  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.04.2021 02:15

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Bolt-On Acquisition of DoublePoint Energy in the Midland Basin

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the leasehold interests and related assets of DoublePoint Energy (DoublePoint) in a transaction valued at approximately $6.4 billion as of April 1, 2021, comprised of approximately 27.2 million shares of Pioneer common stock, $1 billion of cash and the assumption of approximately $0.9 billion of debt and liabilities.

Scott D. Sheffield, Pioneers CEO stated, "DoublePoint has amassed an impressive, high quality footprint in the Midland Basin, comprised of tier one acreage adjacent to Pioneers leading position. We are pleased with their decision to become long-term partners with Pioneer in a transaction that will complement our unmatched position in the core of the Permian Basin. Pioneer will incorporate these assets into our investment model, migrating the assets from significant production growth to a free cash flow model, moderating growth for the U.S. shale industry and generating significant value for our shareholders.

Transaction Enhances Investment Framework

  • Accretive to Key Financial Metrics  Pioneer expects the transaction to be accretive on key financial metrics including cash flow and free cash flow per share, earnings per share and corporate returns during 2021 and beyond.
  • Increases Variable Dividend Outlook  Consistent with Pioneers priority of returning capital to shareholders, the accretive nature of this transaction to free cash flow leads to an increase in the expected per share variable dividend beginning in 2022 and beyond.
  • Unmatched Permian Scale  This transaction represents a contiguous position of approximately 97,000 high quality net acres directly offsetting and overlapping Pioneers existing footprint. The acquired acreage is primarily undrilled and augments Pioneers premium asset base, increasing the Companys acreage position to greater than 1 million net acres with no exposure to federal lands. The Company expects production from the acquired assets to reach approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by late in the second quarter.
  • Significant Synergies  The acquisition is expected to result in annual cost savings of approximately $175 million through operational efficiencies and reductions in general and administrative (G&A) and interest expenses. The expected present value of these cost savings totals approximately $1 billion over a 10-year period.
  • Top-Tier Balance Sheet Maintained  Pioneers pro forma leverage metrics will remain relatively unchanged, among the lowest in the industry, preserving the Companys financial and operational flexibility and allowing for significant return of capital to shareholders.

Geoffrey Strong, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo, commented, "The combination of Pioneer and DoublePoint is compelling from both a financial and operational standpoint and a natural fit for DoublePoint. This acquisition continues the trend of consolidation in the prolific Permian Basin, combining two complementary footprints in a transaction with both top- and bottom-line synergies. Dheeraj Verma, President of Quantum Energy Partners added, "we are firm believers in Pioneers strategy of free cash flow generation, which enables a competitive base and strong variable dividend.

Cody Campbell and John Sellers, Co-CEOs of DoublePoint Energy said, "We are proud and appreciative of the work that our team has done to build a company and an asset base that is unparalleled in quality and truly cannot be replicated. We are honored to have the opportunity to combine our business with Pioneer, who we have long admired and regard as the premiere operator in the Midland Basin. The fit and the synergies are clear, and we look forward to working with Pioneer to continue creating value.

Transaction Details

Pioneer will issue approximately 27.2 million shares of common stock in the transaction with an additional $1 billion of cash. After closing, existing Pioneer shareholders will own approximately 89% of the combined company and existing DoublePoint owners will own approximately 11% of the combined company. Pioneer plans to finance the cash portion of the purchase price through a combination of cash on-hand and existing borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

The transaction has been unanimously approved Pioneers Board of Directors and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The transaction is structured as the acquisition by a Pioneer subsidiary of 100% of the limited liability company interests of DoublePoints wholly owned subsidiary, Double Eagle III Midco 1 LLC.

Webcast Discussion

In conjunction with this release, the Company posted a pre-recorded webcast and associated investor presentation to its website.

To view the webcast and associated presentation, visit www.pxd.com > Investors > Earnings & Webcasts.

To access the presentation slides, visit www.pxd.com > Investors > Investor Presentations.

The webcast will be archived on Pioneers website and can be accessed here. This replay will be available through April 27, 2021.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneers website at www.pxd.com.

DoublePoint Energy is a Fort Worth, Texas based upstream oil and gas company, led by the Double Eagle management team in partnership with FourPoint Energy. DoublePoint is backed by equity commitments from Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), Quantum Energy Partners, Magnetar Capital, and GSO Capital Partners, LP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Pioneers actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the companies businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that the cost savings, synergies and growth from the proposed transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on the companies or the industries in which they operate, including the risk of new restrictions with respect to development activities on the companies assets; the risk that Pioneers credit ratings may be different from what the Company expects; the risk that a party to the transaction may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the proposed transaction or result in the imposition of conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied; the length of time necessary to consummate the proposed transaction, which may be longer than anticipated for various reasons; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; changes in the general economic environment, or social or political conditions, that could affect the businesses; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, competitors, management and other employees; the effect of this communication on Pioneer stock price; transaction costs; volatility of commodity prices; product supply and demand; the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity; competition; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the costs and results of drilling and operations; availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the companies drilling and operating activities; access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining, storage and export facilities; Pioneer's ability to replace reserves; implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled; access to and cost of capital; the financial strength of counterparties to Pioneer's credit facility, investment instruments and derivative contracts and purchasers of the companies oil, natural gas liquids and gas production; uncertainties about estimates of reserves; identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, cash flow, well costs, capital expenditures, rates of return, expenses, cash flow and cash flow from purchases and sales of oil and gas, net of firm transportation commitments; sources of funding; tax rates; quality of technical data; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; cybersecurity risks; the risks associated with the ownership and operation of the Company's oilfield services businesses and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in Pioneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the companies may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse effect on the combined company. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
31.03.21
Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie: Was Analysten von Pioneer Natural Resources erwarten (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Die Expertenmeinungen zur Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie im Februar 2021 (finanzen.net)
25.02.21
Pioneer Natural Resources zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
21.02.21
Ausblick: Pioneer Natural Resources zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
15.02.21
Ausblick: Pioneer Natural Resources legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.01.21
Wie Experten die Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie im Januar einstuften (finanzen.net)
06.11.20
Pioneer Natural Resources: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
Ausblick: Pioneer Natural Resources präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pioneer Natural Resources News
RSS Feed
Pioneer Natural Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.05.2019Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformImperial Capital
12.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuySeaport Global Securities
30.11.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.10.2018Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
08.05.2019Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformImperial Capital
12.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuySeaport Global Securities
30.11.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.08.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OverweightBarclays Capital
10.10.2018Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
18.10.2017Pioneer Natural Resources HoldWilliams Capital
31.03.2017Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
24.01.2017Pioneer Natural Resources HoldWilliams Capital
06.10.2016Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pioneer Natural Resources Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pioneer Natural Resources News

03.03.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ovintiv. Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Apache. Vermilion Energy and Crescent Point Energy
31.03.21Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie: Was Analysten von Pioneer Natural Resources erwarten
15.03.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pioneer Natural Resources. EOG Resources. Matador Resources. Diamondback Energy and Callon Petroleum
05.03.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Pioneer Natural Resources. Matador Resources. EOG Resources and Diamondback Energy
19.03.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Diamondback Energy. Matador Resources Co. Pioneer Natural Resources Co and EOG Resources
02.03.21Is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
16.03.21Why Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
19.03.21Has Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
23.03.21Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
24.03.21Is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
Weitere Pioneer Natural Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Zukunftsthema 5G - Thomas Rappold: "Vantage Towers das Beton-Gold des 21. Jahrhunderts!"
Commerzbank und Google kooperieren
DAX: Gefährden Inflationsängste die laufende Rallye?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Konsolidierung noch bullisch
Ölpreis (Brent/WTI): Kann die OPEC überhaupt viel tun?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

So kann man ab 50 für das Alter vorsorgen
Die Top-wikifolios im März
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Vorsorgen bedeutet nicht sparen. Sondern sicher investieren. Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
my-si: Wir denken Geldanlage neu: Nachhaltig investieren - und mit 100 Euro monatlich mehr als 79.000 Euro erzielen.
Die nächste Runde
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Pioneer Natural Resources Peer Group News

31.03.21Cimarex Energy-Aktie: Was Analysten von Cimarex Energy erwarten
31.03.21ConocoPhillips-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März
31.03.21März 2021: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Occidental Petroleum-Aktie
31.03.21MÄRKTE USA/Uneinheitlich - Nasdaq mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
31.03.21MÄRKTE USA/Konjunkturpläne im Fokus - Nasdaq deutlich im Plus
31.03.21ConocoPhillips sees Q1 production volumes 1.470 to 1.490 MBOED. expects to book charges on hedges. Concho deal
30.03.21Pandemic Blues To Weigh On Cimarex Energy Stock
28.03.21Piper Sandler-Analyst optimistisch für Ölpreis: Bald nördlich der 100 US-Dollar?
24.03.21Nach Corona-Crash: Buffett verstieß gegen eigene Regel - und verlor dadurch mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
23.03.21ConocoPhillips (COP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

News von

Das Deliveroo-Debakel erstickt den Traum von Londons Tech-Börse
In der Zinsfalle  wird der Traum vom Eigenheim jetzt unerreichbar?
Dax startet mit neuem Rekord ins zweite Quartal
Kursziel Unendlich bei Bitcoin und Schokohasen-Aktien
Kauf statt Miete  hier lohnt es sich trotz Zinsanstieg

News von

Dividendenkalender: Die Zahltage im Überblick - 160 Aktien, Termine und Ausschüttungen
DAX-Chartanalyse: Grenzerfahrungen machen
Saudi-Arabien will Wasserstoff-Gigant werden: AFC Energy mit Kooperation
Nordex-Aktie mit frischem Wind: Warum die Käufer jetzt aufspringen
Katastrophales Börsendebüt für Lieferdienst Deliveroo

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt höher -- DAX geht nahe Rekord ins Osterwochenende -- VW steigert US-Absatz kräftig -- Lufthansa will Erlaubnis für Kapitalerhöhung -- Commerzbank, Deutsche Telekom, Merck im Fokus

BVB-Sturm-Talent Moukoko droht wohl Saison-Aus - Schlimmer verletzt als erwartet. Auch Fitch revidiert Ausblick der Credit Suisse auf 'negativ'. Nestlé-CEO: Deutlichste Desinvestitionen liegen hinter uns. OPEC+ will wieder mehr Öl fördern. Pfizer hält EU zu viel Bürokratie bei Impfkampagnen vor. Hyundai stoppt wegen Chipmangels teilweise Produktion. BioNTech-Impfstoff bietet nach neuen Daten Schutz von 91 Prozent.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 13 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Jobs an der Börse
Das können Sie an der Börse verdienen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen