Piper Jaffray Expands Fixed Income Services with Hiring of Kyle Javes

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle Javes as co-head of the high yield and structured products desk. Javes joins Piper Jaffray with more than 13 years of experience in fixed income services, focused on trading and underwriting throughout the last decade. He will join managing director and head of the high yield and structured products, John Pellicci, in the firms Minneapolis office.

Prior to joining the firm, Javes was a director and head of underwriting and high yield trading at Ziegler. While at Ziegler, Javes underwrote over 50 transactions per year totaling more than $3 billion in par amount. Prior to that, Javes served as senior vice president of municipal trading at Dougherty & Co. He was a vice president of municipal underwriting and trading at Piper Jaffray from 2012-2014, and worked in the municipal derivatives department at Piper Jaffray from 2005-2012.

"We look forward to welcoming Kyle back to the Piper Jaffray team, said John Miller, head of fixed income sales and underwriting. "Kyles addition will allow us to further leverage our market leading capabilities in structuring, underwriting, and actively trading the multifaceted offerings Piper Jaffray consistently brings to the market.

"We are pleased to have Kyle join the municipal high yield and structured products team, added John Pellicci, head of the high yield and structured products desk. "His background and experience in senior housing and charter school finance demonstrates our commitment to continued growth of our specialty finance sectors.

Javes is an active Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and earned a bachelors degree in economics from Boston College.

