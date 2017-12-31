finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung zu Aktienanleihen ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen +++-w-
14.09.2018 20:05
Bewerten
(0)

Piper Jaffray Companies Elects Debbra L. Schoneman and Thomas S. Schreier Jr. to Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, announced that Debbra L. Schoneman and Thomas S. Schreier Jr. have joined its board of directors. Schonemans election became effective on September 12, and Schreiers election became effective today.

Schoneman has been president of Piper Jaffray Companies since January 2018, and previously held various senior management positions, including its global head of equities, chief financial officer, treasurer, and finance director of both equity and fixed income capital markets.

Schreier was most recently vice chairman of Nuveen Investments, Inc., and chairman of its largest investment adviser, Nuveen Asset Management. Under Schreier, Nuveen Asset Managements assets under management eventually grew to $231 billion in 2014, when Nuveen Investments, Inc. was acquired by a strategic buyer, TIAA. Schreier served as CEO of FAF Advisors from 2000 to 2010 until its acquisition by Nuveen Investments, Inc. Earlier in his career, Schreier was a senior managing director and head of equity research at Piper Jaffray from 1998 to 2000.

"Debs and Toms experience will be valuable to us as we continue to grow and drive value creation for shareholders, said Piper Jaffray Companies chief executive officer Chad Abraham.

"Both Deb and Tom bring deep leadership experience and insight into the investment banking and financial services industries that they have gained over their careers, added Piper Jaffray Companies chairman Andrew Duff. "We very much welcome Deb and Tom to the board.

Schoneman earned a bachelors degree in finance from Minnesota State University Mankato and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of St. Thomas.

Schreier earned a bachelors degree in economics and German from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies, 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.07.18
Piper Jaffray gibt Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
25.07.18
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.04.18
Piper Jaffray kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
25.04.18
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
30.01.18
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.10.17
Ausblick: Piper Jaffray Companies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Piper Jaffray Companies News
RSS Feed
Piper Jaffray Companies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2015Piper Jaffray Companies NeutralMKM Partners
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.01.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformWachovia Sec

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Piper Jaffray Companies nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Piper Jaffray Companies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Piper Jaffray Companies News
Anzeige

Inside

Woher weiß ich, welcher Robo-Advisor richtig für mich ist?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX-Aktien  Einfache Auswertung, interessantes Ergebnis
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
DZ BANK  Wirecard leitet Gezeitenwechsel ein
Schwacher US-Dollar lässt Goldpreis zeitweise deutlich steigen  das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
UBS: EUR/USD  Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf?
Vontobel: The Trillion Dollar Club  Die Tech-Riesen tanzen um die Billion
ING Markets: DAX - Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Piper Jaffray Companies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Piper Jaffray Companies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Selbst ein sanftes Berühren der Defizitgrenze hätte verheerende Folgen
EZB-Präsident Draghi rechnet mit Italiens Regierung ab
EZB will Anleihenkäufe bald beenden
Währungshüter in Ankara erhöhen Leitzins auf 24 Prozent
So beantragen Familien das neue Baukindergeld

News von

Und raus: Drei DAX-Aktien, die Anleger verkaufen sollten
Erdogan wettert gegen Zinserhöhung - "Notenbank versagt bei Inflationsbekämpfung"
Apple-Aktie nach der iPhone-Show: Kaufsignal - Bei welchem Kurs Anleger wieder zubeissen können
LBBW-Dividendenmodell: Die Top-Dividenden-Titel aus dem Euro Stoxx50
Metro-Aktie im Minus - Markt hinterfragt Real-Verkauf zunehmend

News von

Trumps Handelskrieg mit China könnte einen unerwarteten Gewinner haben
Ausgerechnet Harry Potter könnte die britische Wirtschaft nach dem Brexit retten
Steigender Aktienkurs zeigt: Dieses Produkt stahl dem iPhone bei der Apple-Keynote 2018 die Show
Analysten: Die Deutsche Bank könnte einen ihrer größten Aktionäre verlieren - das könnte ein Vorteil sein
Bei diesen 10 deutschen Startups wollen Top-Talente am liebsten arbeiten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones dreht ins Minus -- Fed-Zinspolitik wird 2019 Wirtschaft bremsen -- Schwierige Führungssuche bei thyssenkrupp -- Rocket Internet, Goldman Sachs im Fokus

Amazon-Chef Bezos: Trump sollte Medien nicht angreifen. Deutsche Wirtschaft fordert von Türkei 'Signal der Stabilität'. Elon Musk erklärt, warum Kunden so lange auf eine Antwort von Tesla warten müssen. Erdogan: Geduld mit Zentralbank ist begrenzt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Neue Position
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der Bitcoin Ihrer Meining nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:10 Uhr
DAX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones dreht ins Minus -- Fed-Zinspolitik wird 2019 Wirtschaft bremsen -- Schwierige Führungssuche bei thyssenkrupp -- Rocket Internet, Goldman Sachs im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:14 Uhr
KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Webinare
20:05 Uhr
+152,7% - so rockt ein Wikifolio-Trader die Börse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403