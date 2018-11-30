Piper Jaffray to Host 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is scheduled to host its 39th annual Consumer Conference, June 6, 2019 in New York.

Industry participants and investors will hear from a diverse group of 65 leading restaurants, off-mall and mall-based retailers, consumer brands and food companies, and consumer electronics companies. The conference is expected to draw nearly 1,000 attendees.

"This years Marketplace Conference provides attendees direct access to some of the most innovative companies in the Consumer sector, along with an experiential lab that provides hands on access to new products and services that are changing the consumer landscape, said Michael Cox, director of Piper Jaffray equity research. "This year we are also highlighting a track devoted to the cannabis sector, which has emerged with new investing opportunities and complexities.

The event is comprised of panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote speakers. Participants have the opportunity to meet senior executives and engage in one-on-one and group meetings.

Highlighted speakers include:

Patrick Grismer , EVP & CFO of Starbucks Corporation

, EVP & CFO of Starbucks Corporation Michael Esposito , President of Federal Advocates, Inc.

, President of Federal Advocates, Inc. Stephen Sadove, MasterCard Senior Advisor, Former Chairman & CEO of Saks Incorporated

In addition, there will be a panel discussion with a group of teens moderated by senior research analyst Erinn Murphy who led the firms biannual Taking Stock With Teens survey. The panel offers insight into how and where members of Generation Z are spending their time and money.

