Phunware Partners with Macerich to Deliver Special Access at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the launch of the All Access Scottsdale mobile application in partnership with Macerich.

The new app is designed as a benefit to shoppers as well as office workers who share the Scottsdale Fashion Square campus, either through on-site coworking space or more traditional office complexes near the well-positioned center. Features of the mobile application include allowing shoppers to order meal delivery from select local restaurants, receive exclusive offers, connect with a text concierge and view property information.

This new platform for Scottsdale Fashion Square builds on the successful All Access Tysons mobile app, which currently provides on-campus office workers, residents and hotel guests at Macerichs Tysons Corner Center with special access and services.

At Scottsdale Fashion Square, the Southwests ultimate haven for luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, the new All Access Scottsdale mobile application aims to streamline the shopper experience by making shopping seamless and more personalized.

"Shoppers want to get the most out of their experience, and with the All Access Scottsdale app, they get just that, said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "With features exclusive to All Access members, users receive personalized recommendations and a luxurious shopping experience both in person as well as digitally.

The All Access Scottsdale app is now available on iOS and Android through the Apple App Store and Google Play respectively.

Scottsdale Fashion Square, which recently opened an elevated luxury wing, is one of the nations premier shopping destinations. With 1.9 million square feet, and 200+ shops and restaurants in all, Scottsdale Fashion Square features more than 40 of the worlds finest luxury and contemporary brands including Gucci, St. Laurent, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry and David Yurman, plus Sephora, lululemon, Tesla, Anthropologie and the states first Nobu opening soon. Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be obtained from its website: www.fashionsquare.com.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.

Macerich currently owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 50 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the countrys most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website: www.macerich.com

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

