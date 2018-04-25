Piper Jaffray Completes Semi-Annual Generation Z Survey of 8,000 U.S. Teens

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, completed its 37th semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens®
survey, which highlights discretionary spending trends and brand
preferences amongst 8,000 teens across 47 U.S. states with an average
age of 16. Generation Z, which contributes approximately $830 billion to
U.S. retail sales annually*, represents an influential consumer group
where wallet size and allocation provide a proxy for category interest.
"Our Spring Teen Survey further validated several characteristics of
this digitally-native demographic; 83% of teens have an iPhone, 50%
claim Amazon as their favorite website and video game consumption hit an
all-time high in our survey, said Erinn
Murphy, Piper Jaffray senior research analyst. "Broadly,
casualization of fashion continues and footwear is gaining wallet share.
Brands lululemon and Vans hit survey peak share. Within beauty, ULTA was
the No. 1 preferred destinationunseating competitor Sephora for the
first time.
Spring 2019 Key Findings
Spending & Shopping Behavior
-
Food continues to be male teens No. 1 spending category (23%),
clothing is female teens No. 1 wallet share (25%)
-
Male spending on video games reaches a new peak at 14%
-
90% of female teens preferred shopping for beauty in-store vs. online
-
80% of teens say they get their beauty tips from influencers Kylie
Jenner and James Charles listed as favorite beauty influencers on
social media
-
Fashion Nova steps into top 5 shopping websites for females; StockX
moves up for males (No. 9)
Brand Preferences
-
Athletic brands remain strong; Vans and lululemon each achieved new
survey highs
-
Vans hits highest level in survey history as a favorite footwear brand
at 20%, the closest any brand has been to Nike in years
-
Chick-fil-A remains No. 1 restaurant for 3 surveys
-
lululemon hits all-time survey high (No. 2 preferred athletic apparel
brand, No. 8 overall apparel)
-
ULTA overtakes Sephora as preferred beauty destination for the first
time at 31%
-
Mario Badescu continues its upward trend, rising to No. 2 (versus No.
6 last spring)
-
iPhone ownership peaks at 83% and smart watch ownership is up
significantly at 27%
The Piper Jaffray Taking Stock With Teens® survey is a semi-annual
research project that gathers input from 8,000 teens with an average age
of 16 years. Discretionary spending patterns, fashion trends,
technology, and brand and media preferences are assessed through
surveying a geographically diverse subset of high schools across the
U.S. Since the project began in 2001, Piper Jaffray has surveyed more
than 170,000 teens and collected over 44 million data points on teen
spending.
* Source: Fung Global Retail & Technology
