Piper Jaffray to Host 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, will host its 31st annual Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3-5, 2019.

The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference will showcase senior management teams from 374 leading public and private companies delivering presentations to an audience of more than 2,500 institutional asset managers, private equity and venture capital investors. This years three-day conference will host more than 2,000 private one-on-one meetings with company management. Presenting companies represent several healthcare sectors, including: biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, medical technology, medical diagnostics, and healthcare IT & services.

Highlighting the conference will be several panel discussions featuring industry experts, physicians and academicians moderated by Piper Jaffray healthcare senior research analysts:

Perspectives on Industry-Wide Opioid Litigation

Moderated by David Amsellem

Current Trends & The Future of Diabetes Technology

Moderated by Matt OBrien

Cell Therapy Panel

Co-moderated by Tyler Van Buren and Joe Caranzaro, PhD

Political/Regulatory Panel: A Discussion of Key Issues Impacting Medtech & The Broader Healthcare Space

Moderated by Matt OBrien

The Efficacy and Pharmacokinetics of Cannabis and Next Gen Cannabinoid Products

Future of Cannabinoid Biosynthesis

Multi-State Operators take on Medicinal Cannabis

Moderated by Michael Lavery

"The Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference provides investors with unique insights into leading edge technologies benefiting the lives of people around the world and topics impacting our healthcare industry. Our clients will receive a distinct and exclusive experience to guide their investing strategies in 2020 and beyond, said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Jaffray.

