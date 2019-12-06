PICO Holdings, Inc. Announces Sale of Long-Term Storage Credits in Arizona

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PICO) announced today that the city of El Mirage in Arizona has approved the purchase from the Companys wholly owned subsidiary, Vidler Water Company Inc., ("Vidler) of 25,000 Long - Term Storage Credits banked in the Phoenix Active Management Area for proceeds of $8.69 million ($347.50 per Credit). Funding of the transaction is expected before December 19, 2019, and the transaction will be recorded in the Companys financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2019.

The Companys remaining inventory of Long - Term Storage Credits in Arizona after this sale is comprised of 28,432 Credits in the Phoenix Active Management Area and 250,683 Credits in the Companys recharge facility in the Harquahala Valley, about 70 miles west of Phoenix.

Net Operating Loss Carryforwards

At December 31, 2018, we had approximately $170.1 million of (pre-tax) federal net operating loss carryforwards ("NOLs) that could be utilized in certain circumstances to offset PICOs taxable income and reduce its federal income tax liability. Additional information with respect to these NOLs is contained in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC).

About Pico Holdings, Inc.

As of September 30, 2019, our primary holding was Vidler, a water resource and water storage business, with assets and operations primarily in the Southwestern U.S.

Currently, we believe the Companys highest potential return to shareholders is from a return of capital. As we monetize assets, rather than reinvest the proceeds, we intend to return capital to shareholders through a stock repurchase program or by other means such as special dividends. Nonetheless, we may, from time to time, reinvest a portion of proceeds from asset monetizations in further development of existing assets, if we believe the returns on such reinvestment outweigh the benefits of a return of capital.

At September 30, 2019, we had a market capitalization of $201.4 million, and 19,961,466 shares outstanding.

