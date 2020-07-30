  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
21.06.2021 20:20

Piper Sandler Advises SK Capital on Sale of Niacet to Kerry

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised SK Capital Partners on the sale of its portfolio company, Niacet Corporation, to Kerry Group plc for $1.015bn (853m) on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary closing adjustments. Following the acquisition, Niacet will be integrated into Kerrys global food protection and preservation platform.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Niacet is a global market leader in technologies for preservation. It has clear leadership positions in Bakery and Pharma, and cost-effective low-sodium preservation systems for Meat and plant-based food across both conventional and clean label solutions. Niacet is differentiated by its proprietary drying and granulation process technologies in its key market categories of Bakery, Meat and Pharma. The business has customers in over 75 countries and key manufacturing sites in Niagara Falls (USA) and Tiel (Netherlands).

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $11 billion annually, employs more than 16,000 people globally and operates 150 plants in 28 countries.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Nachrichten zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Piper Jaffray Companies News
RSS Feed
Piper Jaffray Companies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Piper Jaffray Companies

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2015Piper Jaffray Companies NeutralMKM Partners
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.07.2007Piper Jaffray outperformWachovia Sec
12.04.2006Update Piper Jaffray Co.: OutperformWachovia Sec
09.11.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformKeefe Bruyette
09.11.2005Piper Jaffray underperformKeefe Bruyette
19.01.2005Update Piper Jaffray Co.: UnderperformWachovia Sec

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Piper Jaffray Companies nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Piper Jaffray Companies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Piper Jaffray Companies News
Werbung

Trading-News

Goldman Sachs und UnitedHealth  Zwei Dow-Jones-Schwergewichte mit Problemen
Tesla mit Fortschritten in China
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones merklich angeknockt
Vontobel: Era of Robotics  die Helfer der Zukunft
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am Bollinger Band im Fokus
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aus 10.000  werden 143.500 
Podcast: Immobilien-Aktien im Aufwind - #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital AG
Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? So können Sie Ihr persönliches Ziel erreichen. Jetzt kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden.
Betrügerische Aktivitäten unter Bezugnahme auf Marke BIT Capital - Erfahrungen mit bit-capitals.com
my-si: Vermögen statt Strafzinsen - Jetzt renditestark, nachhaltig und mit positivem Impact für die Gesellschaft anlegen und Vermögen aufbauen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Die lange Zinswende der Fed
Lernen für den Wohlstand
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Piper Jaffray Companies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Piper Jaffray Companies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Prime Day 2021  Diese Angebote lohnen sich wirklich
Prime Day: Nintendo Switch und weitere Konsolen zum günstigen Preis
Tablet am Prime Day 2021 kaufen: So machen Sie garantiert ein Schnäppchen
Laptop am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Spielzeug am Prime Day günstig kaufen - so klappts

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Bayer stellt Zulassungsanträge für Krebsmittel Copanlisib in USA und EU
DAX im Plus: Anleger kehren nach Kursverlusten an Europas Börsen zurück
Der Morgen kompakt: Zwölf Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Die besten, größten und ältesten Dividendenfonds im Härte-Test
Varta bei Porsche-Batterien nicht im Boot - Aktie unter Druck

Heute im Fokus

DAX klettert zum Handelsschluss über 15.600 Punkte-Marke -- Dow stärker -- Kryptomarkt unter Druck -- K+S Profiteur der Sanktionen gegen Belarus -- Varta, HelloFresh, Morrison, Prosus, Tesla im Fokus

Drägerwerk hebt Prognose nach guten Geschäften an. JPMorgan Asset Management kauft Forstverwalter Campbell Global. Bayer beantragt Zulassung für Copanlisib kombiniert mit Rituximab. Studie: Amazon wertvollste Marke - Chinesen holen auf. Software AG will weiter zukaufen. Studie: Corona-Krise schiebt Biotech-Branche an. Bundeskartellamt nimmt auch Apple unter die Lupe. Daimler-Chef: CO2-Neutralität könnte vor 2039 kommen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Die Unternehmen mit den meisten Patienten
Diese Firmen patentieren am meisten
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Das sind die schlimmsten Steuroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
15 unbekannte Apple-Patente
15 Patente, die Apple für die Zukunft bereithält
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen