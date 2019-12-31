finanzen.net
10.02.2020 21:00
Phunware Adds Two Pediatric Healthcare Customers for Digital Front Door Deployments on Mobile

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it has added two pediatric healthcare customers in Alabama and Florida for their digital front door deployments on mobile.

Phunwares Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform helps patients and clinicians demystify the healthcare journey for both families and staff. MaaS enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers so that they can better engage their patients across a continuum of care while optimizing both operational and staff efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue. Platform integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic and Cerner, and telehealth service providers such as Amwell, completely eliminate the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering patients and families a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience.

"Our MaaS healthcare solutions are currently deployed with leading healthcare organizations across nearly 70 million square feet of hospitals, clinics and medical facilities here in the United States, said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "We are extremely excited to add an additional 5 million square feet of pediatric-specific healthcare coverage on mobile, including one of the only 35 Level 1 pediatric trauma centers in the country.

A key competitive market differentiator for customers with MaaS is the ability to deliver a true digital front door through Phunwares patented Location Based Services software and beacon management solution. These native, mobile-first capabilities deliver proximity, sub one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both the facility staff and administrators alike. These mobile solutions are not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or wheelchair bound, but also transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for your hospital, clinic or medical organization.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

