tree Beach Residences projects Oceanus, Varuna, Aegir and Nammu have recorded an increase in sales of 900 percent year-on-year including what is believed to be the most expensive condominium transaction recorded in Phuket to date.

Bangtao and the wider Laguna Phuket area have emerged as the island's most sought-after residential locations, combining west-coast beaches with an established international community and a growing concentration of restaurants, schools, wellness and lifestyle amenities - characteristics of a mature international market rather than an emerging one.

Continued interest from high-net-worth buyers seeking to diversify wealth into tangible, personally enjoyable assets amid currency depreciation, Inflation and market volatility is also supporting demand at the top of the market. Today's luxury buyer is acquiring a home that supports their family's lifestyle and serves as a long-term store of value - not a speculative purchase based on short-term rental projections, the kind of buying that has fuelled much of the oversupply at the lower end.

Thailand's political stability, established tourism economy and relative distance from regional conflicts continue to support demand from buyers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond, though unevenly across price tiers.

As supply increases across the wider market, buyers are expected to place greater emphasis on developers' track record, construction quality, professional management and reputable services. The market is not weakening uniformly - it is becoming more polarised, with well-positioned luxury developments continuing to perform strongly while oversupplied, lower-tier projects face a longer period of adjustment, encouraging higher standards, greater transparency and a stronger focus on sustainable development across the industry.

Banyan Group Residences will continue to focus on prime locations, distinctive high-quality design and the creation of residential communities that deliver lasting value for owners.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroupResidences
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Banyan Group Residences

Banyan Group Residences forms part of Banyan Group, one of the world's leading independent hospitality groups. Its residential portfolio is supported by the group's experience developing and operating hotels, resorts, residences, spas and integrated destinations worldwide. At Laguna Phuket, residents benefit from access to one of Asia's most established integrated resort communities, comprising hotels, restaurants, spas, an 18-hole golf course, wellness and leisure facilities, retail services and extensive beachfront surroundings.

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News Source: Banyan Group Residences

28/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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