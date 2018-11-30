Piper Jaffray Convenes Top Leaders in Healthcare for Annual Heartland Summit

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and
institutional securities firm with one of Wall Streets most active and
awarded healthcare practices, will host the 7th annual
Heartland Summit on June 20, 2019 in Minneapolis.
The Piper Jaffray Heartland Summit is an exclusive annual gathering of
CEOs, policy-makers and investors representing every major sector within
healthcare. This years event will feature 13 panel discussions with 37
of the healthcare industrys most prominent leaders weighing in on the
biggest topics shaping healthcare.
"The Heartland Summit has become the premier event for CEOs and
healthcare leaders to gather and discuss the more significant areas of
challenge, growth and opportunity in healthcare. Perhaps more
importantly, it has become a place where trusted relationships among
healthcare leaders are developed, and we at Piper Jaffray are honored to
help facilitate these conversations and connections, said Chad
Abraham, chief executive officer at Piper Jaffray.
The distinguished group of healthcare leaders at this years
Heartland Summit includes:
-
Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman & CEO of LIFE TIME
-
Abdulla Al Shamsi, Head of Healthcare at Mubadala Investment Company
-
Cory Alexander, EVP of Corporate Affairs at UnitedHealth Group
Incorporated
-
Jack Bailey, President of US Pharmaceuticals at GlaxoSmithKline plc
-
George Barrett, former Chairman & CEO of Cardinal Health, Inc.
-
Robert Bradway, Chairman & CEO of Amgen, Inc.
-
Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chairman & CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb
-
Mark Castaneda, CFO & Treasurer of Tilray, Inc.
-
Jeff Chen, M.D., Executive Director at UCLA Cannabis Research
Initiative
-
Andy Conrad, CEO of Verily Life Sciences LLC
-
Scott Drake, President & CEO of ViewRay, Inc.
-
Ken Ehlert, Chief Scientific Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
-
Stacy Enxing Seng, Venture Partner at Lightstone Ventures
-
Vincent Forlenza, Chairman & CEO of Becton Dickinson & Company
-
Mark Ganz, CEO & President of Cambia Health Solutions, Inc.
-
Jason Gorevic, CEO & Director of Teledoc Health, Inc.
-
Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO of Johnson & Johnson
-
Alexander Hardy, CEO of Genentech, Inc.
-
Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, Inc.
-
Sami Inkinen, Founder & CEO of Virta Health, Inc.
-
Bret Jorgensen, Chairman & CEO of MDVIP Inc.
-
Dave King, Chairman, CEO & President at Laboratory Corporation of
America Holdings
-
Kyle Kingsley, M.D., Chairman & CEO of Vireo Health International Inc.
-
Abhijeet Lele, Managing Director, Life Sciences at Temasek Holdings
-
Kevin Lobo, Chairman & CEO of Stryker Corporation
-
Mike Mahoney, Chairman & CEO of Boston Scientific Corporation
-
William McKeon, President & CEO of Texas Medical Center
-
Steve Oesterle, M.D., NEA, Former SVP of Medicine and technology at
Medtronic
-
James Park, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO of FitBit, Inc.
-
Erik Paulsen, Former U.S. House of Representatives
-
John Prince, CEO of OptumRx, Inc.
-
Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President & CEO of Quest Diagnostics
Incorporated
-
Kevin Sayer, Chairman, President & CEO of DexCom, Inc.
-
Stephen Ubl, President & CEO of Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)
-
Grant Verstandig, Founder, CEO & Co-Head of Product at Rally Health,
Inc., Chief Digitial Officer at UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
-
Penny Wheeler, M.D., President & CEO, Allina Health
-
Scott Whitaker, President & CEO of Advanced Medical Technology
Associations
-
Dave Wichmann, CEO of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
Follow the conversation using the event hashtag #PJCHeartland.
Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn
| Facebook
| Twitter
Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation
only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray
representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be
directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com.
All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.
Information as of June 18, 2019. Subject to change.
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and
institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power
of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services
are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and
FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by
the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper
Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities
and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are
offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research,
Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC
and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners
Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services
Commission.
© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000,
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036
