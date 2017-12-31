Piper Jaffray Adds Equity Capital Markets Managing Director, Steven Studnicky

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Steven Studnicky as a managing director within equity capital markets, focusing on convertible and equity-linked securities. Studnicky joins Piper Jaffray with 10 years of capital markets experience and will be based in the firms New York office.

Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Studnicky was an executive director in equity capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (MUFG), where he structured and originated nearly $7.5 billion of bookrun equity and equity-linked transactions. Prior to MUFG, Studnicky served as a vice president within convertible securities at Lazard Capital Markets. Studnicky earned bachelors degrees, cum laude, in economics and French from Bucknell University.

"Were excited to welcome Steve to the equity capital markets team. His experience advising on, structuring, negotiating and executing equity-linked securities transactions will allow us to comprehensively serve clients in this important part of the capital structure, said David Stadinski, managing director and global head of equity capital markets at Piper Jaffray.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005530/en/