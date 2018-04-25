finanzen.net
08.04.2019 17:28
Bewerten
(0)

Piper Jaffray Completes Semi-Annual Generation Z Survey of 8,000 U.S. Teens

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, completed its 37th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens® survey, which highlights discretionary spending trends and brand preferences amongst 8,000 teens across 47 U.S. states with an average age of 16. Generation Z, which contributes approximately $830 billion to U.S. retail sales annually*, represents an influential consumer group where wallet size and allocation provide a proxy for category interest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005596/en/

Piper Jaffray 37th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, Spring 2019 (Graphic: Piper Jaffray).

Piper Jaffray 37th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, Spring 2019 (Graphic: Piper Jaffray).

For the survey infographic and more information, visit piperjaffray.com/teens.

"Our Spring Teen Survey further validated several characteristics of this digitally-native demographic; 83% of teens have an iPhone, 50% claim Amazon as their favorite website and video game consumption hit an all-time high in our survey, said Erinn Murphy, Piper Jaffray senior research analyst. "Broadly, casualization of fashion continues and footwear is gaining wallet share. Brands lululemon and Vans hit survey peak share. Within beauty, ULTA was the No. 1 preferred destinationunseating competitor Sephora for the first time.

Spring 2019 Key Findings

Spending & Shopping Behavior

  • Food continues to be male teens No. 1 spending category (23%), clothing is female teens No. 1 wallet share (25%)
  • Male spending on video games reaches a new peak at 14%
  • 90% of female teens preferred shopping for beauty in-store vs. online
  • 80% of teens say they get their beauty tips from influencers  Kylie Jenner and James Charles listed as favorite beauty influencers on social media
  • Fashion Nova steps into top 5 shopping websites for females; StockX moves up for males (No. 9)

Brand Preferences

  • Athletic brands remain strong; Vans and lululemon each achieved new survey highs
  • Vans hits highest level in survey history as a favorite footwear brand at 20%, the closest any brand has been to Nike in years
  • Chick-fil-A remains No. 1 restaurant for 3 surveys
  • lululemon hits all-time survey high (No. 2 preferred athletic apparel brand, No. 8 overall apparel)
  • ULTA overtakes Sephora as preferred beauty destination for the first time at 31%
  • Mario Badescu continues its upward trend, rising to No. 2 (versus No. 6 last spring)
  • iPhone ownership peaks at 83% and smart watch ownership is up significantly at 27%

The Piper Jaffray Taking Stock With Teens® survey is a semi-annual research project that gathers input from 8,000 teens with an average age of 16 years. Discretionary spending patterns, fashion trends, technology, and brand and media preferences are assessed through surveying a geographically diverse subset of high schools across the U.S. Since the project began in 2001, Piper Jaffray has surveyed more than 170,000 teens and collected over 44 million data points on teen spending.

* Source: Fung Global Retail & Technology

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Piper Jaffray Companies News
RSS Feed
Piper Jaffray Companies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2015Piper Jaffray Companies NeutralMKM Partners
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.01.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformWachovia Sec

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Piper Jaffray Companies nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Aktien in der Live-Analyse

Wirecard, Amazon, Deutsche Bank und Co. - was sind aktuell chancenreiche Aktientrends? Welche Titel Sie kaufen, verkaufen oder halten sollten, erfahren Sie heute Abend um 18 Uhr.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Piper Jaffray Companies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Piper Jaffray Companies News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Friday Gold Rush-Was steckt hinter dieser Strategie?
Goldpreis findet vorerst Unterstützung
Warum Gold 2019 steigen wird!?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Unterstützung
Daimler, BMW und VW - unangenehme Post aus Brüssel
UBS: Siemens  Bullen wagen sich aus der Deckung
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX konsolidiert auf hohem Niveau
Vontobel: Ölpreis, Gold, Silber - wie spannend sind Rohstoffinvestments?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Piper Jaffray Companies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Piper Jaffray Companies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Gründe liegen ganz besonders in China
Enteignung ist der völlig falsche Weg
Hier ist Deutschland die Ausnahme in der EU
Autofahren wird in Londons Innenstadt jetzt noch teurer
Wir brauchen in der Industriepolitik eine gesamteuropäische Denke

News von

DAX: Bei Chaos-Brexit droht Börsen-Chaos - Zollstreit im Blick
Dividenden: So kassieren Anleger richtig ab
Sonos-Aktie: Lautstark zu tief gefallen
DAX: Wann Anleger wieder einsteigen sollten
Der große Test: Das sind die besten Kreditkarten

News von

Zwei Jahre Switch: Wie sich Nintendo mit einzigartigem Design gegen die PlayStation und Xbox behauptet
Mach Platz, Berlin: Warum Hamburg der heimliche Star der deutschen Startup- und Techszene ist
Ehemaliger Wirtschaftsweiser räumt mit gefährlichem Irrglauben über China auf
Forscher haben eine überraschende Begründung, warum das Bedingungslose Grundeinkommen in Finnland nicht funktionierte
Aus Angst vor Brexit: Londoner Wirte horten im Keller deutsches Bier

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus

GE-Aktie verliert: JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric. Boeing drosselt nach Flugzeugabstürzen 737-Max-Produktion. Versum sieht erhöhte Offerte von Merck als "überlegen" an - Entegris überlässt Merck das Feld. Brexit-Gespräche zwischen Regierung und Opposition stocken. Henkel bekräftigt Ziele für 2019.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:49 Uhr
DAX schließt im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:44 Uhr
Boeing drosselt nach Flugzeugabstürzen 737-Max-Produktion - Aktie verliert
Aktie im Fokus
17:45 Uhr
GE-Aktie verliert : JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
International Cobalt Corp Registered ShsA2DN7F
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403