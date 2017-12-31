Piper Jaffray Companies Forms Middle-Market Debt Underwriting Vehicle with $1.0 Billion of Equity Commitments

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, is pleased to announce that it has formed Piper Jaffray
Finance, LLC ("Piper Jaffray Finance), a wholly owned lending
subsidiary that will provide committed debt facilities for middle-market
clients based in North America.
Piper Jaffray Finance has been backed with $1.0 billion of equity
commitments, with capital commitments from a group of investors
including Piper Jaffray Companies. Piper Jaffray Finance will underwrite
debt facilities for Piper
Jaffrays investment banking industry coverage universe, leveraging
expertise across all of the firms verticals including healthcare,
energy, consumer, industrials, technology, financial services, and
agriculture, clean tech & renewables.
Piper Jaffray Finance will primarily underwrite middle-market loans
between $75 million and $250 million for firms with EBITDA of $15
million or higher. The group will focus on first lien and stretch
unitranche, but also has the ability to underwrite second lien and
mezzanine loans, for sponsored and non-sponsored transactions.
Len
Sheer, head of the Piper Jaffray & Co. capital advisory group, will
serve as President of Piper Jaffray Finance, LLC. Along with executive
team members Amrit
Agrawal, James
Chiarelli and Bob
Lauria, the group brings over 75 years of combined experience in the
middle market and debt capital markets.
Sheer
said, "We are thrilled to launch Piper Jaffray Finance and we look
forward to underwriting middle-market debt facilities for Piper
Jaffrays client base. This capability differentiates us from many of
our competitors and translates into greater flexibility and speed as
well as a more streamlined deal process through a trusted, established
partner.
"Adding this important capability represents a big step forward for our
business and a major win for our clients, added Scott
LaRue, global head of Piper Jaffray investment banking. "Building on
the momentum of our debt capital markets business, Piper Jaffray Finance
will reap the benefits of working with our industry banking teams, while
complementing our longstanding equity underwriting platform.
About Piper Jaffray
Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset
management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services
are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and
FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd. and Simmons & Company
International Limited, authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial
Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong
Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures
Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through
five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc.; Piper
Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper
Jaffray & Co.; and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited,
authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.
Piper Jaffray Finance, LLC, a wholly owned lending subsidiary of Piper
Jaffray Companies, is an affiliate of Piper Jaffray & Co., an SEC
registered broker/dealer. All securities products and services are
offered through Piper Jaffray & Co., member NYSE and SIPC.
Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn
| Facebook
| Twitter
© 2018 Piper Jaffray Companies, 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000,
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006260/en/