04.06.2019 23:21
Piper Jaffray to Host 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is scheduled to host its 39th annual Consumer Conference, June 6, 2019 in New York.

Industry participants and investors will hear from a diverse group of 65 leading restaurants, off-mall and mall-based retailers, consumer brands and food companies, and consumer electronics companies. The conference is expected to draw nearly 1,000 attendees.

"This years Marketplace Conference provides attendees direct access to some of the most innovative companies in the Consumer sector, along with an experiential lab that provides hands on access to new products and services that are changing the consumer landscape, said Michael Cox, director of Piper Jaffray equity research. "This year we are also highlighting a track devoted to the cannabis sector, which has emerged with new investing opportunities and complexities.

The event is comprised of panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote speakers. Participants have the opportunity to meet senior executives and engage in one-on-one and group meetings.

Highlighted speakers include:

  • Patrick Grismer, EVP & CFO of Starbucks Corporation
  • Michael Esposito, President of Federal Advocates, Inc.
  • Stephen Sadove, MasterCard Senior Advisor, Former Chairman & CEO of Saks Incorporated

In addition, there will be a panel discussion with a group of teens moderated by senior research analyst Erinn Murphy who led the firms biannual Taking Stock With Teens survey. The panel offers insight into how and where members of Generation Z are spending their time and money.

Follow the conversation using the event hashtag #PJCC19.

Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com. All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.

Information as of June 4, 2019. Subject to change.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2019 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

19.03.2015Piper Jaffray Companies NeutralMKM Partners
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
