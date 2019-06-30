Piper Jaffray Appoints Three Co-Heads of Energy Investment Banking

Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper JaffraySM ("Simmons) has named Spencer Rippstein, Andrew Schroeder and Sanjiv Shah as co-heads of energy investment banking, effective immediately. Fred Charlton, current chairman, managing director and head of energy investment banking, will remain as chairman and managing director.

These promotions solidify the firms commitments to invest in the next class of leaders and strategically grow its key sectors. "Spencer, Andrew and Sanjiv are each well respected, creative bankers with proven track records in energy advisory. We are looking forward to harnessing this groups leadership, integrity and teamwork as we continue to build upon and expand the Simmons franchise, said James Baker, global co-head of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Jaffray Companies.

Rippstein was the first employee to begin as an analyst and progress to managing director. Since he began his career with Simmons in 1999, Rippstein has completed more than 100 transactions including mergers, divestitures, restructurings and capital raises. He focuses on the midstream/downstream oil and gas sector and was promoted to the head of the group in 2019. Rippstein earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelors degree in finance from Texas A&M University.

Schroeder, who joined Simmons in 1998, is currently a managing director focused exclusively on the energy services and equipment sector. He has completed over 100 transactions including M&A, capital markets and restructuring assignments for a mix of public, private and private equity clients. Prior to joining the firm, Schroeder worked at Price Waterhouse. Andrew earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelors degree from Texas A&M University.

Shah has 15 years of investment banking experience and is a managing director focused on the energy services and equipment sector. He joined Simmons in 2008 and was the second employee to begin as an analyst and progress to managing director. Prior to joining the firm, he worked for Citigroup for four years in London and Zurich, in fixed income credit markets and the financial institutions group, respectively. Shah has completed more than 100 M&A, strategic advisory and capital markets projects. Additionally, he played a key role on the majority of Energy Services & Equipment U.S. IPOs during 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he was named a 40 under 40 honoree by both the Houston Business Journal and Oil & Gas Investor, and was a finalist for ACG Houston Oil & Gas Deal of the Year. Shah earned a bachelors degree with honors in economics from the University of Manchester.

Under Charltons leadership and following the sale to Piper Jaffray Companies in February 2016, the Simmons investment banking team has substantially grown its footprint in M&A advisory, equity and debt capital markets, debt underwriting, equity private placements, and restructuring and special situations. In 2017 and 2018, the energy team closed 170 transactions.

"With 29 years of investment banking experience, Fred is an invaluable member of the energy franchise. We are excited to see him continue to focus on his energy services and equipment clients while providing oversight as chairman, added Chad Abraham, chief executive officer of Piper Jaffray Companies.

"I look forward to partnering closely with Spencer, Andrew and Sanjiv as we continue to deliver exceptional client services, focus on employee engagement and build the Simmons investment banking platform, said Fred Charlton, chairman and managing director of energy investment banking at Simmons Energy, A Division of Piper Jaffray.

Headquartered in the Piper Jaffray & Co. Houston office, with additional divisional locations in Piper Jaffray Ltd.s Aberdeen and London offices, the Simmons Energy team is one of the largest and most experienced energy groups in the industry. To learn more, please visit simmonspjc.com.

