Piper Jaffray to Host 39th Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference

Piper
Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and
institutional securities firm, is scheduled to host its 39th annual
Consumer Conference, June 6, 2019 in New York.
Industry participants and investors will hear from a diverse group of 65
leading restaurants, off-mall and mall-based retailers, consumer brands
and food companies, and consumer electronics companies. The conference
is expected to draw nearly 1,000 attendees.
"This years Marketplace Conference provides attendees direct access to
some of the most innovative companies in the Consumer sector, along with
an experiential lab that provides hands on access to new products and
services that are changing the consumer landscape, said Michael
Cox, director of Piper Jaffray equity research. "This year we are
also highlighting a track devoted to the cannabis sector, which has
emerged with new investing opportunities and complexities.
The event is comprised of panel discussions, fireside chats and keynote
speakers. Participants have the opportunity to meet senior executives
and engage in one-on-one and group meetings.
Highlighted speakers include:
-
Patrick Grismer, EVP & CFO of Starbucks Corporation
-
Michael Esposito, President of Federal Advocates, Inc.
-
Stephen Sadove, MasterCard Senior Advisor, Former Chairman &
CEO of Saks Incorporated
In addition, there will be a panel discussion with a group of teens
moderated by senior research analyst Erinn
Murphy who led the firms biannual Taking
Stock With Teens survey. The panel offers insight into how and where
members of Generation Z are spending their time and money.
Follow the conversation using the event hashtag #PJCC19.
Company and investor participation in the conference is by invitation
only. Clients interested in attending should contact their Piper Jaffray
representative. General and research-related media inquiries should be
directed to analystmediarelations@pjc.com.
All other media inquiries should be directed to Pamela Steensland at pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com.
Information as of June 4, 2019. Subject to change.
Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and
institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power
of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services
are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray & Co., member SIPC and
FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by
the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper
Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities
and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are
offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research,
Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC
and Piper Jaffray & Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners
Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services
Commission.
