Piper Jaffray Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss 2018 Third Quarter Results

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) will release its 2018 third quarter
financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, October
26, 2018. The company will also hold a conference call to review the
financial results at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day. Chad Abraham,
chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter,
chief financial officer, will host the call.
The earnings release will be available on October 26, 2018 at the firms
website at www.piperjaffray.com.
The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing 888-810-0209
(domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation
number: 1699548. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the
call time. A replay of the conference call will be available for two
weeks beginning at approximately noon ET on October 26, 2018 at the same
web address or by calling 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation
number: 1699548.
ABOUT PIPER JAFFRAY
Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset
management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services
are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and
FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by
the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper
Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities
and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are
offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research,
Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC
and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners
Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services
Commission.
