16.01.2020 14:33
 Phunware Releases New User Activity Audiences Capability to its Multiscreen as a Service Platform

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the "Company), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the release of new user engagement and retention features that allow brands to view real-time user activity data within its Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) platform.

Among the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) now available are the ability to automatically create user segments, calculate approximate audience sizes and create cross-platform campaigns among users.

"With the release of these features, marketers will be able to easily target and adjust specific user segments created automatically through user behavior, said Matt Lindenberger, EVP of Product and Engineering at Phunware. "They will also have the ability to use these segments to engage, re-engage and retain app users through mobile engagement campaigns configured on our MaaS platform.

The MaaS platform now provides access to automatically created user segments within our Mobile Engagement (ME) module based on mobile KPI metrics to increase engagement and retention. Marketers can select and target users with high numbers of app sessions or those with no activity within a specific time period.

The full list of new automated segmentation capabilities includes:

  • Daily active users
  • Monthly active users
  • Users with above average session duration / screen views
  • Users with below average session duration / screen views
  • Retention of users that frequently return and re-engage
  • Churned users that have not engaged in a specific time period

Along with automatic user segments, the MaaS platform will display approximate audience sizes in real-time as marketers create user segmentation for campaigns and will calculate how many users will receive specific messages or promotions. Additionally, the MaaS platform will also enable cross-platform campaign creation for up to two apps within an organization to support one-time campaign creation for both iOS and Android apps. This will save marketers time, effort and money in creating multiple campaigns across all of the iOS and Android devices within their target audiences and segments.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "expose, "intend, "may, "might, "opportunity, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "will, "would and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading "Risk Factors in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under "Risk Factors in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile  Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunwares Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the worlds most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

