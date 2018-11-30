Phunware Offers Phun Utility Token Globally

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced that Phun utility tokens are now available for purchase in international markets.

"Phun is a new utility token that enables the international community to participate in our blockchain-enabled data exchange and mobile loyalty ecosystem as we drive towards mainstream global adoption and future exchange listings, said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware.

Phunware is an Austin, Texas, headquartered Company with 10 years of success working with the worlds largest organizations. Whether it is enabling immersive gaming and movie experiences for Paramount Pictures International, powering Juniper, Cisco or HP Aruba hardware for app-enabled location services or integrating Electronic Health Records (EHRs) like Epic or Cerner for patient experiences in healthcare, Phunwares Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) offerings have been helping Global 1000 companies standardize and optimize their engagement, management and monetization initiatives for iOS and Android devices and audiences across hundreds of thousands of app transactions per second worldwide.

"Our MaaS platform reaches over 1 billion unique devices per month and processes an average of over 4 billion events per day worldwide, said Alan S. Knitowski, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phunware. "Prior to going public at the end of last year, our major strategic investors included Cisco Systems, Samsung, WWE and PLDT, while our mobile solution set addressed the software, data and app needs of organizations as far ranging as the NFL, NASCAR and the Olympic Games in sports to their equivalent peers in verticals including retail, real estate, healthcare, technology, aviation and hospitality.

To comply with the current regulatory landscape, Phunware recently launched its dual token structure. While Phun is a utility token that enables consumers to monetize their digital activity as they engage in profitable behavior with brands, PhunCoin remains a compliant security token that enables consumers to monetize their digital identity and offers token holders a PhunCoin dividend.

Given the current regulatory environment, Phun will initially only be available outside the United States and Canada. Investors outside the United States and Canada can purchase Phun by registering on https://buy.phuntoken.com/.

For more information on Phun, visit https://www.phuntoken.com/ or email phun@phunware.com.

