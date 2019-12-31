finanzen.net
27.02.2020 21:00

Phunware Adds Top US Cancer Center as Mobile Digital Front Door Customer

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced that it has added one of the top rated cancer hospitals in the United States (the "Cancer Center) as a new customer for its mobile digital front door solution.

Phunwares Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform helps patients and clinicians demystify the healthcare journey for both families and staff. MaaS enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers so that they can better engage their patients across a continuum of care while optimizing both operational and staff efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue. Platform integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic and Cerner, and telehealth service providers such as Amwell, completely eliminate the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering patients and families a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience.

"MaaS provides our customers with a true digital front door for their patients and staffs, either end-to-end as a complete turn-key solution off-the-shelf, or as software components and tools that they can license, incorporate and build on their own through convenient and frictionless Github downloads and a comprehensive learning management system known as the Phunware Phenom Certified Developer Program, said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "Missed appointments cost the US healthcare system more than $150 billion every year, so were extremely excited to enable such a prominent, globally recognized healthcare organization to better manage their patient and clinician experience across more than 14 million square feet of facilities spread over a 40 block downtown metropolitan area.

A key competitive market differentiator for customers with MaaS interested in delivering a true digital front door is Phunwares patented Location Based Services software and Beacon Management Solution. These native, mobile-first capabilities deliver proximity, sub one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both the facility staff and administrators alike. These mobile solutions are not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

In addition to delivering the Companys patented Location Based Services software to power the Cancer Centers own custom mobile application portfolio on iOS and Android, Phunware will also provide its proprietary Web Wayfinding capabilities through the Cancer Centers website. This innovative new capability allows users to plan their visits ahead of time from their home to their final destination with pinpoint accuracy, while also routing them to the best-suited parking garage for their visits.

A parallel focus area for the Cancer Center is to provide visitors and guests with the opportunity to explore their campus in between appointments and visits with both entertainment and dining options. Along with the Companys proprietary Web Wayfinding solution, the Cancer Center will also deploy Phunwares Hospital Kiosk solution which will be available on vertical displays throughout their campus and facilities.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for your hospital, clinic or medical organization.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Nachrichten zu Phunware Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Phunware News
RSS Feed
Phunware zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Phunware Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Phunware News

07.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Pressure BioSciences. Phunware. Great Panther Mining. Weekend Unlimited UPDATE ...
24.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Capstone Turbine. Genprex. Phunware. ElectraMeccanica. Canntab Therapeutics. Phunware UPDATE …
10.02.20Phunware fires warning shot at illegal short sellers with SHO compliance firm
07.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Phunware. Great Panther Mining. Weekend Unlimited. mCloud Technologies UPDATE ...
10.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Capstone Turbine. Phunware. Atlas Engineered Products. Ideanomics UPDATE …
10.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Agile Therapeutics. Phunware. Co-Diagnostics. Zinc8 Energy Solutions UPDATE ...
18.02.20Phunware unveils first national railway customer for its mobile corporate campus solution
24.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Capstone Turbine. Genprex. Phunware. ElectraMeccanica. Canntab Therapeutics UPDATE …
06.02.20Phunware deploys its Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform for US casino resorts operator
10.02.20Phunware adds two US pediatric healthcare customers for digital front door deployments on mobile
Weitere Phunware News
Werbung

Inside

Coronavirus belastet Börsen: Sollten Anleger jetzt handeln?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Ausgangslage unklar
Bayer schafft Jahresziel - KWS Saat bekräftigt Jahresprognose
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Lufthansa, BMW
Brent durchbricht bisheriges Tief
Bayer  Aufwärtstrend beendet?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Wo liegen die Gefahren im MDAX?
DZ BANK - Panischer Ausverkauf lässt Bullen aktiv werden
Gold profitiert von seinem Ruf als krisensichere Anlage
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Phunware-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Phunware Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Pandemie-Anleihen sagen die weltweite Verbreitung von Covid-19 voraus
Diese deutschen Städte bieten den besten Service
Alle warten auf das Halving  und hoffen auf die nächste Bitcoin-Explosion
Einst Commerzamt, dann Penny-Stock, heute triste Staatsbank
Diese Hotels sind Coworking-, Chillout- und Play-Areas

News von

DAX unter Druck: Europas Börsianer nehmen aus Furcht vor Corona-Pandemie Reißaus
DAX-Chartanalyse: Folgen weitere Abverkäufe?
Es kommt knüppeldick für Powercell: Der erste Leerverkäufer steigt ein, Aktie stürzt ab
DAX unter 13.000 Punkten: Virus-Angst setzt Börsen erneut zu - Lufthansa-Aktie büßt ein
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Tiefere Kurse sollten folgen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street tiefrot -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus

Bayer mit Gewinnsprung. freenet übertrifft Umsatz- und EBITDA-Erwartungen. alstria office erlöst weniger - Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung für 2020. Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein - Bernstein: Panik oder angemessene Reaktion? Reckitt Benckiser rutscht 2019 in die Verlustzone. Aston Martin-Aktie auf Rekordtief.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:10 Uhr
Wall Street tiefrot -- DAX bis zum Handelsende auf Talfahrt -- thyssen-Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent -- Zalando erreicht Ziele -- Microsoft, Dürr, AIXTRON, SAFRAN im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:38 Uhr
Sony will zur Konkurrenz aufschließen: Xperia 1 II ist Sonys erstes 5G-Smartphone
Aktie im Fokus
20:37 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Aktie springt nachbörslich an: Aufzugssparte geht an Konsortium um Advent
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Daimler AG710000
SteinhoffA14XB9
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866