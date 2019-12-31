Piper Sandler Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Held Through Virtual-Only Format

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, today announced that, in order to support the health and well-being of our shareholders in light of the ongoing situation relating to COVID-19, Piper Sandlers 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting) will be held solely through remote audio access via a webcast in a virtual-only format. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (May 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., Central Time) have not changed.

The Annual Meeting will be accessible via live webcast at http://viewproxy.com/PiperSandler/2020/vm. As described in the proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting, shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

In order to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, shareholders must register on or before May 12, 2020, by visiting http://viewproxy.com/PiperSandler/2020/ and following the registration instructions:

If you hold your shares in your name, please click "Registration for Registered Holders" and enter your name, email address, and phone number.

If you hold your shares through a bank or broker, please click "Registration for Beneficial Holders," enter your name, email address, and phone number, and provide proof of ownership in the form of a control number or bank/broker statement. If you wish to vote your shares during the Annual Meeting, please also upload a copy of the legal proxy that you have obtained from your bank or broker.

The live, interactive virtual meeting will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m., Central Time, on May 15, 2020. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the password contained in their meeting registration confirmation. Participants are encouraged to visit the website noted above in advance to test their systems for compatibility. For help resolving technical issues, shareholders may contact virtualmeeting@viewproxy.com or call 866-612-8937.

Piper Sandler urges shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials. Shareholders may also vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website. If a shareholder has already voted, no additional action is required.

Shareholders will be provided an opportunity to ask questions of our Board of Directors and management at the Annual Meeting. Please refer to the FAQs included in the "Virtual Meeting Registration tab on the meeting website for further registration instructions and technical support in connection with the Annual Meeting.

