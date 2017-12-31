Piper Jaffray Adds Equity Capital Markets Managing Director, Steven Studnicky

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Steven Studnicky
as a managing director within equity capital markets, focusing on
convertible and equity-linked securities. Studnicky joins Piper Jaffray
with 10 years of capital markets experience and will be based in the
firms New York office.
Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Studnicky was an executive director in
equity capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (MUFG), where he
structured and originated nearly $7.5 billion of bookrun equity and
equity-linked transactions. Prior to MUFG, Studnicky served as a vice
president within convertible securities at Lazard Capital Markets.
Studnicky earned bachelors degrees, cum laude, in economics and
French from Bucknell University.
"Were excited to welcome Steve to the equity capital markets team. His
experience advising on, structuring, negotiating and executing
equity-linked securities transactions will allow us to comprehensively
serve clients in this important part of the capital structure, said David
Stadinski, managing director and global head of equity capital
markets at Piper Jaffray.
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and
asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking
services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member
SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and
regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong
through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the
Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and
services are offered through five separate investment advisory
affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered
Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC
Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based
Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the
Guernsey Financial Services Commission.
Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn
| Facebook
| Twitter
© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000,
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005530/en/