Phunware Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and provided an update on recent business developments.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
-
Net revenues totaled $5.5 million
-
Platform subscriptions and services revenue totaled $5.1 million, or 92% of net revenues
-
Multiple consecutive quarters of platform subscription and services revenue growth
-
Gross margin was 50.6%, compared to 78.4% for the same period in the prior year
-
Non-GAAP gross margin was 51.2%, compared to 47.2% a year ago
-
Net loss was ($3.1) million. Net loss per share was ($0.08), an improvement of 34% quarter-over-quarter sequentially
-
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was ($2.4) million, a $1.2 million improvement year-over-year
"Our first half financial performance has provided a strong foundation for our growth strategies throughout the balance of the year and into 2020, said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "Our SaaS, data and blockchain offerings for mobile uniquely position us to deliver true digital transformation for our customers, enabling 1:1 real-time interactions between consumers and brands in both the virtual and physical world alike.
Recent Business Highlights and Announcements
-
Notable customer and partner wins:
-
Closed Mount Sinai Health System Contract for MaaS Platform Licensing
-
Closed Susan Millers Astrology Zone® Contract for MaaS Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem
-
Closed L&T Technology Services Partnership for Phunware-Enabled Corporate Campus Contract with Fortune 50 Company
-
Closed Comport Partnership for Best-in-Class Mobile Patient Experience Offering
-
Awards and recognition:
-
Joined the FTSE Russell 2000®, FTSE Russell 3000® and FTSE Russell Microcap® Indexes
-
Rang the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on July 12, 2019
-
Awarded 2019 North America Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan
-
Recognized as Top 10 Indoor Positioning Solution Provider by CIO Applications
-
MaaS platform updates:
-
Announced new Data and Knowledge Graph Products and launched Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange and Mobile Loyalty Ecosystem
-
Announced Dual Token Structure for the PhunCoin Security Token and the Phun Utility Token, along with the Sale of the Phun Utility Token to International Markets
-
Partnered with Wave Financial for Initial Exchange Offerings and Listings of the Phun Utility Token
-
Phunware, PhunCoin and Phun Advisory Board appointments:
-
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Brittany Kaiser, from Netflix documentary The Great Hack
-
Koherent, Inc., Chief Executive Officer: Sean Koh
-
Conferences and events:
-
Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder, presented at the Southern California Investment Forum (SCIF) in Las Vegas, Nevada
-
Randall Crowder, COO, moderated the OPEX Exchange Conference Panel in Alexandria, Virginia
Audiocast and Presentation Information
A pre-recorded audiocast announcement will be made available today at 1:30pm Pacific / 3:30pm Central / 4:30pm Eastern discussing the Companys financial results, product announcements and business highlights. The audiocast and investor presentation will be accessible on the Phunware Investor Relations website at http://investors.phunware.com/.
Financial Results
|
Phunware, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share information)
|
|
|
June 30,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
248
|
|
|
$
|
844
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
3,546
|
|
|
3,606
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
740
|
|
|
272
|
|
Total current assets
|
4,534
|
|
|
4,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
36
|
|
|
66
|
|
Goodwill
|
25,817
|
|
|
25,821
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
378
|
|
|
521
|
|
Deferred tax asset long term
|
64
|
|
|
64
|
|
Restricted Cash
|
|
|
|
5,500
|
|
Other assets
|
187
|
|
|
187
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
31,016
|
|
|
$
|
36,881
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
9,083
|
|
|
$
|
9,890
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
3,357
|
|
|
3,028
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
2,101
|
|
|
2,629
|
|
PhunCoin deposits
|
1,181
|
|
|
|
|
Factored receivables payable
|
1,775
|
|
|
2,434
|
|
Short term notes payable - related party
|
|
|
|
1,993
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
17,497
|
|
|
19,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible note payable
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
64
|
|
|
64
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,048
|
|
|
5,622
|
|
Deferred rent
|
14
|
|
|
17
|
|
Total liabilities
|
22,873
|
|
|
25,677
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value
|
|
|
|
5,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
125,854
|
|
|
118,062
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(421
|
)
|
|
(418
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(117,294
|
)
|
|
(111,820
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
8,143
|
|
|
5,827
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders equity
|
$
|
31,016
|
|
|
$
|
36,881
|
|
Phunware, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
|
$
|
14,185
|
|
|
$
|
10,825
|
|
|
$
|
19,165
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
2,722
|
|
|
3,069
|
|
|
5,339
|
|
|
5,936
|
|
Gross profit
|
2,788
|
|
|
11,116
|
|
|
5,486
|
|
|
13,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
665
|
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
1,389
|
|
|
3,332
|
|
General and administrative
|
3,970
|
|
|
3,318
|
|
|
7,945
|
|
|
7,807
|
|
Research and development
|
1,077
|
|
|
1,718
|
|
|
2,386
|
|
|
4,018
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
5,712
|
|
|
6,450
|
|
|
11,720
|
|
|
15,157
|
|
Operating (loss) income
|
(2,924
|
)
|
|
4,666
|
|
|
(6,234
|
)
|
|
(1,928
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(151
|
)
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
(339
|
)
|
|
(385
|
)
|
Fair value adjustment for warrant liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Impairment of digital currencies
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(334
|
)
|
Other income
|
13
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
9
|
|
Total other expense
|
(138
|
)
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
(322
|
)
|
|
(764
|
)
|
(Loss) income before taxes
|
(3,062
|
)
|
|
4,472
|
|
|
(6,556
|
)
|
|
(2,692
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
(3,067
|
)
|
|
4,472
|
|
|
(6,561
|
)
|
|
(2,692
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
(30
|
)
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(27
|
)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(3,097
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,391
|
|
|
$
|
(6,564
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,719
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income per share, basic
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
Net (loss) income per share, diluted
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share, basic
|
38,810
|
|
|
25,396
|
|
|
34,537
|
|
|
25,174
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share, diluted
|
38,810
|
|
|
26,164
|
|
|
34,537
|
|
|
25,174
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP). It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net revenues or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted Net Revenues or Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations to Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA only for supplemental purposes. Adjusted Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.
|
Phunware, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
5,510
|
|
|
$
|
14,185
|
|
|
$
|
10,825
|
|
|
$
|
19,165
|
|
Less: One-time revenue adjustments
|
|
|
|
(8,428
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,428
|
)
|
Adjusted net revenues
|
5,510
|
|
|
5,757
|
|
|
10,825
|
|
|
10,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(3,067
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,472
|
|
|
$
|
(6,561
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,692
|
)
|
Add back: Depreciation and amortization
|
84
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
242
|
|
Add back: Interest expense
|
151
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
385
|
|
Less: Income tax benefit
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
(2,827
|
)
|
|
4,773
|
|
|
(6,042
|
)
|
|
(2,065
|
)
|
Less: One-time revenue adjustments
|
|
|
|
(8,428
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,428
|
)
|
Add Back: Stock-based compensation
|
416
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
427
|
|
|
211
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(2,411
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,593
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,615
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,282
|
)
|
Phunware, Inc.
Supplemental Information
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
31-Mar-18
|
|
30-Jun-18
|
|
30-Sep-18
|
|
31-Dec-18
|
|
31-Mar-19
|
|
30-Jun-19
|
Platform subscriptions and services revenue
|
$
|
4,004
|
|
$
|
6,448
|
|
$
|
4,349
|
|
$
|
4,608
|
|
$
|
4,821
|
|
$
|
5,092
|
Less: One-time revenue adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
(2,106)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted platform subscriptions and services revenue
|
$
|
4,004
|
|
$
|
4,342
|
|
$
|
4,349
|
|
$
|
4,608
|
|
$
|
4,821
|
|
$
|
5,092
