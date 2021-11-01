  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ November-Start mit Rendezvous mit Harry. In der Chart-Sendung dabei, ein Mann mit besonderem Markt-Blick: Egmond Haidt spricht mit Trader Harald Weygand und BNP Paribas. Heute um 19 Uhr +++-w-
01.11.2021 13:30

Pipeline Health System, LLC Partners with Premier Inc.

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Pipeline Health System, LLC ("Pipeline Health), an independent network of hospitals across California, Texas and Illinois, has selected Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-enabled healthcare improvement company, to drive operational excellence and margin improvement opportunities across its facilities nationwide.

Through this new agreement, which will go into effect in early 2022, Pipeline Health will have access to Premiers supply chain services, including its group purchasing organization (GPO), supply analytics and PINC AI Margin Improvement technology to aggregate and standardize systemwide spend and utilization data, pinpoint cost savings opportunities, and strengthen and accelerate supply chain innovation enterprise wide.

PINC AI technology capabilities being leveraged include Remitra, a cloud-based procure-to-pay (P2P) platform that seamlessly automates manual payment and invoicing processes to reduce waste and save time for both healthcare providers and suppliers. Pipeline Health will also leverage Conductiv, a consolidated subsidiary of Premier, to support a scalable third-party services optimization program to help drive savings, reduce contract risk and improve internal user satisfaction. Pipeline Health will access Conductiv Contracts, a dedicated GPO for third-party services, and Conductivs AI-based analytics, benchmarking and negotiation technology platform with built in subject matter expert support.

"Today, building healthier communities requires comprehensive and technology-enabled solutions to manage the vital products and resources we need to best serve our patients, said Robert Allen, Chief Financial Officer at Pipeline Health. "Pipeline Health is committed to providing quality patient care to the communities we are privileged to serve. Our goal with Premier is to partner in ways that will help us optimize performance and drive innovation in the fulfillment of our mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pipeline Health to our membership, said Andy Brailo, Chief Customer Officer for Premier. "Premiers comprehensive supply chain services and PINC AI technology suite will help Pipeline Health thrive in todays and tomorrows healthcare environment  enabling them to streamline operations, drive performance improvement and manage supply chain costs all in one place. We are proud of this partnership with Pipeline Health and look forward to helping them achieve superior savings, drive transparency and build resiliency for the future.

The financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed. The collaboration is not expected to materially impact Premiers fiscal year 2022 financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as "believes, "belief, "expects, "estimates, "intends, "anticipates or "plans to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premiers beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Premiers control. More information on potential factors that could affect Premiers financial results is included from time to time in the "Forward-Looking Statements, "Risk Factors and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of Premiers periodic and current filings with the SEC and available on Premiers website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading tech-enabled, data-driven healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. Premier is also the force behind Remitra, one of the most comprehensive, cloud-based procure-to-pay (P2P) technology platforms that seamlessly automates healthcare financial processes to reduce waste and save time for both healthcare providers and suppliers. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premiers news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premiers blog for more information about the company.

Nachrichten zu Premier Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Premier A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
18.08.21
Premier A verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
15.08.21
Ausblick: Premier A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Premier A-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
02.08.21
Erste Schätzungen: Premier A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.06.21
Mai 2021: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Premier A-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
05.05.21
Premier A vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
02.05.21
Ausblick: Premier A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Premier A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Premier A News
RSS Feed
Premier A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Premier Inc (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
14.08.2018Premier A HoldCanaccord Adams
08.02.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.08.2015Premie a BuyTopeka Capital Markets
16.07.2015Premie a BuyCanaccord Adams
22.08.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
08.02.2018Premier A BuyThe Benchmark Company
25.08.2015Premie a BuyTopeka Capital Markets
16.07.2015Premie a BuyCanaccord Adams
18.06.2015Premie a OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
14.08.2018Premier A HoldCanaccord Adams

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Premier Inc (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Premier A News

18.10.21Erste Schätzungen: Premier A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
21.10.21Premier. Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
26.10.21Premier. Inc. and Resilinc Expand Partnership to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility and Sustainability
05.10.21Premier. Inc. to Report Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 2. 2021
20.10.21Premier Inc. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report
Weitere Premier A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Rohstoffe: Zentralbanken und OPEC+ im Fokus
DZ BANK - Apple, Alphabet, Tesla, Biontech: Favoriten auch 2022?
Biontech-Aktie strauchelt trotz starker Impfstoffnachfrage
Vontobel: Steigende Preise bei CO2-Emissionsrechten
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wachstumsmarkt Luxusgüter - die Marke macht den Unterschied
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Verbio mit neuem Rekordhoch
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Drahtseilakt der Notenbanken
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Premier A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Premier A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Diese Aktien bergen das 1000-Prozent-Potenzial
Schön und clever  so nutzen Sie die Energie-Vorteile grüner Fassaden
Ein Fuck you ist kein Kündigungsgrund
Amazon glänzt mit Faktor 478 und die lukrative Stern-Spaltung

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen
Bitcoin auf neuen Höchstständen: Diese Investments lohnen sich bei einer Korrektur
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen im Aufwind - Stoxx600 auf Rekordhoch
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Börse in schwierigen Gewässern: Welche Aktien sich in diesem Umfeld lohnen

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Volkswagen-Chef Diess will im Geschäft mit Big Data mitmischen -- Ryanair mit erstem Quartalsgewinn seit Pandemie -- Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Amazon im Fokus

EU und USA schließen Deal zu Streit um Stahl- und Aluminiumzölle. Eurowings kooperiert mit tschechischer Airline Smartwings. AstraZeneca verkauft Rechte an Eklira und Duaklir. Neuer Opel-Chef sichert Erhalt aller Werke zu. BVB-Sportdirektor Zorc zu Haaland-Rückkehr: 'Dauert noch Wochen'. Barclays-Chef Staley zieht sich zurück - Venkatakrishnan rückt nach.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen