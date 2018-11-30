finanzen.net
21.06.2019 14:33
Phunware Recognized as Top 10 Indoor Positioning Solution Provider

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced its selection by CIO Applications as one of the Top 10 Indoor Positioning Solution Providers for 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005072/en/

Phunware's Market Leading Wayfinding Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Phunware's Market Leading Wayfinding Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

Phunwares hardware-agnostic, Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform can ingest location data from a wide range of device types, networks and sensors, including GPS, Wi-Fi access points, physical and virtual Bluetooth (BLE) beacons, accelerometers, compasses and now even cutting-edge smart lighting. This revolutionary new three-dimensional software fusion technology leads the industry in location accuracy, with precision down to 4 centimeters, in real-time, to enable everything from wayfinding to navigation location sharing to real-time location triggers and services  even for the visually, hearing and physically impaired.

"We have received numerous patents for our location technology since inception in 2009, said Luan Dang, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Phunware. "Over the past decade, these patents have enabled us to accurately locate mobile devices both indoors and outdoors, onshore and offshore, on the ground and in the air, with virtually no latency, in real-time, to deliver flawless user and 1:1 user interaction experiences on mobile.

Phunwares MaaS Location Based Services Software (LBS) Development Kits (SDKs) can be seamlessly integrated into any iOS or Android mobile application portfolios for brands and their mobile audiences in order to provide feature-rich, interactive maps and triggers for real-time indoor positioning, navigation, wayfinding, engagement, loyalty and monetization. Thanks to the Companys advanced caching, technology fusion and machine learning software, the MaaS LBS SDK in-app navigation experience on mobile continues uninterrupted even if application users lose their Wi-Fi or network connectivity.

"Context-aware, location-based marketing is the future of mobile engagement, because it enables brands to get the right message to the right consumer at the right time in the right place, said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. "For example, our location technology allows brands to autonomously reward and compensate consumers with Phun utility tokens for any profitable behaviors that they perform in the real world.

Phunware is transforming digital human experience by enabling brands to standardize on its enterprise cloud platform for mobile and take advantage of use cases and features including indoor positioning. By leveraging all of Phunwares MaaS capabilities, including its Knowledge Graph and data ontology across more than one billion monthly active devices, brands can deploy immersive mobile ecosystems that leverage information in the virtual world to inform real-world interactions based on key triggers such as a consumers location in three dimensions.

CIO Applications will publish its official review of Phunwares Indoor Positioning Solution next month. For more information on Phunwares MaaS Location Based Services, visit https://www.phunware.com/platform/lbs/.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware and @phuncoin on all social media platforms.

About CIO Applications

CIO Applications is an enterprise technology magazine which reaches out to over 62,000 qualified subscribers in the United States. It is the go-to resource for senior-level technology buyers and decision makers to learn and share their experiences with products, technologies and technology trends. CIO Applications provides a knowledge platform to senior executives to share their experiences and learn from each other along with short but in-depth articles about top providers in specific domains. Its readership comprises CIOs, CTOs, SVP-IT and other senior and mid-level professionals.

