Piper Jaffray Companies Elects Debbra L. Schoneman and Thomas S. Schreier Jr. to Board of Directors

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, announced that Debbra L. Schoneman and Thomas S.
Schreier Jr. have joined its board
of directors. Schonemans election became effective on September 12,
and Schreiers election became effective today.
Schoneman has been president of Piper Jaffray Companies since January
2018, and previously held various senior management positions, including
its global head of equities, chief financial officer, treasurer, and
finance director of both equity and fixed income capital markets.
Schreier was most recently vice chairman of Nuveen Investments, Inc.,
and chairman of its largest investment adviser, Nuveen Asset Management.
Under Schreier, Nuveen Asset Managements assets under management
eventually grew to $231 billion in 2014, when Nuveen Investments, Inc.
was acquired by a strategic buyer, TIAA. Schreier served as CEO of FAF
Advisors from 2000 to 2010 until its acquisition by Nuveen Investments,
Inc. Earlier in his career, Schreier was a senior managing director and
head of equity research at Piper Jaffray from 1998 to 2000.
"Debs and Toms experience will be valuable to us as we continue to
grow and drive value creation for shareholders, said Piper Jaffray
Companies chief executive officer Chad
Abraham.
"Both Deb and Tom bring deep leadership experience and insight into the
investment banking and financial services industries that they have
gained over their careers, added Piper Jaffray Companies chairman Andrew
Duff. "We very much welcome Deb and Tom to the board.
Schoneman earned a bachelors degree in finance from Minnesota State
University Mankato and a Master of Business Administration degree from
the University of St. Thomas.
Schreier earned a bachelors degree in economics and German from the
University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration degree
from Harvard University.
