19.04.2019 21:45
Piper Jaffray Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Results

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, April 26, 2019. The company will also hold a conference call to review the financial results at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day. Chad Abraham, chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

The earnings release will be available on April 26, 2019 at the firms website at www.piperjaffray.com. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 7079807. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks beginning at approximately noon ET on April 26, 2019 at the same web address or by calling 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 7079807.

ABOUT PIPER JAFFRAY
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Since 1895. Member SIPC and NYSE.

© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

