Piper Jaffray Expands Fixed Income Services with Hiring of Kyle Javes

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset
management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Javes as
co-head of the high yield and structured products desk. Javes joins
Piper Jaffray with more than 13 years of experience in fixed income
services, focused on trading and underwriting throughout the last
decade. He will join managing director and head of the high yield and
structured products, John Pellicci, in the firms Minneapolis office.
Prior to joining the firm, Javes was a director and head of underwriting
and high yield trading at Ziegler. While at Ziegler, Javes underwrote
over 50 transactions per year totaling more than $3 billion in par
amount. Prior to that, Javes served as senior vice president of
municipal trading at Dougherty & Co. He was a vice president of
municipal underwriting and trading at Piper Jaffray from 2012-2014, and
worked in the municipal derivatives department at Piper Jaffray from
2005-2012.
"We look forward to welcoming Kyle back to the Piper Jaffray team, said
John Miller, head of fixed income sales and underwriting. "Kyles
addition will allow us to further leverage our market leading
capabilities in structuring, underwriting, and actively trading the
multifaceted offerings Piper Jaffray consistently brings to the market.
"We are pleased to have Kyle join the municipal high yield and
structured products team, added John Pellicci, head of the high yield
and structured products desk. "His background and experience in senior
housing and charter school finance demonstrates our commitment to
continued growth of our specialty finance sectors.
Javes is an active Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned a
bachelors degree in economics from Boston College.
