12.09.2019
Phunware Launches Location Experience Kit

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the launch of the Phunware Location Experience Kit, a comprehensive kit that includes everything brands need to set up a real-time blue dot location experience in their facility.

With Phunware's Location Experience Kit, brands can enable location based services in less than 24 hours to demonstrate how this innovative technology can drive better engagement. Customers will receive a kit complete with two smartphones (iOS and Android) with pre-installed apps, 20 beacons, a beacon placement map and an instructional guide. Customers also get live support with a dedicated support team throughout the setup process.

Upon successful setup completion, customers will be able to view their location (blue dot) on the map, navigate between all points of interest configured and access their map and static routing directions on the web.

"Through the Location Experience Kit, we are making Phunwares award-winning location technology accessible to customers," said Matthew Lindenberger, EVP of Product and Engineering of Phunware. "Customers can launch a real-time location experience within their facility with little to no technical background.

All of Phunwares Location Based Services, including asset tracking and location-sharing, leverage the technology found in the Location Experience Kit. When customers complete their setup, Phunware will continue to work with customers to explore and implement expanded location capabilities within their facility.

Notable platform customers already leveraging Phunwares Location Based Services include Fort Lauderdale Airport, Brickell City Centre, Cedars-Sinai, Mount Sinai and MD Anderson.

To learn more, read the Phunware Location Experience Kit feature sheet. To order a kit, complete the webform on our website.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

