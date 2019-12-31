finanzen.net
05.03.2020 21:30

Phunware Announces New Customer Wins for Application Transactions

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced new customer wins for application transactions using Phunwares proprietary Audience Engagement solution.

Audience Engagement is a managed service capability that enables brands to build custom audiences and deliver targeted media to optimize engagement. Combining mobile advertising with Knowledge Graph data from over a billion devices, Phunware makes it easy to deliver customized messaging at scale by providing exclusive customer insights into user interests, behaviors and locations tied to unique Phunware IDs. Phunware also recently released new user activity audiences capabilities to its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that allows brands to create custom user segments, calculate approximate audience sizes and create cross-platform campaigns among users.

"Phunware has been delivering everything you need to succeed on mobile for over a decade, so helping brands engage audiences with digital media is a natural core competency for us in a mobile-first world, said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "Our data-enriched media allows brands to optimize their marketing spend, while our blockchain-enabled data exchange provides improved transparency to combat ad fraud and ensure both brand and consumer protection alike.

New customer wins included Samsung, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, House of Blues, AEG, Madison Square Garden, Metrolink, Coast Electric, Census 2020, the University of Pennsylvania and Truthfinder amongst others.

"For the past couple years, we have worked with Phunware to run successful and engaging mobile campaigns for Hyundai, said Victor Faria, former Associate Director at Canvas Worldwide. "Their 1st-party data and targeting capabilities have not only driven high front-end metrics for us (CTR), but they are also our mobile top performer in terms of back-end conversions that drive ROI. We also appreciate that they are a true partner who can help out with building mobile creative if we need."

To ensure that application transactions are optimized for media spend, Phunwares account management and optimization team carefully monitors campaign progress in MaaS and makes daily optimizations to ensure that overall campaign key performance indicators (KPIs) are met and exceeded. Customized customer reporting includes:

  • Total impressions served
  • Total clicks achieved, including click-through-rates
  • Rich media engagement rates
  • Video completion rates
  • Daily breakouts per creative
  • Sum of spend and added value

Click here to learn more about how Phunware enables brands to deliver the right content to the right consumer on the right screen at the right time in the right place.

Phunwares Audience Engagement platform can also give political organizations, campaign managers and advocacy groups more insight into their voters and constituents. Click here to learn more about Phunwares Advocacy solution on MaaS.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Nachrichten zu Phunware Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Phunware News
RSS Feed
Phunware zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Phunware Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Phunware News

07.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Pressure BioSciences. Phunware. Great Panther Mining. Weekend Unlimited UPDATE ...
24.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Capstone Turbine. Genprex. Phunware. ElectraMeccanica. Canntab Therapeutics. Phunware UPDATE …
10.02.20Phunware fires warning shot at illegal short sellers with SHO compliance firm
07.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Phunware. Great Panther Mining. Weekend Unlimited. mCloud Technologies UPDATE ...
24.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Capstone Turbine. Genprex. Phunware. ElectraMeccanica. Canntab Therapeutics UPDATE …
10.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Capstone Turbine. Phunware. Atlas Engineered Products. Ideanomics UPDATE …
10.02.20NA Proactive news snapshot: Agile Therapeutics. Phunware. Co-Diagnostics. Zinc8 Energy Solutions UPDATE ...
18.02.20Phunware unveils first national railway customer for its mobile corporate campus solution
13.02.20Phunware appoints former T. Rowe Price senior exec Todd Ruppert to advisory board
06.02.20Phunware deploys its Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform for US casino resorts operator
Weitere Phunware News
Werbung

Inside

 Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
SOCIETE GENERALE: NEUE STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF TESLA INC.
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Solidvest: Private Altersvorsorge
Vontobel: Video: DAX - Gut 2.000 Punkte vom Rekordhoch entfernt. Doch keine Erholung?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones weiterhin auf und ab
KWS Saat bekräftigt Jahresprognose - Bayer zündet nicht
Gold durch lockere Geldpolitik der Zentralbanken unterstützt
BASF  Aktie vor nächster Abwärtswelle?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Phunware-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Phunware Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Börsenpanik? Mit dieser Sparidee mehren Sie trotzdem Ihr Vermögen
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es
Eine Zinssenkung war ohnehin zwingend erforderlich
Die kleine, aber praktische Hilfe für Heimwerker

News von

Konjunktursorgen schicken Börsen auf Talfahrt - DAX unter 12.000 Punkte
Nel Asa-Aktie steigt: Neuer Partner setzt auf Nel bei Großanlagen für Wasserstoff
Lufthansa-Aktie im Steigflug: So hoch kann das Papier noch fliegen
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen steigen - Dialog Semi-Aktie im Aufwind
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Rückkehr zur Normalität

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- Merck übertrifft Erwartungen -- Operatives Ergebnis von ProSiebenSat.1 geht zurück -- Vonovia, Continental, Henkel, HelloFresh im Fokus

HP lässt Xerox erneut abblitzen. E.ON übernimmt innogy-Minderheitsaktionäre per Squeeze-Out. HUGO BOSS leidet unter Coronavirus - vorsichtiger Ausblick. MorphoSys erhöht Kapital. Beige Book zeigt Auswirkungen des Coronavirus auf US-Firmen. Airbus erwägt offenbar Produktionskürzung für A330. Corona treibt Nachfrage bei Dräger an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:04 Uhr
US-Börsen tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- Merck übertrifft Erwartungen -- Operatives Ergebnis von ProSiebenSat.1 geht zurück -- Vonovia, Continental, Henkel, HelloFresh im Fokus
Immobilien
21:13 Uhr
Urlaub im eigenen Haus: Das ist beim Kauf eines Ferienhauses zu beachten
Sonstiges
21:03 Uhr
Darum baut der Euro seine Kursgewinne aus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Continental AG543900
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
SteinhoffA14XB9