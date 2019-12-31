Piper Sandler Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, May 1, 2020. The earnings release will be available at the companys website at www.pipersandler.com.

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 3271854. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the companys website at www.pipersandler.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately three hours following the completion of the live call. Participants can listen to the recording by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 3271854. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available through firms website referenced above.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Through a distinct combination of candid counsel, focused expertise and empowered employees, we deliver insight and impact to each and every relationship. Our proven advisory teams combine deep product and sector expertise with ready access to global capital. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong.

