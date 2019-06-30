finanzen.net
15.07.2019 14:33
Bewerten
(0)

Phunware CEO to Present at Southern California Investment Forum in Las Vegas

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at an exclusive gathering at the Southern California Investment Forum (SCIF) on July 17, 2019, at The Capital Grille in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Alan Stone & Company and its affiliate WallStreet Research (WSR), provide a strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value, liquidity and institutional research, said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "We are fans of WSRs publications of corporate profiles, newsletters and in-depth research reports on emerging small-cap companies like ours.

The Southern California Investment Forum is an expansion of the ongoing roadshow and conference activities of WallStreet Research, a thirty-year-old independent research firm, which has been running conferences, road shows and investor gatherings nationally for several decades. The firm has been extremely active in California, with offices and staff both domestically and abroad in Los Angeles (CA), San Francisco (CA), New York City (NY), Palm Beach (FL) and Beijing (China).

"Its been a really incredible month for us here at Phunware. Last Friday we rang the opening bell at Nasdaq in Times Square, two weeks ago we were added to the FTSE Russell Microcap® and the week prior we were added to both the FTSE Russell 2000® and FTSE Russell 3000® indices following the Russell US Indices annual reconstitution, said Mr. Knitowski. "We are incredibly honored to speak at this years Southern California Investment Forum in Las Vegas to tell our story to an exclusive group of prequalified investment professionals, investment bankers, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, family office managers, top brokers and accredited investors as part of our ongoing efforts to broaden the global institutional investment in our Company.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Alan Stone & Co.

Alan Stone & Company (ASC), LLC, is engaged in investment research, consulting, capital market introductions and road shows. Its programs enhance shareholder value and provide liquidity for small cap companies, all with a global focus and emphasis on growth. We have a strong understanding of most industries and also work closely with domestic and foreign companies seeking higher listing status, liquidity and access to financing in US Capital Markets. Our many years of experience, strong team and distinct knowledge of the markets and relationships with investors and fund managers give us a strong competitive edge. We have offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Palm Beach and Beijing. For more information, visit www.alanstone.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com/ and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About WallStreet Research

WallStreet Research (WSR) provides comprehensive, bias-free investment research and capital market analysis for emerging growth companies. The boutique is spearheaded by Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC, who is renowned for bringing undervalued companies to the attention of the investment community and enhancing shareholder value while providing liquidity to small cap companies. With a significant Wall Street presence and thirty years of experience, WSR has established itself as a leading independent research firm with highly regarded analysts and CFAs. Today, WSR is ranked number one on Google, Yahoo and Bing search engines. The firm also provides roadshows in key investor markets and distributes its research globally on internet portals to a proprietary database of accredited and institutional investors. For more information, visit www.wallstreetresearch.org.

Nachrichten zu Phunware Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Phunware News
RSS Feed
Phunware zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Phunware Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Phunware News

26.06.19Phunware unveils cryptocurrency for international markets
Weitere Phunware News
Anzeige

Inside

Ölpreise kurzfristig unterstützt, langfristig droht Gegenwind
DZ BANK - BMW forciert E-Mobilität
USD/JPY: Kreuzwiderstand war einfach zu betonhart
Video: S&P500 über 3.000 Punkten!
Bayer  Erholung trifft auf starke Hürde
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Nasdaq mit Allzeithoch!
Vontobel: Starbucks - Wachstum trotz vermehrtem Konkurrenzkampf
Aktien mit Hebel - So funktioniert es in der Praxis
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Phunware-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Phunware Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas höher -- Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen -- BASF-Rating droht Herabstufung durch Moody's -- Bayer-Aktie: Gericht lehnt Antrag auf neuen Prozess ab -- AB InBev, EVOTEC im Fokus

OMV mit Millioneninvestition in Deutschland. Rheinmetall ergattert Großauftrag. Carl Zeiss Meditec erwartet starkes Ergebnis. Bitcoin rauscht unter 10.000 US-Dollar. Airbus-Aktie auf Rekordhoch. Boeing 737 MAX könnte bis ins Jahr 2020 am Boden bleiben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:40 Uhr
DAX etwas höher -- Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen -- BASF-Rating droht Herabstufung durch Moody's -- Bayer-Aktie: Gericht lehnt Antrag auf neuen Prozess ab -- AB InBev, EVOTEC im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:33 Uhr
Bitcoin, Etherum, Ripple & Co.: Bekommen Brasiliens Kaffee-Farmer eine neue Kryptowährung?
Standardwerte
14:19 Uhr
Glyphosat-Streit: Gericht lehnt Antrag auf neuen Prozess durch Bayer ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Allianz840400