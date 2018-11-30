finanzen.net
26.05.2019 09:00
Bewerten
(0)

Pioneering Project for Pharmaceutics  Vifor Pharma and the University of Basel are Jointly Establishing the Worlds First Research Professorship for Nanopharmaceutical and Regulatory Science

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Nanopharmaceutics promises ground-breaking innovation in the development of medicines:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190526005014/en/

  • The Vifor Pharma Group is endowing two professorships for Nanopharmaceutical and Regulatory Science at the University of Basel
  • The commitment by Vifor Pharma and the University of Basel is aimed at ensuring Switzerland has the specialist knowledge and equipment needed to compete globally in this important emerging area of life sciences
  • With this decision, Vifor Pharma is demonstrating its commitment to Switzerland as a world-leading location for pharmaceutical research and development

Nanomedicines are playing an increasingly important role in the development of innovative new medications. These drugs are able to overcome specific cellular barriers in the human body with a view to targeting their effect even more precisely. Nanopharmacy therefore promises to help advance medical science and bring significant benefit to patients.

At present, however, researchers are only just beginning to acquire the in-depth scientific insights needed for a fundamental understanding of the development of nanomedicines, their applications and especially the regulatory requirements for their approval across Europe and worldwide. Likewise, there is a lack of experts with the necessary specialist knowledge  and these experts are urgently needed in industry, at regulatory authorities and in medical practice, including in Switzerland. As with other areas of cutting-edge research, this will take the form of a global race: those able to present findings as quickly as possible will be able to assert themselves as a centre of excellence in nanopharmaceutics.

Spread over 10 years, the commitment of CHF 10 million by the Vifor Pharma Group is intended to establish the field of nanopharmacy research at the University of Basel and to support the training of corresponding experts. The newly-created professorships in Nanopharmaceutical and Regulatory Science will be based at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences. There are also plans to establish and develop an internationally renowned Excellence Platform for the development, authorisation and application of nanopharmaceuticals, as well as the training of experts in the field.

Vifor Pharma views its contribution as start-up funding for this Excellence Platform, which is supported and jointly endorsed by stakeholders from academia, industry and public authorities. The aim is for the platform to both focus on research and teaching, and also to seek out international partnerships, organise conferences and incorporate additional sponsors with a view to becoming a leading international centre for nanopharmacy. "In order to make rapid progress in nanopharmaceutics, were reliant on clear and scientifically sound parameters for authorisation and patient safety, says Etienne Jornod, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Vifor Pharma. "The field of nanopharmacy is growing quickly, and its important to secure a leading position in this innovative area of medicine with the help of qualified experts. Thats why we want to help ensure that Switzerland establishes a strong research foundation in this emerging area of pharmaceutical development.

For the University of Basel, this collaboration marks an important step in the further development of its life sciences focal area. "Were proud to be able to develop this promising field of research in collaboration with a major industrial partner, says Professor Andrea Schenker-Wicki, President of the University of Basel. "The crucial thing here is that were not only developing the scientific foundations, but also training the experts who will take this knowledge with them into industry and public authorities. It is, she says, a key step for Basel and Switzerland in terms of their ability to compete on the international stage.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. The Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. The Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. The Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).
For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com.
In Switzerland Vifor Pharma has four production and research & development sites where the vast majority of medications are produced. Together with company headquarters, these sites employ over 1,300 people in Switzerland. The affiliate Vifor Pharma Switzerland is operating out of Villars-sur-Glâne in the French speaking part of the country.

The University of Basel has an international reputation of outstanding achievements in research and teaching. Founded in 1460, the University of Basel is the oldest university in Switzerland and has a history of success going back over 550 years.
As a comprehensive university offering a wide range of high-quality educational opportunities, the University of Basel attracts students from Switzerland and the entire world, offering them outstanding studying conditions as they work towards their bachelors, masters or PhD degrees. Today, the University of Basel has around 13,000 students from over a hundred nations, including 2,800 PhD students. The University of Basel has seven faculties covering a wide spectrum of academic disciplines. At the same time, the university has positioned itself amidst the international competition in the form of five strategic focal areas: Life Sciences, Visual Studies, Nanosciences, Sustainability and Energy Research and European and Global Studies. In international rankings, the University of Basel is regularly placed among the 100 top universities in the world thanks to its research achievements.
The University of Basel has deep roots in the economically powerful and culturally rich Basel region. The university also works closely with domestic and international partners to make relevant contributions to the advancement of the sciences and society. This also means that the University of Basel pays particular attention to aspects of sustainability, equal opportunity and knowledge transfer.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Vifor Pharma AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vifor Pharma News
RSS Feed
Vifor Pharma zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Vifor Pharma AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Vifor Pharma News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Vifor Pharma News
Anzeige

Inside

Aktien und Anleihen - das perfekte Paar?
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
DZ BANK - AXA: Zukauf macht sich bezahlt
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Mehr Spannung? Geht nicht!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones unter Druck
Wirecard verdaut Schwedenhappen
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 25. bis 31. Mai 2019
AUD/USD Prognose: Australischer Dollar könnte weiter fallen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Vifor Pharma-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Vifor Pharma Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das müssen Sie beim Hundefutterkauf wissen
Städte kaufen deutlich mehr Wohnungen
Die Finanzmärkte zittern vor dem Europa-Sturm
Jetzt spüren Wirtschaftsbosse die neue Macht der Aktionäre
Nach nur einem Jahr ist das Datenschutz-Monster gezähmt

News von

Tesla-Aktie: E-Auto-Bauer senkt die Preise - Analysten befürchten Schlimmes
Steuererklärung: Die besten Ausfülltipps für Familien und Ruheständler
Hohe Dividenden und viel Kurspotenzial: Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Anleger auf dem Zettel haben
Bitcoin: Neue Super-Hausse oder platzt der Rally-Traum erneut?
Markteinschätzung: Der Handelskrieg hängt den Anlegern zum Hals heraus, doch er geht weiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht über 12.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- May kündigt Rücktritt an -- VW stellt sich auf Mammutverfahren ein -- adidas, OSRAM, Vapiano im Fokus

Boeing muss 737 Max auf Werksgeländen parken. Trump-Familie geht im Streit um Bankunterlagen in Berufung. Deutsche Börse-Aktie nach Investorentag an DAX-Spitze. Auch Siemens prüft Geschäftsbeziehungen zu Huawei. SMA Solar-Aktie mit Kurssprung. Facebook entfernt mehr als drei Milliarden Fake-Konten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die rechtspopulistische FPÖ in Österreich hat für einen Skandal gesorgt. Wie glauben Sie wird sich das auf die Europawahlen auswirken?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
24.05.19
DAX geht über 12.000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- May kündigt Rücktritt an -- VW stellt sich auf Mammutverfahren ein -- adidas, OSRAM, Vapiano im Fokus
Sonstiges
09:36 Uhr
KW 21: So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
09:33 Uhr
Finale der Europawahl in Deutschland und 20 anderen EU-Ländern
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Huawei TechnologiesHWEI11
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100