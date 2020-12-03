  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Null Gebühren. Null Spread. Bei allen Orders in DAX- und EURO STOXX 50-Werten. Bis 30.12. an der Börse Stuttgart handeln und Gold Gewinnen!-w-
03.12.2020 14:30

Pioneer Natural Resources Announces January 12, 2021 Special Meeting of Stockholders Relating to the Acquisition of Parsley Energy, Inc.

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) ("Pioneer" or "the Company") today announced that the special meeting of stockholders of the Company (the "Pioneer special meeting) to approve the issuance of Pioneer common stock pursuant to the merger agreement among the Company, Parsley Energy, Inc. ("Parsley) and certain subsidiaries of the Company and Parsley, and other shares of common stock of the Company reserved for issuance in connection with the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, is scheduled to take place on January 12, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. The record date for Pioneer stockholders entitled to vote at the Pioneer special meeting is the close of business on December 7, 2020.

Pioneer expects to file a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed acquisition by Pioneer of Parsley and begin mailing the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to the Companys stockholders in early December 2020. The definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be available on the "Investors section of the Companys website, as well as www.sec.gov.

As announced on October 20, 2020, Pioneer and Parsley have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Pioneer will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Parsley in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, Parsley stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of Parsley common stock owned. The Pioneer board unanimously recommends that Pioneer stockholders vote "FOR the Pioneer stock issuance proposal.

Pioneer stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, require additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Pioneer special meeting may contact Pioneers proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10005. Banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 269-5550, and all others call toll-free at (800) 859-8509. Additionally, requests can be submitted by email at pxd@dfking.com.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneers website at www.pxd.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed transaction between Pioneer and Parsley. The proposed transaction will be submitted to Pioneers stockholders and Parsleys stockholders for their consideration. Pioneer and Parsley have filed a joint proxy statement/prospectus (the "Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) in connection with the solicitation of proxies by Pioneer and Parsley in connection with the proposed transaction. Pioneer has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4) with the SEC, in which the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus was included. The information in the Form S-4 is not complete and may be changed. Pioneer and Parsley also intend to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. After the Form S-4 is declared effective by the SEC, the definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to Pioneers stockholders and Parsleys stockholders. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF PIONEER AND INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF PARSLEY ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

The Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, any amendments or supplements thereto and other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Pioneer or Parsley with the SEC, may be obtained once such documents are filed with the SEC free of charge at the SECs website at www.sec.gov or free of charge from Pioneer at www.pxd.com or by directing a request to Pioneers Investor Relations Department at ir@pxd.com or free of charge from Parsley at www.parsleyenergy.com or by directing a request to Parsleys Investor Relations Department at ir@parsleyenergy.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Participants in the Solicitation

Pioneer, Parsley and certain of their respective executive officers, directors, other members of management and employees may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be "participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding Pioneers directors and executive officers is available in its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 9, 2020 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2020. Information regarding Parsleys directors and executive officers is available in its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, filed with the SEC on April 6, 2020 and in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2020. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is and will be contained in the Form S-4, the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other relevant materials relating to the proposed transaction to be filed with the SEC. Stockholders and other investors should read the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus carefully before making any voting or investment decisions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Pioneers actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, volatility of commodity prices, product supply and demand; the impact of a widespread outbreak of an illness, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, on global and U.S. economic activity; competition; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; other government regulation or action; the ability to obtain approvals from third parties and negotiate agreements with third parties on mutually acceptable terms; litigation; the costs and results of drilling and operations; availability of equipment, services, resources and personnel required to perform the Companys drilling and operating activities; access to and availability of transportation, processing, fractionation, refining, storage and export facilities; Pioneer's ability to replace reserves; implement its business plans or complete its development activities as scheduled; access to and cost of capital; the financial strength of counterparties to Pioneer's credit facility, investment instruments and derivative contracts and purchasers of Pioneer's oil, natural gas liquids and gas production; uncertainties about estimates of reserves and resource potential; identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying forecasts, including forecasts of production, cash flow, well costs, capital expenditures, rates of return, expenses, and cash flow from purchases and sales of oil and gas, net of firm transportation commitments; sources of funding; tax rates; quality of technical data; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; cybersecurity risks; ability to implement stock repurchases; the risks associated with the ownership and operation of the Company's oilfield services businesses and acts of war or terrorism. These and other risks are described in Pioneer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse effect on it.

Additionally, the information in this news release contains forward-looking statements related to the recently announced merger transaction between the Company and Parsley. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the businesses of Pioneer and Parsley will not be integrated successfully; the cost savings, synergies and growth from the proposed transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; management time may be diverted on transaction-related issues; the potential adverse effect of future regulatory or legislative actions on Pioneer and Parsley or the industries in which they operate, including the risk of new restrictions with respect to development activities on Pioneer's or Parsley's assets; the credit ratings of the combined company or its subsidiaries may be different from what Pioneer expects; Pioneer or Parsley may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the proposed transaction or result in the imposition of conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; a condition to closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied; the length of time necessary to consummate the proposed transaction may be longer than anticipated for various reasons; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation related to the proposed transaction; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, and competitors; and transaction costs may be higher than anticipated.

Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
06.11.20
Pioneer Natural Resources: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.11.20
Ausblick: Pioneer Natural Resources präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
Oktober 2020: So schätzen Experten die Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
20.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Pioneer Natural Resources präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
14.10.20
Aktionäre von Pioneer Natural Resources erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
21.08.20
Pioneer Natural Resources schüttet stabile Dividende aus (MyDividends)
06.08.20
Pioneer Natural Resources stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
03.08.20
Ausblick: Pioneer Natural Resources stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pioneer Natural Resources News
RSS Feed
Pioneer Natural Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
08.05.2019Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformImperial Capital
12.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuySeaport Global Securities
30.11.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.10.2018Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
08.05.2019Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformImperial Capital
12.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuySeaport Global Securities
30.11.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
29.08.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OverweightBarclays Capital
10.10.2018Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
18.10.2017Pioneer Natural Resources HoldWilliams Capital
31.03.2017Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
24.01.2017Pioneer Natural Resources HoldWilliams Capital
06.10.2016Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralMizuho

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pioneer Natural Resources Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Heute live um 18 Uhr!

Nachhaltigkeit ist mehr als nur ein Trend an der Börse! Erfahren Sie in unserem Live-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr, wie Sie mit Nachhaltigkeit Renditevorteile erzielen können.

Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pioneer Natural Resources News

06.11.20Pioneer Natural Resources: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
03.11.20Ausblick: Pioneer Natural Resources präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
04.11.20Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Weitere Pioneer Natural Resources News
Werbung

Trading-News

Einigt sich die OPEC+ heute?
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Wie erkennt man das Ende einer Korrektur? - Sendung verpasst?
Vontobel: Video: Tesla-Aktie weist neue Rekorde auf
Siemens  50er-EMA bietet solide Unterstützung
ESG vs. VaR: Die Anlagemodelle von Scalable Capital - Podcast mit Jacob Hetzel von Scalable Capital
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Finanzprofis für das Alter vorsorgen
Ausgezeichneter Vermögensaufbau - Erneut Bestnote von 'Elite Report'
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Die Top-wikifolios im November
Das Schuldenwunder
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Pioneer Natural Resources Peer Group News

02.12.20Cimarex Energy (XEC) Up 48.6% QTD: What's Behind the Rally?
30.11.20Why ExxonMobil. Phillips 66. and ConocoPhillips Stocks Crashed Today
30.11.20So stuften die Analysten die Occidental Petroleum-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
24.11.20So reagieren die US-Ölriesen auf die Biden-Präsidentschaft
23.11.20Why ExxonMobil. ConocoPhillips. and Phillips 66 All Jumped More Than 5% Today
23.11.20Why Kosmos Energy. Callon Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum. and Patterson-UTI Energy All Rallied Strongly Today
22.11.20Das sind die 15 beliebtesten Value-Aktien der Wall Street
20.11.20Occidental Petroleum stock surges after Susquehanna analyst says its time to buy
20.11.20Denbury Resources (DNR) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
16.11.20Why Boeing. ConocoPhillips. and Phillips 66 Shares Ripped Higher on Monday

News von

Das sind die neuen Spielregeln bei der Modernisierung von Wohneigentum
Überfällige Währungsrevolution  Zentralbankgeld muss neu erfunden werden
Cyber Monday  Die besten Angebote in der Deal-Übersicht
Diese Black Friday-Angebote gelten weiterhin
Steuerklasse, Altersvorsorge, Spenden  das sind die Last-Minute Steuer-Tricks

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Investmenthaus prognostiziert Kurssturz bei der Nel Asa-Aktie
Palantir-Aktie hebt ab: Was jetzt noch in den Kursen steckt
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben
DAX-Chartanalyse: An dieser Hürde kommt er nicht vorbei
Newsticker Corona: Türkei meldet zehnten Negativ-Rekord in Folge bei Todesfällen

Heute im Fokus

DAX sinkt -- Lufthansa optimistisch für Weihnachten -- Bayer siegt in Glyphosat-Streit -- Daimler zuversichtlich für 2021 -- TUI, Tesla im Fokus

3M streicht weltweit 2.900 Stellen. Merck KGaA und Artios Pharma kooperieren im Bereich DNA-Reparaturmechanismen. Vodafone will stärker auf Ökostrom setzen. Borussia Dortmund verhandelt mit Profis über weiteren Gehaltsverzicht. Nestlé investiert Milliarden in Klimaschutz. US-Notenbank: Wirtschaft bleibt auf Wachstumskurs. S&P senkt Ausblick für Vivendi auf negativ. Vonovia kauft 1.000 Wohnungen in Kiel.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen