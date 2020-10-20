Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") and Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) ("Parsley) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Pioneer will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Parsley in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $4.5 billion as of October 19, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock owned. The total value for the transaction, inclusive of Parsley debt assumed by Pioneer, is approximately $7.6 billion.

Scott D. Sheffield, Pioneers President and CEO stated, "This transaction creates an unmatched independent energy company by combining two complementary and premier Permian assets, further strengthening Pioneers leadership position within the upstream energy sector. Parsleys high-quality portfolio in both the Midland and Delaware Basins, when added to Pioneers peer-leading asset base, will transform the investing landscape by creating a company of unique scale and quality that results in tangible and durable value for investors.

This combination is expected to drive annual synergies of $325 million and to be accretive to cash flow per share, free cash flow per share, earnings per share and corporate returns beginning in the first year, creating an even more compelling investment proposition. Further, Pioneers emphasis on environmental stewardship aligns with Parsleys culture of sustainable operations. The addition of Parsleys high-quality assets enhances Pioneers investment framework by improving our free cash flow profile and strengthening our ability to return capital to shareholders. We look forward to integrating Parsley into Pioneer and continuing our history of strong execution.

Matt Gallagher, Parsley's President and CEO stated, "The combination of Parsley and Pioneer creates an organization set to thrive as we forge a strong new link at the low end of the global cost curve. With neighboring acreage positions located entirely in the low-cost, high-margin Permian Basin, the industrial logic of this transaction is sound. Furthermore, the Pioneer team shares our belief that a clear returns-focused mindset is the best tool to compete for capital within the broader market. Sustainable free cash flow and growing return of capital are now investment prerequisites for the energy sector and this combination strengthens those paths for our shareholders. Finally, I would like to personally thank every employee of Parsley Energy for their role in the evolution of this company  from operating a few dozen vertical wells in 2008 to a global leadership position in E&P operations today.

S. Wil VanLoh, Jr., a Parsley director and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Energy Partners, Parsleys largest shareholder, commented, "The inevitable consolidation in the Permian marches on and I couldnt think of a better combination of assets than Pioneer and Parsley. This combination will provide Parsley shareholders new structural advantages including a lower cost of capital, a fortified balance sheet, economies of scale, and enhanced ESG capabilities, while amplifying all of the relative strengths of our standalone model. We look forward to partnering with the Pioneer team as they cement their position as the premier independent E&P.

Strategic and Financial Benefits

Accretive to Key Financial Metrics Pioneer expects the transaction to be accretive on key financial metrics including cash flow and free cash flow per share, earnings per share and return on capital employed beginning in 2021. The enhanced cash flow generation of the combined company strengthens Pioneers investment framework creating a more robust free cash flow profile while lowering the reinvestment rate to a range of 65% to 75% at strip pricing.

Significant Synergies  The combination of Pioneer and Parsley is expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately $325 million through operational efficiencies and reductions in general and administrative (G&A) and interest expenses. The expected present value of these cost savings exceeds $2 billion over a ten-year period. Operational savings are driven by the utilization of shared facilities, overlapping operations, scale efficiencies and benefits provided by Pioneers extensive water infrastructure. Further synergies are realized from adjacent acreage footprints and the ability to drill extended laterals where lease configurations of the separate companies prevented long-lateral horizontal wells.

Unmatched Permian Scale  The combined company will be the leading Permian independent exploration and production company with a premium asset base of approximately 930,000 net acres with no federal acreage and a production base of 328 thousand barrels of oil per day and 558 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day as of the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, based on year-end 2019 proved reserves, this transaction will increase Pioneers proved reserves by approximately 65%.

Top-Tier Balance Sheet  Pioneers pro forma leverage will remain among the lowest in the industry, preserving the Companys financial flexibility and allowing for significant return of capital to shareholders. The combined company is expected to benefit from approximately $75 million per year in lower interest expense and will gradually reduce net debt to EBITDAX to less than 0.75x from an already strong position.

Sustainable Development  Pioneer and Parsley have demonstrated strong commitments to best-in-class environmental, social and governance practices. The combined company will continue to aggressively pursue improvements and promote a culture that prioritizes sustainable operations. Pioneer plans to publish a comprehensive 2020 Sustainability Report detailing its efforts in these areas during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Transaction Details

This all-stock transaction constitutes a 7.9% premium to Parsley shareholders based on unaffected closing share prices as of October 19, 2020. Pioneer will issue approximately 52 million shares of common stock in the transaction. After closing, existing Pioneer shareholders will own approximately 76% of the combined company and existing Parsley shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Pioneer and Parsley and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals. Parsleys largest investor, Quantum Energy Partners, which owns approximately 17% of Parsleys outstanding shares, has executed a Voting and Support Agreement in connection with the transaction.

Upon closing of the transaction, Pioneers Board of Directors will be expanded to thirteen to include Matt Gallagher, Parsleys President and CEO, and A.R. Alameddine, Parsleys lead director. Pioneers executive management team will lead the combined company with the headquarters remaining in Dallas, Texas.

Advisors

In connection with this transaction, Pioneer has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisors and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as a legal advisor. Parsley has retained Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as financial advisors and Vinson & Elkins LLP as a legal advisor.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneers website at www.pxd.com.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit Parsleys website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

