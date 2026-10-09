Ping An Digital Bank Becomes Hong Kong’s First Digital Bank to Enter High-End Wealth Management Segment



EQS Newswire / 09/10/2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Werbung Introducing Private Funds, Complementing End-to-End Digital Capabilities with Dedicated Offline Wealth Management Service, Creating a Digital Wealth Management Experience That Balances Flexibility with Professionalism

HONG KONG SAR -



According to the Securities and Futures Commission's Asset and Wealth Management Activities Survey 2025, Hong Kong's asset and wealth management industry accelerated sharply in 2025 to reach a historic high. Total assets under management (AUM) surged 20% year-on-year to HK$42.2 trillion by the end of the year. Within this, the private banking and private wealth management business demonstrated robust momentum, with AUM reaching nearly HK$12.9 trillion—a record high. This strong trajectory underscores the accelerating demand for wealth management solutions in the region. However, traditional high-end wealth management services typically impose high entry thresholds, which may not fully satisfy the needs of all individuals who possess substantial assets and seek global asset allocation or alternative investment opportunities. Ping An Digital Bank precisely addresses this market gap by launching private fund services, combining its fully digital platform and dedicated offline wealth management services to address customers' demands for global asset allocation and financial management.



Mr. Ronald Iu, Chief Executive of Ping An Digital Bank, said, "Ping An Digital Bank remains committed to being a user-centric digital bank. Since launching our wealth services in March 2026, we have observed strong demand among customers for diversified asset allocation and flexible wealth management solutions.



Furthermore, a recent report indicates that Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the world's leading cross-boundary wealth management center, which is another reason to expect increasing capital inflows to the city. Capitalising on this momentum, Ping An Digital Bank is introducing private fund products, marking our debut as the first digital bank to step into the high-end wealth management sector. Leveraging our agile digital platform and dedicated offline wealth management services, we are reinventing the high-end wealth management experience to empower customers in optimising their portfolios and achieving their global asset allocation goals."



Ping An Digital Bank's wealth management service is designed around user experience at its core, streamlining processes to make the investor journey simpler and more convenient. The Bank collaborates with leading global fund houses, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Aberdeen Investments, to offer semi-liquid fund products to customers. Going a step further, the Bank complements its end-to-end digital capabilities with dedicated offline wealth management services. In addition to offline support, the online platform offers analysis tools and trading experiences comparable to online brokerages, ensuring swift and efficient execution to deliver an all-around wealth management ecosystem.



Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to advance its brand vision, "Always with You, Always Ahead," harnessing financial technology to expand its footprint in high-end wealth management. By combining personalized offline wealth services with the agility of its digital infrastructure, PingAnDB aims to provide customers with comprehensive, flexible asset management solutions, setting a new benchmark for digital wealth management in Hong Kong.



Important Notes

Investment involves risks. Investors should carefully read the offering documents of each product to understand the detailed risk disclosures applicable to the relevant products. The information contained herein is for general reference purposes only and does not constitute, nor should it be regarded as, any investment advice, recommendation, offer, solicitation, inducement, commitment, or guarantee. Private wealth management financial products, including private funds, are not regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission and are offered solely to customers who meet the professional investor requirements under the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules.



Hashtag: #?????? #PingAnDB #???? #WealthManagement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ping An Digital Bank Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank," "PingAnDB") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Digital Bank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer retail banking and business banking services. Backed by Ping An's advanced technology, Ping An Digital Bank is elevating banking experience, serving customers in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, establishing itself as Ping An Group's integrated financial platform in Hong Kong.





News Source: Ping An Digital Bank

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2026 - Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank" / "PingAnDB") announces its expansion into high-end wealth management, making it the first digital bank in Hong Kong to enter this sector. By introducing private fund products coupled with seamless end-to-end digital capabilities and dedicated offline services, PingAnDB aims to reshape high-end wealth management customer experience. This enables customers to achieve diversified asset allocation and capture global investment opportunities, while enjoying a digital wealth experience defined by flexibility and professionalism.According to the Securities and Futures Commission's, Hong Kong's asset and wealth management industry accelerated sharply in 2025 to reach a historic high. Total assets under management (AUM) surged 20% year-on-year to HK$42.2 trillion by the end of the year. Within this, the private banking and private wealth management business demonstrated robust momentum, with AUM reaching nearly HK$12.9 trillion—a record high. This strong trajectory underscores the accelerating demand for wealth management solutions in the region. However, traditional high-end wealth management services typically impose high entry thresholds, which may not fully satisfy the needs of all individuals who possess substantial assets and seek global asset allocation or alternative investment opportunities. Ping An Digital Bank precisely addresses this market gap by launching private fund services, combining its fully digital platform and dedicated offline wealth management services to address customers' demands for global asset allocation and financial management., said, "Ping An Digital Bank remains committed to being a user-centric digital bank. Since launching our wealth services in March 2026, we have observed strong demand among customers for diversified asset allocation and flexible wealth management solutions.Furthermore, a recent report indicates that Hong Kong has overtaken Switzerland as the world's leading cross-boundary wealth management center, which is another reason to expect increasing capital inflows to the city. Capitalising on this momentum, Ping An Digital Bank is introducing private fund products, marking our debut as the first digital bank to step into the high-end wealth management sector. Leveraging our agile digital platform and dedicated offline wealth management services, we are reinventing the high-end wealth management experience to empower customers in optimising their portfolios and achieving their global asset allocation goals."Ping An Digital Bank's wealth management service is designed around user experience at its core, streamlining processes to make the investor journey simpler and more convenient. The Bank collaborates with leading global fund houses, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Aberdeen Investments, to offer semi-liquid fund products to customers. Going a step further, the Bank complements its end-to-end digital capabilities with dedicated offline wealth management services. In addition to offline support, the online platform offers analysis tools and trading experiences comparable to online brokerages, ensuring swift and efficient execution to deliver an all-around wealth management ecosystem.Looking ahead, Ping An Digital Bank will continue to advance its brand vision, "Always with You, Always Ahead," harnessing financial technology to expand its footprint in high-end wealth management. By combining personalized offline wealth services with the agility of its digital infrastructure, PingAnDB aims to provide customers with comprehensive, flexible asset management solutions, setting a new benchmark for digital wealth management in Hong Kong.Investment involves risks. Investors should carefully read the offering documents of each product to understand the detailed risk disclosures applicable to the relevant products. The information contained herein is for general reference purposes only and does not constitute, nor should it be regarded as, any investment advice, recommendation, offer, solicitation, inducement, commitment, or guarantee. Private wealth management financial products, including private funds, are not regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission and are offered solely to customers who meet the professional investor requirements under the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules.Hashtag: #?????? #PingAnDB #???? #WealthManagementThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ping An Digital Bank (International) Limited ("Ping An Digital Bank," "PingAnDB") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax") (SEHK: 6623; NYSE: LU) and a member of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") (SEHK: 2318; SSE: 601318). Ping An Digital Bank was granted a banking licence by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2019 to offer retail banking and business banking services. Backed by Ping An's advanced technology, Ping An Digital Bank is elevating banking experience, serving customers in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, establishing itself as Ping An Group's integrated financial platform in Hong Kong.News Source: Ping An Digital Bank 09/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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