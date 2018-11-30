Phunware Appoints Brittany Kaiser to Advisory Board

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the appointment of Brittany Kaiser to its Advisory Board.

Ms. Kaiser is an international law, diplomacy and data-driven campaigning professional with significant global experience. Her work involves developing successful strategies for politicians, governments, and corporations to achieve their goals using cutting edge technology and she is currently focused on legislative reform for digital assets such as personal data and tokens on the blockchain. Ms. Kaiser has worked previously at Bueno Capital in Zurich, Cambridge Analytica in New York, SCL Group in London, Pathfinder Trade & Invest in London and Pace Group in Tripoli. She holds an LLM in Human Rights from the University of London and an MA with Honors in International Relations from the University of Edinburgh. Ms. Kaiser also holds Certificates in Conflict Analysis and Violence, Conflict and Fragility from the United States Institute of Peace and the World Bank Institute, respectively.

"We are incredibly honored to have Ms. Kaiser represent our inaugural Advisory Board appointment, said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. "Brittany has been at the epicenter of the global movement towards privacy, consumer protection and corporate accountability and we expect that she will help us leverage our global platforms scale and reach to radically alter the existing landscape of brand-consumer interactions through a currently untrustworthy duopoly.

#OwnYourData initiatives are central to the worlds population regaining control of their personal identities, data and information globally while receiving compensation for their voluntary participation and engagement with companies, brands and organizations worldwide. Media buying currently exceeds a half trillion dollars per year globally and consumers everywhere are being unnecessarily exploited both personally and financially, often without their consent or knowledge, by intermediaries that have lost the publics trust and that should no longer be afforded any benefit of the doubt.

"Major corporations and organizations have completely failed their consumer advocacy and protection mandates, often ignoring that personal data and information ownership is a basic human right, said Brittany Kaiser, Co-Founder of the Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA). "I am extremely excited to help Phunware not only redefine what healthy brand-consumer interactions should look like globally rolling forward, but also to accelerate the transition from an era of unacceptable consumer exploitation into an era of openness, respect and transparency through the Companys blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware and @phuncoin on all social media platforms.

