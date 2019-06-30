Phunware Launches Location Experience Kit

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the launch of the Phunware Location Experience Kit, a comprehensive kit that includes everything brands need to set up a real-time blue dot location experience in their facility.

With Phunware's Location Experience Kit, brands can enable location based services in less than 24 hours to demonstrate how this innovative technology can drive better engagement. Customers will receive a kit complete with two smartphones (iOS and Android) with pre-installed apps, 20 beacons, a beacon placement map and an instructional guide. Customers also get live support with a dedicated support team throughout the setup process.

Upon successful setup completion, customers will be able to view their location (blue dot) on the map, navigate between all points of interest configured and access their map and static routing directions on the web.

"Through the Location Experience Kit, we are making Phunwares award-winning location technology accessible to customers," said Matthew Lindenberger, EVP of Product and Engineering of Phunware. "Customers can launch a real-time location experience within their facility with little to no technical background.

All of Phunwares Location Based Services, including asset tracking and location-sharing, leverage the technology found in the Location Experience Kit. When customers complete their setup, Phunware will continue to work with customers to explore and implement expanded location capabilities within their facility.

Notable platform customers already leveraging Phunwares Location Based Services include Fort Lauderdale Airport, Brickell City Centre, Cedars-Sinai, Mount Sinai and MD Anderson.

To learn more, read the Phunware Location Experience Kit feature sheet. To order a kit, complete the webform on our website.

