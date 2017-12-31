finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++
11.09.2018 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company and U.S. Silica Announce West Texas Sand Supply Agreement

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) ("Pioneer) and U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) ("U.S. Silica) today announced that the companies have entered into a long-term sand supply agreement by which Pioneer will purchase an interest in U.S. Silicas sand reserves at its Lamesa, Texas, mine in West Texas. This agreement secures a long-term supply of sand from the mine, with U.S. Silica processing and supplying sand to Pioneer for 15 years.

Timothy L. Dove, Pioneer President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to announce our agreement with U.S. Silica that provides Pioneer with low-cost West Texas sand for the foreseeable future. Strategically located in close proximity to our Midland Basin acreage, delivered sand from the Lamesa mine will cost approximately half that of our current delivered sand, reducing well costs into 2019 and beyond. The long-term nature of this agreement will benefit both companies. U.S. Silica has been a trusted partner for many years, and this contract solidifies their position as one of our key suppliers of proppant.

Bryan Shinn, U.S. Silica President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased and excited to have the opportunity to expand and deepen our relationship with Pioneer, one of our largest and most dependable customers. This unique, very long-term contract at our new Lamesa site delivers significant value for both companies in the Permian and is clearly aligned with our stated goal of generating sustainable and predictable free cash flow yield from our oil and gas sand mining assets.

The sand reserves and sand supply will be from U.S. Silicas previously announced mine that is located about 60 miles north of Midland, near Lamesa, Texas. The mine is expected to produce approximately six million tons annually of predominately fine grade 100 mesh and 40/70 mesh sand, with initial production expected in the fourth quarter of 2018. Pioneer expects to receive its initial sand volumes during the first quarter of 2019, with its supply increasing from approximately 1.4 million tons in 2019 to 2 million tons per year in 2020 and future years.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information concerning Pioneer, visit www.pxd.com.

U.S. Silica is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications, headquartered in Katy, Texas, and with offices located in Chicago, Illinois, and Frederick, Maryland. For more information concerning U.S. Silica, visit www.ussilica.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of Pioneer are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Pioneer's actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Pioneer undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.09.18
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
31.08.18
Pioneer Natural Resources wird 16 Cents Dividende ausschütten (MyDividends)
08.08.18
UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural Resources boosts 2018 spending on higher costs, drilling activity (Reuters Business)
08.08.18
Pioneer Natural Resources boosts 2018 spending on higher costs, drilling activity (Reuters Business)
08.08.18
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anadarko Petroleum, Hess, Occidental Petroleum, Pioneer Natural Resources, Northern Oil and Gas and W&T Offshore (Zacks)
07.08.18
UPDATE 1-Pioneer Natural Resources profit hurt by higher costs, hedging loss (Reuters Business)
07.08.18
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Zacks)
07.08.18
Pioneer Natural Resources profit slumps on higher costs, derivative loss (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pioneer Natural Resources News
RSS Feed
Pioneer Natural Resources zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OverweightBarclays Capital
09.08.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformImperial Capital
24.07.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyMizuho
14.02.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.02.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyNatAlliance Securities
29.08.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OverweightBarclays Capital
09.08.2018Pioneer Natural Resources OutperformImperial Capital
24.07.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyMizuho
14.02.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.02.2018Pioneer Natural Resources BuyNatAlliance Securities
18.10.2017Pioneer Natural Resources HoldWilliams Capital
31.03.2017Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralSeaport Global Securities
24.01.2017Pioneer Natural Resources HoldWilliams Capital
06.10.2016Pioneer Natural Resources NeutralMizuho
15.03.2016Pioneer Natural Resources Equal WeightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pioneer Natural Resources Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pioneer Natural Resources News

31.08.18Pioneer Natural Resources wird 16 Cents Dividende ausschütten
06.09.18Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Down 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
Weitere Pioneer Natural Resources News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones beschleunigt Abwärtstrend.
CO2-Preisanstieg beflügelt den europäischen Energiesektor
UBS: Daimler - Sprinter-Werk in den USA eröffnet
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Bayer, Lufthansa, BMW
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  DAX fährt auf der letzten Rille
ING Markets: DAX vor neuem Anstieg?
DekaBank: Deka-EZB-Kompass: In kleinen Schritten zum Ausgang
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pioneer Natural Resources-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Pioneer Natural Resources Peer Group News

06.09.18Why Is Denbury Resources (DNR) Up 26.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
06.09.18Better Buy: ConocoPhillips vs. BP
05.09.18Why Cimarex Energy Co's Stock Slumped 12% in August
05.09.18ConocoPhillips asks to extend operations in Indonesia block
04.09.18Why Denbury Resources Inc. Stock Rocketed Nearly 25% in August
03.09.18UPDATE 3-ConocoPhillips asks to extend operations in Indonesia gas block
03.09.18UPDATE 2-ConocoPhillips asks to extend operations in Indonesia gas block
03.09.18UPDATE 1-U.S. energy firm Conocophillips asks to extend operations in Indonesia block -govt official
03.09.18Conocophillips asks to extend operations in Indonesia's Corridor block -official
31.08.18Denbury Resources (DNR) Hits 52-Week High. Can the Run Continue?

News von

Worauf man in Zukunft beim Online-Shopping achten muss
Dieser Tag brachte das Weltfinanzsystem an den Abgrund
Ein kleiner Fehler, und die Stimmung kann schnell kippen
Lieber eine neue Küche als bessere Wärmedämmung
Die Mietenstopp-Idee und das Versagen in der Wohnungspolitik

News von

Goldpreis: Ausverkauf - Die Stimmung der Profis fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende 2001
Silberpreis: Alarmstufe Rot
Carl Zeiss-Meditec und Co.: Bei diesen Aktien sollten Anleger in Deckung gehen
DAX kämpft um 11.900 Punkte - Fusionsgerüchte treiben Aktien der Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
DAX schließt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte - Commerzbank-Aktie stark

News von

Mit dieser Strategie will Deutschland Konkurrenz für Giganten wie Apple, Amazon und Co. schaffen
In einem Hamburger Unternehmen werden Mitarbeiter für ihrer Fehler belohnt
"Ich habe beruflich noch nie etwas Schlimmeres erlebt": Zwei Gründerinnen erklären, wie sich Scheitern anfühlt
Warum es Banken in Deutschland viel schwerer haben als in anderen Ländern
Wirtschaftshistoriker: Die nächste Krise könnte Deutschland besonders hart treffen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt stärker als erwartet -- Fusionsphantasie treibt Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie an -- VW, Facebook, Sonos im Fokus

Ericsson erhält milliardenschweren 5G-Auftrag von T-Mobile US. Fusion von Linde und Praxair steht anscheinend vor Genehmigung in China. Bayer-Aktien durchbrechen Marke von 70 Euro. Neue Unilever soll an Heiligabend ihr Börsendebüt geben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- Gewinne an der Wall Street -- ZEW-Index steigt stärker als erwartet -- Fusionsphantasie treibt Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie an -- VW, Facebook, Sonos im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:31 Uhr
Bloomberg-Studie: Darin liegt der entscheidende Vorteil von Tesla gegenüber VW, Daimler & Co.
Sonstiges
22:13 Uhr
US-Richter lässt Wertpapiergesetze bei Verfahren um Krypto-Emissionen zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
EVOTEC AG566480